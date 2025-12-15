في عملية أمنية مشتركة أعلنت هيئة الأمن السيبراني الغانية بالتعاون مع الأمن الوطني اعتقال 32 مواطناً نيجيرياً في بلدة توبا بمنطقة كاسوا (وسط غانا)، بتهمة إدارة شبكة منظمة للاحتيال العاطفي أو «الرومانسي الوهمي» عبر الإنترنت، إذ يستخدم المحتالون حسابات مزيفة لبناء علاقات عاطفية وهمية مع ضحايا أجانب لاستخراج أموال منهم.
ضربة قوية
وأشاد وزير الاتصالات والتكنولوجيا الرقمية الغاني، سام جورج، بالعملية ووصفها ب«ضربة قوية أخرى ضد الجريمة السيبرانية»، مؤكداً استمرار الجهود لجعل غانا «وجهة غير جذابة للمجرمين الإلكترونيين».
ووفقاً للسلطات الغانية تم ضبط المتهمين وأجهزة كمبيوتر محمولة وهواتف ذكية ومعدات أخرى تستخدم في العمليات، وسيخضع المعتقلون للتحقيق تمهيداً لمحاكمتهم.
خسائر بملايين الدولارات سنوياً
ويُعد الاحتيال العاطفي الإلكتروني أحد أبرز أشكال الجرائم السيبرانية في غرب أفريقيا، حيث يخسر الضحايا – غالباً في الدول الغربية أو آسيا مثل تايلند واليابان – ملايين الدولارات سنوياً.
تعاون مع إنتربول والشركاء الدوليين
وأصبحت غانا مركزاً لمثل هذه الشبكات في السنوات الأخيرة، مما دفع الحكومة إلى تشديد الرقابة من خلال هيئة الأمن السيبراني وتعاون مع إنتربول والشركاء الدوليين.
وهذه العملية ليست الأولى، فقد شهدت غانا عام 2025 اعتقالات جماعية مشابهة، بما في ذلك إنقاذ 57 نيجيرياً تم تجنيدهم قسراً في أكتوبر، وترحيل 32 غرب أفريقياً آخرين، إضافة إلى عملية إنتربول أسفرت عن 260 اعتقالاً عبر القارة، منها 68 في غانا.
وتشير هذه الحملات إلى تصاعد القلق الرسمي في غانا من تنامي شبكات الاحتيال العابرة للحدود، خصوصاً مع استهدافها مواطنين محليين وأجانب عبر الإنترنت، مما يهدّد ثقة المجتمع في الفضاء الرقمي ويؤثر على سمعة البلاد الاستثمارية.
In a joint security operation, the Ghanaian Cyber Security Authority, in collaboration with the National Security, announced the arrest of 32 Nigerian citizens in the town of Tuba in the Kasoa area (central Ghana), on charges of running an organized network for online emotional fraud or "romance scams," where the fraudsters use fake accounts to build fake emotional relationships with foreign victims to extract money from them.
A Strong Blow
The Ghanaian Minister of Communications and Digital Technology, Sam George, praised the operation, describing it as "another strong blow against cybercrime," affirming the ongoing efforts to make Ghana "an unattractive destination for cybercriminals."
According to Ghanaian authorities, the suspects were found with laptops, smartphones, and other equipment used in the operations, and the detainees will be subjected to investigation in preparation for their trial.
Millions of Dollars Lost Annually
Online emotional fraud is one of the most prominent forms of cybercrime in West Africa, where victims—often in Western countries or Asia such as Thailand and Japan—lose millions of dollars annually.
Cooperation with Interpol and International Partners
Ghana has become a hub for such networks in recent years, prompting the government to tighten oversight through the Cyber Security Authority and cooperate with Interpol and international partners.
This operation is not the first; Ghana witnessed similar mass arrests in 2025, including the rescue of 57 Nigerians who were forcibly recruited in October, and the deportation of 32 other West Africans, in addition to an Interpol operation that resulted in 260 arrests across the continent, 68 of which were in Ghana.
These campaigns indicate the rising official concern in Ghana over the growing transnational fraud networks, especially as they target local and foreign citizens online, threatening public trust in the digital space and impacting the country's investment reputation.