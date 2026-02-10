شهدت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي في الآونة الأخيرة تزايداً ملحوظاً في شكاوى صُنّاع المحتوى بشأن تعرّض أعمالهم للنسخ والتحوير وإعادة النشر دون إذن، بما في ذلك استخدام أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي لتعديل الصور والأصوات والمقاطع المحفوظة في أرشيفهم الشخصي. وعبّر المتضررون لـ «عكاظ» عن قلقهم من هذه الممارسات التي تمس حقوقهم الإبداعية، فيما يؤكد مختصون أن المسار النظامي الصحيح لمواجهة هذه الانتهاكات هو التوجه إلى الجهات السعودية المختصة بالملكية الفكرية.
**media«2659369»**
بحسب المحامية والمحكّم التجاري المتخصصة في الملكية الفكرية الدكتورة رباب المعبي، فإنّ أي فعل يؤدي إلى استنساخ المصنف أو إعادة تشكيله أو نشره أو إتاحته للغير دون موافقة صاحب الحق يُعد تعدياً صريحاً، سواء تم ذلك بوسائل تقليدية أو عبر تقنيات حديثة كالذكاء الاصطناعي. فالعبرة بطبيعة الاعتداء على الحقوق الأدبية والمالية للمؤلف، لا بالأداة المستخدمة.
وأضافت المعبي: إن إدخال تعديلات جوهرية على العمل، أو نسبته لغير صاحبه، أو استغلاله تجارياً دون ترخيص، كلها ممارسات تُخل بالحماية التي يكفلها النظام وتستوجب المساءلة.
وبيّنت أن من أبرز المخالفات المنتشرة تعديل الصور الاحترافية باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي وإعادة نشرها، وإعادة مونتاج مقاطع مرئية محمية، وتقليد أسلوب فنان أو مصمم، وانتهاك حق الصورة والسمعة عبر تركيب الوجوه على مقاطع فيديو أو إنتاج محتوى مزيف، إضافة إلى استخدام أصوات أو وجوه المشاهير في الإعلانات دون ترخيص.
وأشارت إلى أن التعامل مع هذه الانتهاكات يتم عبر مسارات نظامية متعددة، أبرزها النسخ والتحوير والنشر والإتاحة دون إذن، والعقوبات تصل إلى الغرامات ومصادرة الأدوات والتعويض المدني، وبحسب نظام الجرائم المعلوماتية، «في حال اقترن التعدي بالتشهير أو الإساءة أو انتحال الشخصية أو نشر محتوى مضلل، تصل العقوبات إلى السجن والغرامة».
وأضافت المعبي: إن الهيئة السعودية للملكية الفكرية أكدت أن نشر الصور الشخصية وتعديلها باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي ثم استغلالها تجارياً دون موافقة صاحب الحق يُعد انتهاكاً صريحاً للنظام. وفي إحدى القضايا المنظورة في سبتمبر 2025، أصدرت الهيئة قراراً بغرامة قدرها 9,000 ريال على شخص عدّل صورة شخصية ونشرها دون إذن، بعد استكمال الإجراءات النظامية من بلاغ وجمع أدلة وتحقيق وإحالة للجنة مختصة، مع احتفاظ صاحب الحق بالمطالبة بالتعويض.
وقالت المعبي: إن تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي رغم كونها نقلة نوعية في صناعة المحتوى، إلا أنها فتحت الباب لانتهاكات واسعة لحقوق الملكية الفكرية وحقوق الصورة والسمعة، مؤكدة أن التقنية لا تبرر التعدي.
استخدموا العلامات المائية
**media«2659371»**
رئيس مجلس إدارة جمعية حماية الملكية الفكرية محمد بن عبدالله السلامة، يرى أن من أبرز التحديات التي تواجه تطبيق الأنظمة الانتشار الرقمي السريع للمحتوى، ما يصعّب تتبع المصدر الأصلي أو السيطرة على الانتهاكات فور وقوعها، مشيراً -في هذا الجانب- إلى ضعف الوعي لدى بعض صناع المحتوى الذين يعتقدون أن كل ما يُنشر على الإنترنت مباح للاستخدام، إضافة إلى ظهور منطقة رمادية جديدة حول ملكية المحتوى المولّد بالذكاء الاصطناعي.
