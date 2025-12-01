غادة عبدالرازق تستمر بإثارة الجدل بإطلالة فوشية منفوخة

The artist Ghada Abdel Razek appeared in a recent photoshoot with an unconventional look that sparked widespread interaction on social media, after she was seen in a long fuchsia dress with a voluminous design, presenting her in a different light from her usual style. The dress featured a striking color and a dramatic cut that focused on wide layers, giving the look a theatrical presence closer to high fashion illustrations, especially with its choice in a photoshoot that relied on visual impact.



Ghada opted for a subtle makeup that balanced the boldness of the color, along with a simple hairstyle that allowed the dress to be the focal point of the scene. The photos showcased her with high confidence in a bold aesthetic experience, through which she seemed eager to break the traditional mold associated with her appearances in past years, moving towards more modern and eye-catching choices.



The look sparked extensive discussion among followers, with some seeing it as a different step that reflects a renewed spirit in the star, while others found the design unconventional but indicative of her desire to present a bolder artistic image. Amidst the debate and praise, Ghada Abdel Razek succeeded in regaining public attention simply by appearing in a single fuchsia dress that carried many visual messages.