The Emirati artist Ahlam arrived in the Egyptian capital Cairo accompanied by her husband, businessman Mubarak Al-Hajri, on their private jet, in preparation for the concert "The Night of Musician Talal" at the Egyptian Opera House.

A Tribute Concert

Ahlam appeared wearing a hijab in a video on her personal Instagram account alongside her husband at the moment they arrived in Cairo.

The concert is scheduled to take place on Friday, May 8, at the main theater of the Egyptian Opera House, as part of an artistic event to honor the late musician Talal, amidst intensive preparations for this event.

First Appearance

This concert is an important milestone in Ahlam's artistic journey, as this participation marks her first appearance on the stage of the Egyptian Opera House, and a large audience is expected to attend.

Ahlam commented on her anticipated concert at the Egyptian Opera House during a video in which she appeared with her husband, who asked her about her morale, to which she confirmed that her spirits were high.

She expressed her happiness about heading to Cairo to celebrate "The Night of Musician Talal," considering her participation in the concert at the Egyptian Opera House a great honor for her.

She also thanked the late musician Talal for this tribute, affirming that she would strive to deliver a concert worthy of his name and artistic stature, with the participation of maestro Walid Fayed, expressing her hope to present a world-class artistic night.