The scalp is the healthy foundation for hair, and any problem with it directly affects hair growth and density.

When noticing hair loss, weak strands, dandruff, itching, or dry skin, examining the scalp becomes a necessary step to determine the true cause, whether it is a skin issue, nutritional deficiency, or hormonal and environmental effects.

Early examination helps in selecting the appropriate treatment, whether topical products, medical treatments, or changes in dietary and hair care routines, which prevents the problem from worsening and promotes healthy and strong hair growth.

Ignoring scalp examination may lead to the continuation of the problem or worsening hair loss in a way that becomes difficult to fix later.