أظهرت دراسة حديثة أجراها فريق بحثي من جامعة «سوانسي» البريطانية، وجود ارتباط وثيق بين مقاييس أصابع المواليد الجدد وحجم أدمغتهم، فيما أرجعت الدراسة هذا الرابط إلى طبيعة التطور الهرموني للجنين داخل الرحم.

وأشار الباحثون إلى أن مستويات هرمون «الإستروجين» خلال الأشهر الأولى من الحمل تلعب دورًا محوريًا في هذا الارتباط؛ إذ إن ارتفاع نسبة طول إصبع «السبابة» مقارنة بـ «البنصر» -وهو ما يُعرف علميًا بمؤشر (2D:4D)-يعكس زيادة في مستويات الإستروجين مقابل التستوستيرون.

وشملت العينة البحثية 225 مولودًا، حيث كشفت النتائج أن الذكور الذين تعرضوا لمستويات أعلى من الإستروجين قبل الولادة امتلكوا محيط رأس أكبر؛ مما يشير إلى زيادة نسبية في حجم الدماغ، بينما لم ترصد هذا الارتباط المباشر لدى الإناث، مما يفتح آفاقًا جديدة لفهم الفوارق التطورية بين الجنسين وتأثيرها على القدرات العقلية والصحة العامة مستقبلًا.