فروة الرأس هي الأساس الصحي للشعر، وأي مشكلة فيها تؤثر مباشرة على نمو الشعر وكثافته.
عند ملاحظة تساقط الشعر، ضعف الخصل، القشرة، الحكة أو جفاف الجلد، يصبح فحص فروة الرأس خطوة ضرورية لتحديد السبب الحقيقي، سواء كان مشكلة جلدية، نقص تغذية، أو تأثيرات هرمونية وبيئية.
الفحص المبكر يساعد في اختيار العلاج المناسب سواء منتجات موضعية، علاجات طبية، أو تغييرات في الروتين الغذائي والعناية بالشعر، ما يمنع تفاقم المشكلة ويعزز نمو شعر صحي وقوي.
تجاهل فحص فروة الرأس قد يؤدي لاستمرار المشكلة أو تفاقم التساقط بشكل يصعب إصلاحه لاحقًا.