In a joint security operation, the Ghanaian Cyber Security Authority, in collaboration with the National Security, announced the arrest of 32 Nigerian citizens in the town of Tuba in the Kasoa area (central Ghana), on charges of running an organized network for online emotional fraud or "romance scams," where the fraudsters use fake accounts to build fake emotional relationships with foreign victims to extract money from them.

ضبط شبكة منظمة للاحتيال العاطفي عبر الإنترنت في غانا.

A Strong Blow

The Ghanaian Minister of Communications and Digital Technology, Sam George, praised the operation, describing it as "another strong blow against cybercrime," affirming the ongoing efforts to make Ghana "an unattractive destination for cybercriminals."

According to Ghanaian authorities, the suspects were found with laptops, smartphones, and other equipment used in the operations, and the detainees will be subjected to investigation in preparation for their trial.

Millions of Dollars Lost Annually

Online emotional fraud is one of the most prominent forms of cybercrime in West Africa, where victims—often in Western countries or Asia such as Thailand and Japan—lose millions of dollars annually.

Cooperation with Interpol and International Partners

Ghana has become a hub for such networks in recent years, prompting the government to tighten oversight through the Cyber Security Authority and cooperate with Interpol and international partners.

This operation is not the first; Ghana witnessed similar mass arrests in 2025, including the rescue of 57 Nigerians who were forcibly recruited in October, and the deportation of 32 other West Africans, in addition to an Interpol operation that resulted in 260 arrests across the continent, 68 of which were in Ghana.

These campaigns indicate the rising official concern in Ghana over the growing transnational fraud networks, especially as they target local and foreign citizens online, threatening public trust in the digital space and impacting the country's investment reputation.