A horrific crime has shaken the Turkish capital, Ankara, after a recently released prisoner shot and killed three women from his family before committing suicide at the scene of the incident, according to Turkish media reports.

The three victims were the killer's mother, wife, and daughter, in an incident that has sparked outrage among local women's organizations, which consider the incident an example of the failure to protect women. Reports indicated that the perpetrator was serving a previous sentence for fraud and armed threats and was recently released temporarily for 11 days before committing the crime.

Women’s solidarity committees described the incident as a continuation of the cycle of violence against women, noting that 294 women were killed by men in 2025, with 57% of the victims falling to gunfire. These organizations called for accountability for those responsible for protecting women, considering the temporary release of prisoners a danger to society.

The crime has triggered widespread outrage, and the group "We Will Stop Femicide" has called for protests in Ankara to emphasize the need for strict laws and preventive measures to combat domestic violence and protect victims from the recurrence of such crimes.