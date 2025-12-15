في حادث مروع هزّ منطقة ريفية شمال كولومبيا، لقي 17 شخصاً مصرعهم وأصيب 20 آخرون بجروح، بعد أن انحدرت حافلة تقل طلاباً مدرسيين عن جرف عميق في إقليم أنتيوكيا.

حادثة طلاب كولومبيا

أعلن حاكم الإقليم، أندريس خوليان ريندون، في ساعة متأخرة من مساء الأحد، الحصيلة النهائية للضحايا، مشيراً إلى أن الحافلة كانت قادمة من بلدة تولو الساحلية في منطقة الكاريبي، متجهة إلى مدينة ميديين، عائدة من رحلة ترفيهية للاحتفال بتخرج الطلاب.

وفاة بعد احتفال التخرج

وكان الطلاب، المنتمون إلى ثانوية ليسيو أنتيوكينو في مدينة بييو، قد قضوا أيامهم في الشاطئ احتفالاً بتخرجهم لعام 2025.

وقع الحادث في ساعات الفجر الأولى على طريق ريفي في قطاع إل تشيسبيرو ببلدية ريميديوس، حيث سقطت الحافلة في هاوية يُقدر عمقها بنحو 80 متراً.

وتشير التقارير الأولية إلى أن الحافلة كانت تقل نحو 37 شخصاً، بينهم طلاب ومرافقون، وكانت جزءاً من قافلة سياحية.

التحقيقات جارية

وسارعت فرق الإنقاذ والإسعاف إلى الموقع، وتم نقل المصابين إلى مستشفيات المنطقة، فيما أعربت السلطات عن تضامنها مع أسر الضحايا وفعّلت دعماً نفسياً وطبياً شاملاً.

ولا تزال التحقيقات جارية لتحديد أسباب الحادث، وسط حزن عميق يسود الإقليم والمجتمع التعليمي.