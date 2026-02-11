شهدت مدينة 6 أكتوبر بمحافظة الجيزة جريمة مأساوية صدمت الشارع المصري، بعد أن أنهت زوجة حياة زوجها وهو في الأربعينيات من عمره طعناً بسكين داخل مسكنهما، إثر خلاف تافه حول أولوية شحن الهاتف المحمول.

وتلقى رجال الشرطة بلاغًا عن مشاجرة عنيفة تحولت إلى جريمة قتل داخل شقة بحي سكني، حيث انتقلت قوة أمنية إلى الموقع وعثرت على جثة الضحية في غرفة النوم، مثقلة بطعنة نافذة أودت بحياته فورًا.

وكشفت التحقيقات وأقوال الشهود واعترافات القاتلة أن المشاجرة بدأت بسبب رغبة كل طرف في شحن هاتفه أولاً، قبل أن تتصاعد الأمور إلى مشادة بالأيدي، لتستل الزوجة سكينًا من المطبخ وتوجهه نحو زوجها، ما أدى إلى مقتله على الفور.

تم نقل الجثة إلى المشرحة وتحريز السلاح المستخدم، فيما أمرت النيابة بحبس الزوجة على ذمة التحقيقات بتهمة القتل العمد مع سبق الإصرار والترصد، مع إجراء تشريح للجثة لتحديد سبب الوفاة بدقة.

وتعد هذه الحادثة جزءًا من سلسلة متزايدة من حوادث العنف الأسري التي بدأت بمشاجرات تافهة وانتهت بجرائم قتل، ما دفع خبراء علم الاجتماع والنفس إلى التحذير من تفشي العنف الأسري، مؤكدين الحاجة إلى آليات للتهدئة والتدخل المبكر للحد من مثل هذه المآسي.