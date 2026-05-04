Iraqi sources revealed that the designated Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaydi informed the "Coordination Framework" alliance that he will present his new government formation to Parliament next Saturday for approval.



According to "Okaz," Al-Zaydi has not yet completed the formation of his government, which will include 22 ministerial portfolios distributed as follows: 12 ministries for the Coordination Framework forces, 6 ministries for Sunni blocs, and 4 ministries for Kurdish parties.



A political source disclosed that the Ministry of Higher Education will be allocated to the Taqaddum Party, which secured the position of Parliament Speaker under the leadership of Muhammad Al-Halbousi and holds 27 seats as a main party, while the Azm Alliance, led by Muthanna Al-Samarrai, which has 15 seats, will receive the Ministry of Defense.



According to sources, Al-Zaydi will meet with Sunni leaders, including Al-Halbousi, as the latter has raised his party's demands in the government formation, which has sparked controversy within the political forces, especially with the Sunni ministries file entering a phase of direct negotiation.



Last week, the ruling Coordination Framework forces in Iraq announced the nomination of Ali Al-Zaydi for the position of Prime Minister, following the withdrawal of both Muhammad Shia' al-Sudani and Nouri al-Maliki from the race for the position, a move that opened the door for a new settlement after weeks of political deadlock regarding the shape of the upcoming government and the distribution of its sovereign and service portfolios.

Last Monday, Iraqi President Nizar Amidi tasked Al-Zaydi with forming the new government, succeeding Prime Minister Muhammad Shia' al-Sudani. He stated in a post on the "X" platform that, based on our constitutional responsibilities, we have tasked the candidate of the largest parliamentary bloc, Ali Al-Zaydi, with forming the new government, thus completing the third phase of the constitutional entitlement that could not bear any delay. Amidi added: "We wish him success in forming a strong national government that represents all Iraqis and meets their aspirations, and we call on all political forces to support him and cooperate with him to expedite the completion of this constitutional and national entitlement in the interest of Iraq and its people."