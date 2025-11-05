The Jeddah Municipality, during a joint campaign, raided two random locations in the Al-Khamrah - Al-Surour neighborhood in the south of the province, which were engaged in the production and distribution of tobacco of unknown origin inside illegal warehouses. The seized quantities were confiscated and destroyed, and legal procedures against the violators were completed.

The General Director for Monitoring and Addressing Negative Phenomena, Yasser bin Siraj Baksh, explained that field teams, in collaboration with several relevant authorities, identified two connected sites, one of which was a warehouse used as a factory for mixing and processing tobacco. Approximately 3,750 kilograms of materials designated for tobacco preparation were seized, including unknown tobacco and "Tembak" powder, in addition to large quantities of salt added during mixing, as well as ready-to-fill containers and machines and preparation tools. He pointed out that the activity is managed by illegal workers engaged in unregulated manufacturing processes that affect consumer health and safety.

The other site included a warehouse that was used for storage without any workers inside, which was closed, and the approved legal procedures were taken.

Baksh indicated that the campaign was carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, the General Authority for Food and Drug, the Warehouse Monitoring Department, Civil Defense, Field Control, and Ejada, as part of the Jeddah Municipality's efforts to combat negative phenomena and limit activities that threaten consumer safety, calling for reporting any similar practices through the "Baladi" app or the unified reporting center 940.