وصلت الفنانة الإماراتية أحلام إلى العاصمة المصرية القاهرة برفقة زوجها رجل الأعمال مبارك الهاجري، على متن طائرتهما الخاصة، استعداداً لإحياء حفل «ليلة الموسيقار طلال» على مسرح دار الأوبرا المصرية.
حفل تكريمي
وظهرت أحلام وهي مرتدية الحجاب في مقطع فيديو عبر حسابها الشخصي على «إنستغرام» رفقة زوجها لحظة وصولهما إلى القاهرة.
ومن المقرر أن يقام الحفل يوم الجمعة 8 مايو على المسرح الكبير بـدار الأوبرا المصرية، ضمن فعالية فنية لتكريم الموسيقار الراحل طلال، وسط استعدادات مكثفة لهذا الحدث.
أول ظهور
ويعد هذا الحفل محطة مهمة في مشوار أحلام الفني، إذ تمثّل هذه المشاركة أول ظهور لها على مسرح دار الأوبرا المصرية، ومن المتوقع حضور جماهيري كبير.
وعلقت أحلام على حفلها المرتقب في دار الأوبرا المصرية، خلال فيديو ظهرت فيه برفقة زوجها، إذ وجه لها سؤالاً حول حالتها المعنوية، لتؤكد أن معنوياتها مرتفعة.
وأعربت عن سعادتها بالتوجه إلى القاهرة لإحياء «ليلة الموسيقار طلال»، معتبرة مشاركتها في الحفل داخل دار الأوبرا المصرية تشريفاً كبيراً لها.
كما وجهت الشكر للموسيقار الراحل طلال على هذا التكريم، مؤكدة أنها ستسعى لتقديم حفل يليق باسمه ومكانته الفنية، بمشاركة المايسترو وليد فايد، معربة عن أملها في تقديم ليلة فنية عالمية.
The Emirati artist Ahlam arrived in the Egyptian capital Cairo accompanied by her husband, businessman Mubarak Al-Hajri, on their private jet, in preparation for the concert "The Night of Musician Talal" at the Egyptian Opera House.
A Tribute Concert
Ahlam appeared wearing a hijab in a video on her personal Instagram account alongside her husband at the moment they arrived in Cairo.
The concert is scheduled to take place on Friday, May 8, at the main theater of the Egyptian Opera House, as part of an artistic event to honor the late musician Talal, amidst intensive preparations for this event.
First Appearance
This concert is an important milestone in Ahlam's artistic journey, as this participation marks her first appearance on the stage of the Egyptian Opera House, and a large audience is expected to attend.
Ahlam commented on her anticipated concert at the Egyptian Opera House during a video in which she appeared with her husband, who asked her about her morale, to which she confirmed that her spirits were high.
She expressed her happiness about heading to Cairo to celebrate "The Night of Musician Talal," considering her participation in the concert at the Egyptian Opera House a great honor for her.
She also thanked the late musician Talal for this tribute, affirming that she would strive to deliver a concert worthy of his name and artistic stature, with the participation of maestro Walid Fayed, expressing her hope to present a world-class artistic night.