في عملية أمنية مشتركة أعلنت هيئة الأمن السيبراني الغانية بالتعاون مع الأمن الوطني اعتقال 32 مواطناً نيجيرياً في بلدة توبا بمنطقة كاسوا (وسط غانا)، بتهمة إدارة شبكة منظمة للاحتيال العاطفي أو «الرومانسي الوهمي» عبر الإنترنت، إذ يستخدم المحتالون حسابات مزيفة لبناء علاقات عاطفية وهمية مع ضحايا أجانب لاستخراج أموال منهم.

ضبط شبكة منظمة للاحتيال العاطفي عبر الإنترنت في غانا.

ضربة قوية

وأشاد وزير الاتصالات والتكنولوجيا الرقمية الغاني، سام جورج، بالعملية ووصفها ب«ضربة قوية أخرى ضد الجريمة السيبرانية»، مؤكداً استمرار الجهود لجعل غانا «وجهة غير جذابة للمجرمين الإلكترونيين».

ووفقاً للسلطات الغانية تم ضبط المتهمين وأجهزة كمبيوتر محمولة وهواتف ذكية ومعدات أخرى تستخدم في العمليات، وسيخضع المعتقلون للتحقيق تمهيداً لمحاكمتهم.

خسائر بملايين الدولارات سنوياً

ويُعد الاحتيال العاطفي الإلكتروني أحد أبرز أشكال الجرائم السيبرانية في غرب أفريقيا، حيث يخسر الضحايا – غالباً في الدول الغربية أو آسيا مثل تايلند واليابان – ملايين الدولارات سنوياً.

تعاون مع إنتربول والشركاء الدوليين

وأصبحت غانا مركزاً لمثل هذه الشبكات في السنوات الأخيرة، مما دفع الحكومة إلى تشديد الرقابة من خلال هيئة الأمن السيبراني وتعاون مع إنتربول والشركاء الدوليين.

وهذه العملية ليست الأولى، فقد شهدت غانا عام 2025 اعتقالات جماعية مشابهة، بما في ذلك إنقاذ 57 نيجيرياً تم تجنيدهم قسراً في أكتوبر، وترحيل 32 غرب أفريقياً آخرين، إضافة إلى عملية إنتربول أسفرت عن 260 اعتقالاً عبر القارة، منها 68 في غانا.

وتشير هذه الحملات إلى تصاعد القلق الرسمي في غانا من تنامي شبكات الاحتيال العابرة للحدود، خصوصاً مع استهدافها مواطنين محليين وأجانب عبر الإنترنت، مما يهدّد ثقة المجتمع في الفضاء الرقمي ويؤثر على سمعة البلاد الاستثمارية.