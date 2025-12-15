يُعد التسمم الغذائي من أكثر الأمراض شيوعاً في العالم الحديث، إذ يصيب ملايين الأشخاص سنوياً بسبب تناول أطعمة ملوثة ببكتيريا ضارة أو فيروسات أو سموم.
مُسببات التسمم الغذائي
وفقاً لخبراء صحيين بريطانيين، يحدث التسمم عند تلوث الطعام بمسببات مرضية مثل بكتيريا Bacillus cereus الموجودة في الأرز المعاد تسخينه، أو Campylobacter في الدواجن، أو الإي كولاي المنتجة لسم شيغا.
هذه البكتيريا تعمل بطرق مختلفة: بعضها ينتج سموماً قبل الأكل مسبباً قيئاً مفاجئاً، وأخرى تسبب التهاباً في الأمعاء يؤدي إلى إسهال طويل الأمد.
أعراض التسمم الغذائي
الأعراض الرئيسية تشمل القيء، الإسهال، آلام البطن، والغثيان، وغالباً ما تظهر خلال ساعات أو أيام.
وتقول الدكتورة ماسارات جيلاني، متخصصة في الطب البريطاني (NHS) وتعالج حالات التسمم لدى الأطفال والبالغين بانتظام: «بعض البكتيريا مثل Bacillus cereus تنتج سموماً قبل تناول الطعام، مما يؤدي إلى قيء سريع خلال ساعات، بينما أخرى مثل السالمونيلا والإي كولاي تسبب أعراضاً أطول من خلال التهاب الأمعاء».
وتضيف الدكتورة إيما دوتي، عالمة الأمراض المعدية: «بكتيريا Campylobacter لولبية الشكل تخترق بطانة الأمعاء كالمثقاب، بخلاف الإي كولاي التي تفرز سموم شيغا».
هذا التنوع يجعل التشخيص الدقيق صعباً، وغالباً ما يُفضل السماح للجسم بالشفاء الذاتي بدلاً من استخدام المضادات الحيوية، التي قد تفاقم الحالة في بعض الأنواع بإطلاق المزيد من السموم.
ومن الناحية العملية، يمكن للأطباء تخمين نوع البكتيريا بناءً على سرعة الأعراض، لكن ذلك نادر.
ويرى خبراء الصحة أن الخطر الأكبر هو الجفاف، خصوصاً لدى الأطفال والمسنين، وقد يؤدي في حالات نادرة إلى تسمم الدم أو متلازمة القولون العصبي المزمنة، أما الوقاية، فتعتمد على نصائح أساسية لا تزال فعالة.
مخاطر المحار واللحوم النيئة
وتحذر الدكتورة دوتي من مخاطر المحار واللحوم النيئة أو متوسطة النضج، مثل البرغر، إذ تتركز البكتيريا في اللحم المفروم، كما يُمنع غسل الدجاج النيء تماماً، إذ ينشر البكتيريا في المطبخ عبر الرذاذ.
ويُنصح بفصل اللحوم النيئة عن الخضراوات، استخدام ألواح تقطيع منفصلة، طهي الطعام جيداً (يفضل بمقياس حرارة)، تبريد المطبوخ خلال ساعتين، وغسل اليدين جيداً.
طرق علاج التسمم الغذائي
وعن طرق الوقاية والعلاج، يشير خبراء الصحة البريطانيين إلى أن معظم الحالات تشفى ذاتياً خلال أيام ويُركز العلاج على الترطيب بشرب السوائل وأملاح الإماهة الفموية لتهدئة المعدة، أو إعداد نظام غذائي متوازن، أما في حالة ظهور أعراض أخرى أو علامات جفاف شديد يُفضل ااستشارة الطبيب.
Food poisoning is one of the most common illnesses in the modern world, affecting millions of people each year due to the consumption of food contaminated with harmful bacteria, viruses, or toxins.
Causes of Food Poisoning
According to British health experts, poisoning occurs when food is contaminated with pathogens such as Bacillus cereus bacteria found in reheated rice, or Campylobacter in poultry, or E. coli that produces Shiga toxin.
These bacteria act in different ways: some produce toxins before eating, causing sudden vomiting, while others cause inflammation in the intestines leading to prolonged diarrhea.
Symptoms of Food Poisoning
The main symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and nausea, and they often appear within hours or days.
Dr. Masarat Gilani, a specialist in British medicine (NHS) who regularly treats poisoning cases in children and adults, says: “Some bacteria like Bacillus cereus produce toxins before eating, leading to rapid vomiting within hours, while others like Salmonella and E. coli cause longer-lasting symptoms through intestinal inflammation.”
Dr. Emma Doughty, an infectious disease scientist, adds: “Spiral-shaped Campylobacter bacteria penetrate the intestinal lining like a drill, unlike E. coli which secretes Shiga toxins.”
This diversity makes accurate diagnosis difficult, and it is often preferred to allow the body to heal itself rather than using antibiotics, which may worsen the condition in some types by releasing more toxins.
In practice, doctors can guess the type of bacteria based on the speed of symptoms, but this is rare.
Health experts see that the greatest risk is dehydration, especially in children and the elderly, which can rarely lead to blood poisoning or chronic irritable bowel syndrome; prevention relies on basic advice that remains effective.
Risks of Shellfish and Raw Meat
Dr. Doughty warns about the risks of shellfish and raw or undercooked meats, such as burgers, as bacteria concentrate in minced meat, and washing raw chicken is completely prohibited, as it spreads bacteria in the kitchen through splashing.
It is advised to separate raw meats from vegetables, use separate cutting boards, cook food thoroughly (preferably with a thermometer), refrigerate cooked food within two hours, and wash hands thoroughly.
Methods for Treating Food Poisoning
Regarding prevention and treatment methods, British health experts indicate that most cases heal on their own within days, and treatment focuses on hydration by drinking fluids and oral rehydration salts to soothe the stomach, or preparing a balanced diet; however, if other symptoms or signs of severe dehydration appear, it is advisable to consult a doctor.