هزّت جريمة مروعة العاصمة التركية أنقرة، بعد أن أقدم سجين مفرج عنه مؤخرًا على قتل ثلاث نساء من عائلته بالرصاص، قبل أن ينتحر في موقع الحادثة، وفق ما أفادت به وسائل إعلام تركية.

الضحايا الثلاث هنّ والدة الجاني وزوجته وابنته، في واقعة أثارت غضب منظمات نسوية محلية، معتبرة الحادثة مثالًا على الفشل في حماية النساء. وأوضحت التقارير أن الجاني كان يقضي عقوبة سابقة بتهم الاحتيال والتهديد المسلح، وأُفرج عنه مؤخرًا بشكل مؤقت لمدة 11 يومًا قبل ارتكابه الجريمة.

ووصفت لجان التضامن النسائي الحادثة بأنها استمرار لمسلسل العنف ضد النساء، مشيرة إلى أن 294 امرأة قُتلن على يد رجال خلال 2025، وأن 57% من الضحايا سقطن بالأسلحة النارية. وطالبت هذه الجهات بمحاسبة المسؤولين عن حماية النساء، معتبرة الإفراج المؤقت عن السجناء خطرًا على المجتمع.

وأثارت الجريمة موجة غضب واسعة، ودعت مجموعة «سنوقف قتل النساء» إلى تنظيم احتجاجات في أنقرة، للتأكيد على ضرورة سن قوانين صارمة وإجراءات وقائية لمكافحة العنف الأسري وحماية الضحايا من تكرار مثل هذه الجرائم.