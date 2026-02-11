A recent study conducted by a research team from Swansea University in the UK has shown a strong correlation between the finger measurements of newborns and the size of their brains, attributing this link to the nature of hormonal development of the fetus in the womb.

The researchers indicated that levels of the hormone "estrogen" during the early months of pregnancy play a crucial role in this correlation; as the increased length of the "index finger" compared to the "ring finger" - scientifically known as the 2D:4D ratio - reflects higher levels of estrogen relative to testosterone.

The research sample included 225 newborns, and the results revealed that males who were exposed to higher levels of estrogen before birth had larger head circumferences; indicating a relative increase in brain size, while this direct correlation was not observed in females, opening new avenues for understanding the developmental differences between the sexes and their impact on cognitive abilities and overall health in the future.