في الوقت الذي انشغل فيه نجوم الموضة بسلسلة من الحفلات والفعاليات التحضيرية قبل حفل Met Gala 2026، اختارت Kim Kardashian مساراً مختلفاً، متجهة إلى مسرح برودواي بدل الظهور في الأجواء الاحتفالية المعتادة.

حضرت كارداشيان عرض مسرحية "The Fear of 13"، التي تشارك في إنتاجها أخيراً، في خطوة تعكس توسّع حضورها من عالم الموضة إلى مجالات ثقافية أعمق، خصوصاً مع ارتباط العمل بقضايا العدالة الجنائية التي تدعمها.
قبل الميت غالا كيم كارداشيان تختار المسرح بدل الحفلات

ورغم طبيعة الحدث الهادئة مقارنة بالحفلات، حافظت على أسلوبها اللافت، إذ ظهرت بإطلالة أرشيفية من دار Dior تعود إلى عام 1997، تميزت بقصّة ضيقة تبرز تفاصيل الجسم، مع تصميم حريري مزخرف وياقة عالية، إلى جانب إكسسوارات فاخرة وحذاء بكعب رفيع.

جمال الإطلالة جاء مكتملاً بمكياج قوي ولمسة شعر هندسية مشدودة، في تأكيد واضح على هويتها البصرية التي تعتمد على إبراز القوام والتفاصيل الدقيقة، حتى في مناسبات غير رسمية.