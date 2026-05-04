وصلت الفنانة الإماراتية أحلام إلى العاصمة المصرية القاهرة برفقة زوجها رجل الأعمال مبارك الهاجري، على متن طائرتهما الخاصة، استعداداً لإحياء حفل «ليلة الموسيقار طلال» على مسرح دار الأوبرا المصرية.

حفل تكريمي

وظهرت أحلام وهي مرتدية الحجاب في مقطع فيديو عبر حسابها الشخصي على «إنستغرام» رفقة زوجها لحظة وصولهما إلى القاهرة.

ومن المقرر أن يقام الحفل يوم الجمعة 8 مايو على المسرح الكبير بـدار الأوبرا المصرية، ضمن فعالية فنية لتكريم الموسيقار الراحل طلال، وسط استعدادات مكثفة لهذا الحدث.

أول ظهور

ويعد هذا الحفل محطة مهمة في مشوار أحلام الفني، إذ تمثّل هذه المشاركة أول ظهور لها على مسرح دار الأوبرا المصرية، ومن المتوقع حضور جماهيري كبير.

وعلقت أحلام على حفلها المرتقب في دار الأوبرا المصرية، خلال فيديو ظهرت فيه برفقة زوجها، إذ وجه لها سؤالاً حول حالتها المعنوية، لتؤكد أن معنوياتها مرتفعة.

وأعربت عن سعادتها بالتوجه إلى القاهرة لإحياء «ليلة الموسيقار طلال»، معتبرة مشاركتها في الحفل داخل دار الأوبرا المصرية تشريفاً كبيراً لها.

كما وجهت الشكر للموسيقار الراحل طلال على هذا التكريم، مؤكدة أنها ستسعى لتقديم حفل يليق باسمه ومكانته الفنية، بمشاركة المايسترو وليد فايد، معربة عن أملها في تقديم ليلة فنية عالمية.