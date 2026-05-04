كشفت مصادر عراقية أن رئيس الوزراء المكلف علي الزيدي أبلغ تحالف «الإطار التنسيقي» أنه سيقدم تشكيلة حكومته الجديدة إلى البرلمان السبت القادم للمصادقة عليها.
وعلمت «عكاظ» أن الزيدي لم ينته بعد من تشكيل حكومته التي ستضم 22 حقيبة وزارية موزعة بواقع 12 وزارة لقوى الإطار التنسيقي، و6 وزارات للكتل السنية، و4 وزارات للأحزاب الكردية.
وأفصح مصدر سياسي أن وزارة التعليم العالي ستكون من حصة حزب تقدم الذي حصل على منصب رئاسة البرلمان بزعامة محمد الحلبوسي، ويمتلك 27 مقعداً كحزب رئيسي، فيما سيحصل تحالف العزم بزعامة مثنى السامرائي، الحاصل على 15 مقعداً، على وزارة الدفاع.
وحسب المصادر، فإن الزيدي سيلتقي القادة السنة، ومن بينهم الحلبوسي، لأن الأخير رفع سقف مطالب حزبه في التشكيلة الحكومية، الأمر الذي أثار جدلاً داخل كواليس القوى السياسية، خصوصاً مع دخول ملف الوزارات السنية مرحلة التفاوض المباشر.
وكانت قوى الإطار التنسيقي الحاكمة في العراق أعلنت الأسبوع الماضي ترشيح علي الزيدي لرئاسة مجلس الوزراء، عقب تنازل كل من محمد شياع السوداني ونوري المالكي عن خوض السباق على المنصب في خطوة فتحت الباب أمام تسوية جديدة بعد أسابيع من الانسداد السياسي بشأن شكل الحكومة القادمة وتوزيع حقائبها السيادية والخدمية.
وكلف الرئيس العراقي نزار آميدي، الإثنين الماضي، الزيدي بتشكيل الحكومة الجديدة خلفاً لرئيس الوزراء محمد شياع السوداني. وقال في منشور عبر منصة «إكس»، إنه انطلاقاً من مسؤولياتنا الدستورية، كلّفنا مرشّح الكتلة النيابية الأكثر عدداً، علي الزيدي، بتشكيل الحكومة الجديدة، وبذلك أنجزنا المرحلة الثالثة من الاستحقاق الدستوري الذي لم يكن ليتحمّل التأخير. وأضاف آميدي: «نتمنى له التوفيق في تشكيل حكومة وطنية قوية تمثّل جميع العراقيين وتلبّي تطلعاتهم، وندعو جميع القوى السياسية إلى دعمه والتعاون معه للإسراع في إنجاز هذا الاستحقاق الدستوري والوطني بما يصبّ في مصلحة العراق وشعبه».
Iraqi sources revealed that the designated Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaydi informed the "Coordination Framework" alliance that he will present his new government formation to Parliament next Saturday for approval.
According to "Okaz," Al-Zaydi has not yet completed the formation of his government, which will include 22 ministerial portfolios distributed as follows: 12 ministries for the Coordination Framework forces, 6 ministries for Sunni blocs, and 4 ministries for Kurdish parties.
A political source disclosed that the Ministry of Higher Education will be allocated to the Taqaddum Party, which secured the position of Parliament Speaker under the leadership of Muhammad Al-Halbousi and holds 27 seats as a main party, while the Azm Alliance, led by Muthanna Al-Samarrai, which has 15 seats, will receive the Ministry of Defense.
According to sources, Al-Zaydi will meet with Sunni leaders, including Al-Halbousi, as the latter has raised his party's demands in the government formation, which has sparked controversy within the political forces, especially with the Sunni ministries file entering a phase of direct negotiation.
Last week, the ruling Coordination Framework forces in Iraq announced the nomination of Ali Al-Zaydi for the position of Prime Minister, following the withdrawal of both Muhammad Shia' al-Sudani and Nouri al-Maliki from the race for the position, a move that opened the door for a new settlement after weeks of political deadlock regarding the shape of the upcoming government and the distribution of its sovereign and service portfolios.
Last Monday, Iraqi President Nizar Amidi tasked Al-Zaydi with forming the new government, succeeding Prime Minister Muhammad Shia' al-Sudani. He stated in a post on the "X" platform that, based on our constitutional responsibilities, we have tasked the candidate of the largest parliamentary bloc, Ali Al-Zaydi, with forming the new government, thus completing the third phase of the constitutional entitlement that could not bear any delay. Amidi added: "We wish him success in forming a strong national government that represents all Iraqis and meets their aspirations, and we call on all political forces to support him and cooperate with him to expedite the completion of this constitutional and national entitlement in the interest of Iraq and its people."