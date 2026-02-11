أظهرت دراسة حديثة أجراها فريق بحثي من جامعة «سوانسي» البريطانية، وجود ارتباط وثيق بين مقاييس أصابع المواليد الجدد وحجم أدمغتهم، فيما أرجعت الدراسة هذا الرابط إلى طبيعة التطور الهرموني للجنين داخل الرحم.
وأشار الباحثون إلى أن مستويات هرمون «الإستروجين» خلال الأشهر الأولى من الحمل تلعب دورًا محوريًا في هذا الارتباط؛ إذ إن ارتفاع نسبة طول إصبع «السبابة» مقارنة بـ «البنصر» -وهو ما يُعرف علميًا بمؤشر (2D:4D)-يعكس زيادة في مستويات الإستروجين مقابل التستوستيرون.
وشملت العينة البحثية 225 مولودًا، حيث كشفت النتائج أن الذكور الذين تعرضوا لمستويات أعلى من الإستروجين قبل الولادة امتلكوا محيط رأس أكبر؛ مما يشير إلى زيادة نسبية في حجم الدماغ، بينما لم ترصد هذا الارتباط المباشر لدى الإناث، مما يفتح آفاقًا جديدة لفهم الفوارق التطورية بين الجنسين وتأثيرها على القدرات العقلية والصحة العامة مستقبلًا.
A recent study conducted by a research team from Swansea University in the UK has shown a strong correlation between the finger measurements of newborns and the size of their brains, attributing this link to the nature of hormonal development of the fetus in the womb.
The researchers indicated that levels of the hormone "estrogen" during the early months of pregnancy play a crucial role in this correlation; as the increased length of the "index finger" compared to the "ring finger" - scientifically known as the 2D:4D ratio - reflects higher levels of estrogen relative to testosterone.
The research sample included 225 newborns, and the results revealed that males who were exposed to higher levels of estrogen before birth had larger head circumferences; indicating a relative increase in brain size, while this direct correlation was not observed in females, opening new avenues for understanding the developmental differences between the sexes and their impact on cognitive abilities and overall health in the future.