في حادث مروع هزّ منطقة ريفية شمال كولومبيا، لقي 17 شخصاً مصرعهم وأصيب 20 آخرون بجروح، بعد أن انحدرت حافلة تقل طلاباً مدرسيين عن جرف عميق في إقليم أنتيوكيا.
أعلن حاكم الإقليم، أندريس خوليان ريندون، في ساعة متأخرة من مساء الأحد، الحصيلة النهائية للضحايا، مشيراً إلى أن الحافلة كانت قادمة من بلدة تولو الساحلية في منطقة الكاريبي، متجهة إلى مدينة ميديين، عائدة من رحلة ترفيهية للاحتفال بتخرج الطلاب.
وكان الطلاب، المنتمون إلى ثانوية ليسيو أنتيوكينو في مدينة بييو، قد قضوا أيامهم في الشاطئ احتفالاً بتخرجهم لعام 2025.
وقع الحادث في ساعات الفجر الأولى على طريق ريفي في قطاع إل تشيسبيرو ببلدية ريميديوس، حيث سقطت الحافلة في هاوية يُقدر عمقها بنحو 80 متراً.
وتشير التقارير الأولية إلى أن الحافلة كانت تقل نحو 37 شخصاً، بينهم طلاب ومرافقون، وكانت جزءاً من قافلة سياحية.
وسارعت فرق الإنقاذ والإسعاف إلى الموقع، وتم نقل المصابين إلى مستشفيات المنطقة، فيما أعربت السلطات عن تضامنها مع أسر الضحايا وفعّلت دعماً نفسياً وطبياً شاملاً.
ولا تزال التحقيقات جارية لتحديد أسباب الحادث، وسط حزن عميق يسود الإقليم والمجتمع التعليمي.
In a horrific incident that shook a rural area in northern Colombia, 17 people lost their lives and 20 others were injured after a bus carrying school students plunged off a deep cliff in the Antioquia region.
The governor of the region, Andrés Julián Rendón, announced the final toll of the victims late Sunday night, indicating that the bus was coming from the coastal town of Tolu in the Caribbean region, heading to the city of Medellín, returning from a recreational trip to celebrate the students' graduation.
The students, belonging to Liceo Antioqueño High School in the city of Bello, had spent their days at the beach celebrating their graduation for the year 2025.
The accident occurred in the early hours of dawn on a rural road in the El Chispero sector of the municipality of Remedios, where the bus fell into a ravine estimated to be about 80 meters deep.
Initial reports indicate that the bus was carrying around 37 people, including students and chaperones, and was part of a tourist convoy.
Rescue and ambulance teams rushed to the scene, and the injured were transported to hospitals in the area, while authorities expressed their solidarity with the victims' families and activated comprehensive psychological and medical support.
Investigations are still ongoing to determine the causes of the accident, amid deep sorrow prevailing in the region and the educational community.