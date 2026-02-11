The city of 6 October in Giza Governorate witnessed a tragic crime that shocked the Egyptian public, after a wife ended her husband's life, who was in his forties, by stabbing him with a knife inside their home, following a trivial dispute over who would charge the mobile phone first.

Police received a report about a violent altercation that turned into a murder inside an apartment in a residential neighborhood, where a security force was dispatched to the scene and found the victim's body in the bedroom, burdened with a fatal stab wound that killed him instantly.

Investigations, witness statements, and the killer's confessions revealed that the altercation began due to each party's desire to charge their phone first, before escalating into a physical confrontation, leading the wife to grab a knife from the kitchen and direct it at her husband, resulting in his immediate death.

The body was transferred to the morgue, and the weapon used was seized, while the prosecution ordered the wife to be detained pending investigations on charges of premeditated murder with intent and planning, along with conducting an autopsy to accurately determine the cause of death.

This incident is part of a growing series of domestic violence cases that started with trivial disputes and ended in murder, prompting experts in sociology and psychology to warn about the spread of domestic violence, emphasizing the need for mechanisms for de-escalation and early intervention to reduce such tragedies.