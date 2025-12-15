يُعد التسمم الغذائي من أكثر الأمراض شيوعاً في العالم الحديث، إذ يصيب ملايين الأشخاص سنوياً بسبب تناول أطعمة ملوثة ببكتيريا ضارة أو فيروسات أو سموم.

مُسببات التسمم الغذائي

وفقاً لخبراء صحيين بريطانيين، يحدث التسمم عند تلوث الطعام بمسببات مرضية مثل بكتيريا Bacillus cereus الموجودة في الأرز المعاد تسخينه، أو Campylobacter في الدواجن، أو الإي كولاي المنتجة لسم شيغا.

هذه البكتيريا تعمل بطرق مختلفة: بعضها ينتج سموماً قبل الأكل مسبباً قيئاً مفاجئاً، وأخرى تسبب التهاباً في الأمعاء يؤدي إلى إسهال طويل الأمد.

أعراض التسمم الغذائي

الأعراض الرئيسية تشمل القيء، الإسهال، آلام البطن، والغثيان، وغالباً ما تظهر خلال ساعات أو أيام.

وتقول الدكتورة ماسارات جيلاني، متخصصة في الطب البريطاني (NHS) وتعالج حالات التسمم لدى الأطفال والبالغين بانتظام: «بعض البكتيريا مثل Bacillus cereus تنتج سموماً قبل تناول الطعام، مما يؤدي إلى قيء سريع خلال ساعات، بينما أخرى مثل السالمونيلا والإي كولاي تسبب أعراضاً أطول من خلال التهاب الأمعاء».

وتضيف الدكتورة إيما دوتي، عالمة الأمراض المعدية: «بكتيريا Campylobacter لولبية الشكل تخترق بطانة الأمعاء كالمثقاب، بخلاف الإي كولاي التي تفرز سموم شيغا».

هذا التنوع يجعل التشخيص الدقيق صعباً، وغالباً ما يُفضل السماح للجسم بالشفاء الذاتي بدلاً من استخدام المضادات الحيوية، التي قد تفاقم الحالة في بعض الأنواع بإطلاق المزيد من السموم.

ومن الناحية العملية، يمكن للأطباء تخمين نوع البكتيريا بناءً على سرعة الأعراض، لكن ذلك نادر.

ويرى خبراء الصحة أن الخطر الأكبر هو الجفاف، خصوصاً لدى الأطفال والمسنين، وقد يؤدي في حالات نادرة إلى تسمم الدم أو متلازمة القولون العصبي المزمنة، أما الوقاية، فتعتمد على نصائح أساسية لا تزال فعالة.

مخاطر المحار واللحوم النيئة

وتحذر الدكتورة دوتي من مخاطر المحار واللحوم النيئة أو متوسطة النضج، مثل البرغر، إذ تتركز البكتيريا في اللحم المفروم، كما يُمنع غسل الدجاج النيء تماماً، إذ ينشر البكتيريا في المطبخ عبر الرذاذ.

ويُنصح بفصل اللحوم النيئة عن الخضراوات، استخدام ألواح تقطيع منفصلة، طهي الطعام جيداً (يفضل بمقياس حرارة)، تبريد المطبوخ خلال ساعتين، وغسل اليدين جيداً.

طرق علاج التسمم الغذائي

وعن طرق الوقاية والعلاج، يشير خبراء الصحة البريطانيين إلى أن معظم الحالات تشفى ذاتياً خلال أيام ويُركز العلاج على الترطيب بشرب السوائل وأملاح الإماهة الفموية لتهدئة المعدة، أو إعداد نظام غذائي متوازن، أما في حالة ظهور أعراض أخرى أو علامات جفاف شديد يُفضل ااستشارة الطبيب.