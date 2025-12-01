أطلت الفنانة غادة عبدالرازق في جلسة تصوير حديثة بإطلالة غير مألوفة أثارت تفاعلًا واسعًا عبر مواقع التواصل، بعدما ظهرت بفستان فوشي طويل بتصميم منفوش، قدّمها بصورة مختلفة عن أسلوبها المعتاد. الفستان جاء بلون لافت وبقصة درامية تركز على الطبقات الواسعة، ما منح الإطلالة حضورًا مسرحيًا أقرب إلى لوحات الأزياء الرفيعة، خصوصا مع اختياره في جلسة تصوير تعتمد على الإبهار البصري.

غادة عبدالرزاق
واعتمدت غادة مكياجًا هادئًا يوازن جرأة اللون، إلى جانب تسريحة بسيطة سمحت للفستان أن يكون محور المشهد. الصور أظهرتها بثقة عالية في تجربة جمالية جريئة، بدت من خلالها راغبة في كسر النمط التقليدي الذي ارتبط بإطلالاتها في السنوات الماضية، والانتقال نحو خيارات أكثر حداثة ولفتًا للأنظار.

غادة عبدالرازق تستمر بإثارة الجدل بإطلالة فوشية منفوخة
الإطلالة أثارت نقاشًا واسعًا بين المتابعين، حيث رأى البعض أنها خطوة مختلفة تعكس روحًا متجددة لدى النجمة، بينما وجد آخرون أن التصميم غير اعتيادي لكنه يعكس رغبتها في تقديم صورة فنية أكثر جرأة. وبين الجدل والثناء، نجحت غادة عبدالرازق في إعادة تصدر حديث الجمهور بمجرد ظهورها بفستان فوشي واحد حمل الكثير من الرسائل البصري.