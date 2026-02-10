شهدت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي في الآونة الأخيرة تزايداً ملحوظاً في شكاوى صُنّاع المحتوى بشأن تعرّض أعمالهم للنسخ والتحوير وإعادة النشر دون إذن، بما في ذلك استخدام أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي لتعديل الصور والأصوات والمقاطع المحفوظة في أرشيفهم الشخصي. وعبّر المتضررون لـ «عكاظ» عن قلقهم من هذه الممارسات التي تمس حقوقهم الإبداعية، فيما يؤكد مختصون أن المسار النظامي الصحيح لمواجهة هذه الانتهاكات هو التوجه إلى الجهات السعودية المختصة بالملكية الفكرية.

بحسب المحامية والمحكّم التجاري المتخصصة في الملكية الفكرية الدكتورة رباب المعبي، فإنّ أي فعل يؤدي إلى استنساخ المصنف أو إعادة تشكيله أو نشره أو إتاحته للغير دون موافقة صاحب الحق يُعد تعدياً صريحاً، سواء تم ذلك بوسائل تقليدية أو عبر تقنيات حديثة كالذكاء الاصطناعي. فالعبرة بطبيعة الاعتداء على الحقوق الأدبية والمالية للمؤلف، لا بالأداة المستخدمة.

وأضافت المعبي: إن إدخال تعديلات جوهرية على العمل، أو نسبته لغير صاحبه، أو استغلاله تجارياً دون ترخيص، كلها ممارسات تُخل بالحماية التي يكفلها النظام وتستوجب المساءلة.

وبيّنت أن من أبرز المخالفات المنتشرة تعديل الصور الاحترافية باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي وإعادة نشرها، وإعادة مونتاج مقاطع مرئية محمية، وتقليد أسلوب فنان أو مصمم، وانتهاك حق الصورة والسمعة عبر تركيب الوجوه على مقاطع فيديو أو إنتاج محتوى مزيف، إضافة إلى استخدام أصوات أو وجوه المشاهير في الإعلانات دون ترخيص.

وأشارت إلى أن التعامل مع هذه الانتهاكات يتم عبر مسارات نظامية متعددة، أبرزها النسخ والتحوير والنشر والإتاحة دون إذن، والعقوبات تصل إلى الغرامات ومصادرة الأدوات والتعويض المدني، وبحسب نظام الجرائم المعلوماتية، «في حال اقترن التعدي بالتشهير أو الإساءة أو انتحال الشخصية أو نشر محتوى مضلل، تصل العقوبات إلى السجن والغرامة».

وأضافت المعبي: إن الهيئة السعودية للملكية الفكرية أكدت أن نشر الصور الشخصية وتعديلها باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي ثم استغلالها تجارياً دون موافقة صاحب الحق يُعد انتهاكاً صريحاً للنظام. وفي إحدى القضايا المنظورة في سبتمبر 2025، أصدرت الهيئة قراراً بغرامة قدرها 9,000 ريال على شخص عدّل صورة شخصية ونشرها دون إذن، بعد استكمال الإجراءات النظامية من بلاغ وجمع أدلة وتحقيق وإحالة للجنة مختصة، مع احتفاظ صاحب الحق بالمطالبة بالتعويض.

وقالت المعبي: إن تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي رغم كونها نقلة نوعية في صناعة المحتوى، إلا أنها فتحت الباب لانتهاكات واسعة لحقوق الملكية الفكرية وحقوق الصورة والسمعة، مؤكدة أن التقنية لا تبرر التعدي.

استخدموا العلامات المائية

رئيس مجلس إدارة جمعية حماية الملكية الفكرية محمد بن عبدالله السلامة، يرى أن من أبرز التحديات التي تواجه تطبيق الأنظمة الانتشار الرقمي السريع للمحتوى، ما يصعّب تتبع المصدر الأصلي أو السيطرة على الانتهاكات فور وقوعها، مشيراً -في هذا الجانب- إلى ضعف الوعي لدى بعض صناع المحتوى الذين يعتقدون أن كل ما يُنشر على الإنترنت مباح للاستخدام، إضافة إلى ظهور منطقة رمادية جديدة حول ملكية المحتوى المولّد بالذكاء الاصطناعي.

وبيّن السلامة أن تقنيات التزييف العميق تضاعف المخاطر، إذ تُستخدم لإنتاج صور وأصوات ومقاطع يصعب التمييز بينها وبين الأصلية، وقد تصل بعض هذه الممارسات إلى جرائم معلوماتية تستوجب عقوبات جنائية تشمل الغرامات ومصادرة الأدوات وإغلاق المنشآت الإعلامية أو سحب تراخيصها عند التكرار، إضافة إلى التعويض للمتضرر.

وشدد السلامة على أهمية حماية المحتوى عبر: تسجيله وتوثيقه لدى الجهات المختصة، واستخدام العلامات المائية والتشفير، وتفعيل خدمات الرصد الإلكتروني.

لا تضلِّلوا المجتمع

رئيس قسم علوم الحاسب والذكاء الاصطناعي بجامعة جدة الدكتور عبدالله معيض الغامدي يقول إن الذكاء الاصطناعي يمر بمرحلة تطور متسارع، إلا أن المفهوم شُوّه حتى أصبح يُستخدم لتبرير ممارسات خاطئة. وأكد أن الاستخدام المشروع يبدأ من احترام الخصوصية وعدم تضليل المجتمع، مشيراً إلى أن السعودية تبنت مبكراً حوكمة الذكاء الاصطناعي؛ لضمان الاستخدام المسؤول.

سرقوا قصتي!

رائدة الأعمال البندري تركي روت تجربتها لـ «عكاظ»، إذ تعمل في مجال تقديم الخدمات الإعلانية والتسويقية بترخيص رسمي، وتقول إنها تعاقدت مع إحدى الجمعيات لإنتاج مادة إعلانية احترافية، وبعد تنفيذ العمل طُلب منها تزويد الجهة بالملفات المفتوحة لاستخدام الصور والمقاطع في إنتاج محتوى جديد وبعد استشارة قانونية، تم رفض الطلب لأن المحتوى الإعلاني يُعد مصنفاً محمياً، ولا يجوز إعادة استخدامه أو استخراج أجزائه إلا بموافقة صريحة من صاحب الحق. وأكدت أن التعاقد على الإنتاج لا يعني التنازل عن الحقوق الفكرية ما لم يُنص على ذلك في العقد، وأنه لم يقع أي انتهاك طالما لم يتم نسخ المحتوى أو نشره دون إذن.

وتختم البندري: إن احترام حقوق الملكية الفكرية ليس خياراً، بل التزام يحفظ الحقوق ويعزز العدالة المهنية.

ومن جانبها، تروي كاتبة في مجال القصة القصيرة- فضلت عدم ذكر اسمها- أنها تعرضت لسرقة قصة قصيرة لها، إذ قام شخص بتحويلها إلى فيديو ونسبها لنفسه، ما دفعها لطلب استشارة قانونية لمعرفة آليات تقديم الشكوى في مثل هذه الانتهاكات.