وبيّن السلامة أن تقنيات التزييف العميق تضاعف المخاطر، إذ تُستخدم لإنتاج صور وأصوات ومقاطع يصعب التمييز بينها وبين الأصلية، وقد تصل بعض هذه الممارسات إلى جرائم معلوماتية تستوجب عقوبات جنائية تشمل الغرامات ومصادرة الأدوات وإغلاق المنشآت الإعلامية أو سحب تراخيصها عند التكرار، إضافة إلى التعويض للمتضرر.
وشدد السلامة على أهمية حماية المحتوى عبر: تسجيله وتوثيقه لدى الجهات المختصة، واستخدام العلامات المائية والتشفير، وتفعيل خدمات الرصد الإلكتروني.
لا تضلِّلوا المجتمع
**media«2659370»**
رئيس قسم علوم الحاسب والذكاء الاصطناعي بجامعة جدة الدكتور عبدالله معيض الغامدي يقول إن الذكاء الاصطناعي يمر بمرحلة تطور متسارع، إلا أن المفهوم شُوّه حتى أصبح يُستخدم لتبرير ممارسات خاطئة. وأكد أن الاستخدام المشروع يبدأ من احترام الخصوصية وعدم تضليل المجتمع، مشيراً إلى أن السعودية تبنت مبكراً حوكمة الذكاء الاصطناعي؛ لضمان الاستخدام المسؤول.
سرقوا قصتي!
**media«2659372»**
رائدة الأعمال البندري تركي روت تجربتها لـ «عكاظ»، إذ تعمل في مجال تقديم الخدمات الإعلانية والتسويقية بترخيص رسمي، وتقول إنها تعاقدت مع إحدى الجمعيات لإنتاج مادة إعلانية احترافية، وبعد تنفيذ العمل طُلب منها تزويد الجهة بالملفات المفتوحة لاستخدام الصور والمقاطع في إنتاج محتوى جديد وبعد استشارة قانونية، تم رفض الطلب لأن المحتوى الإعلاني يُعد مصنفاً محمياً، ولا يجوز إعادة استخدامه أو استخراج أجزائه إلا بموافقة صريحة من صاحب الحق. وأكدت أن التعاقد على الإنتاج لا يعني التنازل عن الحقوق الفكرية ما لم يُنص على ذلك في العقد، وأنه لم يقع أي انتهاك طالما لم يتم نسخ المحتوى أو نشره دون إذن.
وتختم البندري: إن احترام حقوق الملكية الفكرية ليس خياراً، بل التزام يحفظ الحقوق ويعزز العدالة المهنية.
ومن جانبها، تروي كاتبة في مجال القصة القصيرة- فضلت عدم ذكر اسمها- أنها تعرضت لسرقة قصة قصيرة لها، إذ قام شخص بتحويلها إلى فيديو ونسبها لنفسه، ما دفعها لطلب استشارة قانونية لمعرفة آليات تقديم الشكوى في مثل هذه الانتهاكات.
Recently, social media platforms have witnessed a noticeable increase in complaints from content creators regarding the copying, alteration, and republishing of their works without permission, including the use of artificial intelligence tools to modify images, sounds, and clips stored in their personal archives. The affected individuals expressed their concerns to "Okaz" about these practices that infringe upon their creative rights, while specialists affirm that the proper legal course to address these violations is to approach the relevant Saudi authorities specializing in intellectual property.
