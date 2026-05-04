قبل الميت غالا كيم كارداشيان تختار المسرح بدل الحفلات

في الوقت الذي انشغل فيه نجوم الموضة بسلسلة من الحفلات والفعاليات التحضيرية قبل حفل Met Gala 2026، اختارت Kim Kardashian مساراً مختلفاً، متجهة إلى مسرح برودواي بدل الظهور في الأجواء الاحتفالية المعتادة.
حضرت كارداشيان عرض مسرحية "The Fear of 13"، التي تشارك في إنتاجها أخيراً، في خطوة تعكس توسّع حضورها من عالم الموضة إلى مجالات ثقافية أعمق، خصوصاً مع ارتباط العمل بقضايا العدالة الجنائية التي تدعمها.
ورغم طبيعة الحدث الهادئة مقارنة بالحفلات، حافظت على أسلوبها اللافت، إذ ظهرت بإطلالة أرشيفية من دار Dior تعود إلى عام 1997، تميزت بقصّة ضيقة تبرز تفاصيل الجسم، مع تصميم حريري مزخرف وياقة عالية، إلى جانب إكسسوارات فاخرة وحذاء بكعب رفيع.
جمال الإطلالة جاء مكتملاً بمكياج قوي ولمسة شعر هندسية مشدودة، في تأكيد واضح على هويتها البصرية التي تعتمد على إبراز القوام والتفاصيل الدقيقة، حتى في مناسبات غير رسمية.
While fashion stars were busy with a series of parties and preparatory events ahead of the Met Gala 2026, Kim Kardashian chose a different path, heading to a Broadway theater instead of appearing in the usual celebratory atmosphere.
Kardashian attended the play "The Fear of 13," which she has recently co-produced, in a move that reflects her expanding presence from the fashion world to deeper cultural realms, especially with the work's connection to criminal justice issues that she supports.
Despite the quieter nature of the event compared to parties, she maintained her striking style, appearing in an archival look from Dior dating back to 1997, characterized by a fitted silhouette that highlights body details, with a silk embellished design and a high collar, along with luxurious accessories and stiletto heels.
The beauty of the look was completed with bold makeup and a sleek, geometric hairstyle, clearly affirming her visual identity that relies on showcasing form and intricate details, even at informal occasions.