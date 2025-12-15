In a horrific incident that shook a rural area in northern Colombia, 17 people lost their lives and 20 others were injured after a bus carrying school students plunged off a deep cliff in the Antioquia region.

Colombia Student Incident

The governor of the region, Andrés Julián Rendón, announced the final toll of the victims late Sunday night, indicating that the bus was coming from the coastal town of Tolu in the Caribbean region, heading to the city of Medellín, returning from a recreational trip to celebrate the students' graduation.

Deaths After Graduation Celebration

The students, belonging to Liceo Antioqueño High School in the city of Bello, had spent their days at the beach celebrating their graduation for the year 2025.

The accident occurred in the early hours of dawn on a rural road in the El Chispero sector of the municipality of Remedios, where the bus fell into a ravine estimated to be about 80 meters deep.

Initial reports indicate that the bus was carrying around 37 people, including students and chaperones, and was part of a tourist convoy.

Investigations Underway

Rescue and ambulance teams rushed to the scene, and the injured were transported to hospitals in the area, while authorities expressed their solidarity with the victims' families and activated comprehensive psychological and medical support.

Investigations are still ongoing to determine the causes of the accident, amid deep sorrow prevailing in the region and the educational community.