Food poisoning is one of the most common illnesses in the modern world, affecting millions of people each year due to the consumption of food contaminated with harmful bacteria, viruses, or toxins.

Causes of Food Poisoning

According to British health experts, poisoning occurs when food is contaminated with pathogens such as Bacillus cereus bacteria found in reheated rice, or Campylobacter in poultry, or E. coli that produces Shiga toxin.

These bacteria act in different ways: some produce toxins before eating, causing sudden vomiting, while others cause inflammation in the intestines leading to prolonged diarrhea.

Symptoms of Food Poisoning

The main symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and nausea, and they often appear within hours or days.

Dr. Masarat Gilani, a specialist in British medicine (NHS) who regularly treats poisoning cases in children and adults, says: “Some bacteria like Bacillus cereus produce toxins before eating, leading to rapid vomiting within hours, while others like Salmonella and E. coli cause longer-lasting symptoms through intestinal inflammation.”



Dr. Emma Doughty, an infectious disease scientist, adds: “Spiral-shaped Campylobacter bacteria penetrate the intestinal lining like a drill, unlike E. coli which secretes Shiga toxins.”

This diversity makes accurate diagnosis difficult, and it is often preferred to allow the body to heal itself rather than using antibiotics, which may worsen the condition in some types by releasing more toxins.



In practice, doctors can guess the type of bacteria based on the speed of symptoms, but this is rare.

Health experts see that the greatest risk is dehydration, especially in children and the elderly, which can rarely lead to blood poisoning or chronic irritable bowel syndrome; prevention relies on basic advice that remains effective.

Risks of Shellfish and Raw Meat

Dr. Doughty warns about the risks of shellfish and raw or undercooked meats, such as burgers, as bacteria concentrate in minced meat, and washing raw chicken is completely prohibited, as it spreads bacteria in the kitchen through splashing.

It is advised to separate raw meats from vegetables, use separate cutting boards, cook food thoroughly (preferably with a thermometer), refrigerate cooked food within two hours, and wash hands thoroughly.

Methods for Treating Food Poisoning

Regarding prevention and treatment methods, British health experts indicate that most cases heal on their own within days, and treatment focuses on hydration by drinking fluids and oral rehydration salts to soothe the stomach, or preparing a balanced diet; however, if other symptoms or signs of severe dehydration appear, it is advisable to consult a doctor.