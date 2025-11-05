ضبطت أمانة محافظة جدة خلال حملة مشتركة، موقعين عشوائيين بحي الخمرة - السرور جنوب المحافظة، يمارسان نشاط إنتاج وتوزيع تبغ مجهول المصدر داخل مستودعات مخالفة، فيما جرى التحفظ على الكميات المضبوطة وإتلافها واستكمال الإجراءات النظامية بحق المخالفين.

وأوضح المدير العام لرصد ومعالجة الظواهر السلبية ياسر بن سراج بخش، أن الفرق الميدانية وبمشاركة عدد من الجهات ذات العلاقة، رصدت موقعين متصلين أحدهما مستودع يُستخدم معملاً لخلط ومعالجة التبغ، إذ جرى ضبط نحو 3,750 كيلوغراماً من المواد المخصّصة لتجهيز التبغ تشمل تبغاً مجهولاً وبودرة «تمباك» إضافة إلى كميات كبيرة من الملح المضاف أثناء الخلط، إلى جانب عبوات جاهزة للتعبئة ومكائن وأدوات التحضير، مشيراً إلى أن النشاط يُدار من قبل عمالة مخالفة تقوم بعمليات تصنيع غير نظامية تمس صحة وسلامة المستهلك.

كما تضمّن الموقع الآخر مستودعاً استُغل في التخزين دون وجود عمال بداخله، وجرى إغلاقه واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية المعتمدة.

وأشار بخش إلى أن الحملة نُفذت بمشاركة وزارة التجارة، هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك، الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء، إدارة مراقبة المستودعات، الدفاع المدني، الضبط الميداني، وإجادة، وذلك ضمن جهود أمانة جدة في مكافحة الظواهر السلبية والحد من الأنشطة التي تهدد سلامة المستهلك، داعياً إلى الإبلاغ عن أي ممارسات مشابهة عبر تطبيق «بلدي» أو مركز البلاغات الموحد 940.