**media«2659369»**
According to Dr. Rabab Al-Muabi, a lawyer and commercial arbitrator specializing in intellectual property, any act that leads to the reproduction, reformation, publication, or availability of a work to others without the consent of the rights holder is considered a clear infringement, whether done through traditional means or modern technologies such as artificial intelligence. The essence lies in the nature of the violation against the moral and financial rights of the author, not the tool used.
Al-Muabi added that making substantial alterations to a work, attributing it to someone other than its rightful owner, or exploiting it commercially without a license are all practices that violate the protection guaranteed by the law and warrant accountability.
She pointed out that among the most common violations is the modification of professional images using artificial intelligence and republishing them, re-editing protected video clips, imitating the style of an artist or designer, and violating the right to image and reputation by superimposing faces on videos or producing fake content, in addition to using the voices or images of celebrities in advertisements without permission.
She noted that addressing these violations is done through multiple legal channels, the most prominent of which include copying, alteration, publication, and availability without permission, with penalties reaching fines, confiscation of tools, and civil compensation. According to the Cyber Crimes Law, "if the infringement is accompanied by defamation, abuse, impersonation, or the dissemination of misleading content, penalties can include imprisonment and fines."
Al-Muabi added that the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property confirmed that publishing and modifying personal images using artificial intelligence and then exploiting them commercially without the rights holder's consent constitutes a clear violation of the law. In one case reviewed in September 2025, the authority issued a decision imposing a fine of 9,000 riyals on a person who modified and published a personal image without permission, after completing the legal procedures of reporting, gathering evidence, investigation, and referral to a specialized committee, while the rights holder retains the right to claim compensation.
She stated that although artificial intelligence technologies represent a qualitative leap in content creation, they have opened the door to widespread violations of intellectual property rights and rights to image and reputation, emphasizing that technology does not justify infringement.
Use Watermarks
**media«2659371»**
The Chairman of the Board of the Intellectual Property Protection Association, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Salama, believes that one of the most significant challenges facing the application of regulations is the rapid digital spread of content, which complicates tracking the original source or controlling violations as they occur. He pointed out that there is a lack of awareness among some content creators who believe that everything published on the internet is free for use, in addition to the emergence of a new gray area regarding the ownership of AI-generated content.
Al-Salama explained that deepfake technologies multiply the risks, as they are used to produce images, sounds, and clips that are difficult to distinguish from the original, and some of these practices may amount to cyber crimes that warrant criminal penalties including fines, confiscation of tools, and closure of media establishments or revocation of their licenses upon repetition, in addition to compensation for the affected party.
He emphasized the importance of protecting content through: registering and documenting it with the relevant authorities, using watermarks and encryption, and activating electronic monitoring services.
Do Not Mislead the Community
**media«2659370»**
Dr. Abdullah Mu'id Al-Ghamdi, head of the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Department at Jeddah University, states that artificial intelligence is undergoing a phase of rapid development, but the concept has been distorted to justify wrongful practices. He affirmed that legitimate use begins with respecting privacy and not misleading the community, noting that Saudi Arabia has early adopted governance of artificial intelligence to ensure responsible use.
They Stole My Story!
**media«2659372»**
Entrepreneur Al-Bandari Turki shared her experience with "Okaz," stating that she works in the field of advertising and marketing services with official licensing. She mentioned that she contracted with an association to produce professional advertising material, and after completing the work, she was asked to provide the organization with the open files to use the images and clips in producing new content. After legal consultation, the request was rejected because the advertising content is considered a protected work, and it cannot be reused or its parts extracted without explicit consent from the rights holder. She confirmed that contracting for production does not mean waiving intellectual rights unless stated in the contract, and that no infringement occurred as long as the content was not copied or published without permission.
Al-Bandari concluded: Respecting intellectual property rights is not an option, but a commitment that preserves rights and enhances professional justice.
For her part, a writer in the field of short stories—who preferred not to disclose her name—narrated that she experienced the theft of one of her short stories, as someone transformed it into a video and attributed it to themselves, prompting her to seek legal advice to understand the mechanisms for filing a complaint regarding such violations.