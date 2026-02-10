Recently, social media platforms have witnessed a noticeable increase in complaints from content creators regarding the copying, alteration, and republishing of their works without permission, including the use of artificial intelligence tools to modify images, sounds, and clips stored in their personal archives. The affected individuals expressed their concerns to "Okaz" about these practices that infringe upon their creative rights, while specialists affirm that the proper legal course to address these violations is to approach the relevant Saudi authorities specializing in intellectual property.

According to Dr. Rabab Al-Muabi, a lawyer and commercial arbitrator specializing in intellectual property, any act that leads to the reproduction, reformation, publication, or availability of a work to others without the consent of the rights holder is considered a clear infringement, whether done through traditional means or modern technologies such as artificial intelligence. The essence lies in the nature of the violation against the moral and financial rights of the author, not the tool used.

Al-Muabi added that making substantial alterations to a work, attributing it to someone other than its rightful owner, or exploiting it commercially without a license are all practices that violate the protection guaranteed by the law and warrant accountability.

She pointed out that among the most common violations is the modification of professional images using artificial intelligence and republishing them, re-editing protected video clips, imitating the style of an artist or designer, and violating the right to image and reputation by superimposing faces on videos or producing fake content, in addition to using the voices or images of celebrities in advertisements without permission.

She noted that addressing these violations is done through multiple legal channels, the most prominent of which include copying, alteration, publication, and availability without permission, with penalties reaching fines, confiscation of tools, and civil compensation. According to the Cyber Crimes Law, "if the infringement is accompanied by defamation, abuse, impersonation, or the dissemination of misleading content, penalties can include imprisonment and fines."

Al-Muabi added that the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property confirmed that publishing and modifying personal images using artificial intelligence and then exploiting them commercially without the rights holder's consent constitutes a clear violation of the law. In one case reviewed in September 2025, the authority issued a decision imposing a fine of 9,000 riyals on a person who modified and published a personal image without permission, after completing the legal procedures of reporting, gathering evidence, investigation, and referral to a specialized committee, while the rights holder retains the right to claim compensation.

She stated that although artificial intelligence technologies represent a qualitative leap in content creation, they have opened the door to widespread violations of intellectual property rights and rights to image and reputation, emphasizing that technology does not justify infringement.

Use Watermarks

The Chairman of the Board of the Intellectual Property Protection Association, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Salama, believes that one of the most significant challenges facing the application of regulations is the rapid digital spread of content, which complicates tracking the original source or controlling violations as they occur. He pointed out that there is a lack of awareness among some content creators who believe that everything published on the internet is free for use, in addition to the emergence of a new gray area regarding the ownership of AI-generated content.

Al-Salama explained that deepfake technologies multiply the risks, as they are used to produce images, sounds, and clips that are difficult to distinguish from the original, and some of these practices may amount to cyber crimes that warrant criminal penalties including fines, confiscation of tools, and closure of media establishments or revocation of their licenses upon repetition, in addition to compensation for the affected party.

He emphasized the importance of protecting content through: registering and documenting it with the relevant authorities, using watermarks and encryption, and activating electronic monitoring services.

Do Not Mislead the Community

Dr. Abdullah Mu'id Al-Ghamdi, head of the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Department at Jeddah University, states that artificial intelligence is undergoing a phase of rapid development, but the concept has been distorted to justify wrongful practices. He affirmed that legitimate use begins with respecting privacy and not misleading the community, noting that Saudi Arabia has early adopted governance of artificial intelligence to ensure responsible use.

They Stole My Story!

Entrepreneur Al-Bandari Turki shared her experience with "Okaz," stating that she works in the field of advertising and marketing services with official licensing. She mentioned that she contracted with an association to produce professional advertising material, and after completing the work, she was asked to provide the organization with the open files to use the images and clips in producing new content. After legal consultation, the request was rejected because the advertising content is considered a protected work, and it cannot be reused or its parts extracted without explicit consent from the rights holder. She confirmed that contracting for production does not mean waiving intellectual rights unless stated in the contract, and that no infringement occurred as long as the content was not copied or published without permission.

Al-Bandari concluded: Respecting intellectual property rights is not an option, but a commitment that preserves rights and enhances professional justice.

For her part, a writer in the field of short stories—who preferred not to disclose her name—narrated that she experienced the theft of one of her short stories, as someone transformed it into a video and attributed it to themselves, prompting her to seek legal advice to understand the mechanisms for filing a complaint regarding such violations.