قبل الميت غالا كيم كارداشيان تختار المسرح بدل الحفلات

While fashion stars were busy with a series of parties and preparatory events ahead of the Met Gala 2026, Kim Kardashian chose a different path, heading to a Broadway theater instead of appearing in the usual celebratory atmosphere.

Kardashian attended the play "The Fear of 13," which she has recently co-produced, in a move that reflects her expanding presence from the fashion world to deeper cultural realms, especially with the work's connection to criminal justice issues that she supports.



Despite the quieter nature of the event compared to parties, she maintained her striking style, appearing in an archival look from Dior dating back to 1997, characterized by a fitted silhouette that highlights body details, with a silk embellished design and a high collar, along with luxurious accessories and stiletto heels.

The beauty of the look was completed with bold makeup and a sleek, geometric hairstyle, clearly affirming her visual identity that relies on showcasing form and intricate details, even at informal occasions.