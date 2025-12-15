In an event where the lights shone brilliantly, Tayla captured attention in Riyadh with a bold look inspired by the world of Barbie, blending vibrancy and femininity in every detail. The eye makeup in striking sky blue shades and pink blush on her cheeks added a youthful glow to her face, emphasizing how her look aligned with the theme of luxury and boldness, making her the talk of social media and fashion enthusiasts.

She completed her look with a short hairstyle adorned with delicate side braids that added a modern and elegant touch, making the appearance a perfect balance between boldness and femininity.

This look embodied Tayla's ability to merge attractive light colors with a contemporary style in a way that suits major events and reflects a bright and bold personality in the world of fashion and beauty.