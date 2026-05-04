كشفت مصادر عراقية أن رئيس الوزراء المكلف علي الزيدي أبلغ تحالف «الإطار التنسيقي» أنه سيقدم تشكيلة حكومته الجديدة إلى البرلمان السبت القادم للمصادقة عليها.


وعلمت «عكاظ» أن الزيدي لم ينته بعد من تشكيل حكومته التي ستضم 22 حقيبة وزارية موزعة بواقع 12 وزارة لقوى الإطار التنسيقي، و6 وزارات للكتل السنية، و4 وزارات للأحزاب الكردية.


وأفصح مصدر سياسي أن وزارة التعليم العالي ستكون من حصة حزب تقدم الذي حصل على منصب رئاسة البرلمان بزعامة محمد الحلبوسي، ويمتلك 27 مقعداً كحزب رئيسي، فيما سيحصل تحالف العزم بزعامة مثنى السامرائي، الحاصل على 15 مقعداً، على وزارة الدفاع.


وحسب المصادر، فإن الزيدي سيلتقي القادة السنة، ومن بينهم الحلبوسي، لأن الأخير رفع سقف مطالب حزبه في التشكيلة الحكومية، الأمر الذي أثار جدلاً داخل كواليس القوى السياسية، خصوصاً مع دخول ملف الوزارات السنية مرحلة التفاوض المباشر.


وكانت قوى الإطار التنسيقي الحاكمة في العراق أعلنت الأسبوع الماضي ترشيح علي الزيدي لرئاسة مجلس الوزراء، عقب تنازل كل من محمد شياع السوداني ونوري المالكي عن خوض السباق على المنصب في خطوة فتحت الباب أمام تسوية جديدة بعد أسابيع من الانسداد السياسي بشأن شكل الحكومة القادمة وتوزيع حقائبها السيادية والخدمية.

وكلف الرئيس العراقي نزار آميدي، الإثنين الماضي، الزيدي بتشكيل الحكومة الجديدة خلفاً لرئيس الوزراء محمد شياع السوداني. وقال في منشور عبر منصة «إكس»، إنه انطلاقاً من مسؤولياتنا الدستورية، كلّفنا مرشّح الكتلة النيابية الأكثر عدداً، علي الزيدي، بتشكيل الحكومة الجديدة، وبذلك أنجزنا المرحلة الثالثة من الاستحقاق الدستوري الذي لم يكن ليتحمّل التأخير. وأضاف آميدي: «نتمنى له التوفيق في تشكيل حكومة وطنية قوية تمثّل جميع العراقيين وتلبّي تطلعاتهم، وندعو جميع القوى السياسية إلى دعمه والتعاون معه للإسراع في إنجاز هذا الاستحقاق الدستوري والوطني بما يصبّ في مصلحة العراق وشعبه».