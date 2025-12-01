غادة عبدالرازق تستمر بإثارة الجدل بإطلالة فوشية منفوخة

أطلت الفنانة غادة عبدالرازق في جلسة تصوير حديثة بإطلالة غير مألوفة أثارت تفاعلًا واسعًا عبر مواقع التواصل، بعدما ظهرت بفستان فوشي طويل بتصميم منفوش، قدّمها بصورة مختلفة عن أسلوبها المعتاد. الفستان جاء بلون لافت وبقصة درامية تركز على الطبقات الواسعة، ما منح الإطلالة حضورًا مسرحيًا أقرب إلى لوحات الأزياء الرفيعة، خصوصا مع اختياره في جلسة تصوير تعتمد على الإبهار البصري.
واعتمدت غادة مكياجًا هادئًا يوازن جرأة اللون، إلى جانب تسريحة بسيطة سمحت للفستان أن يكون محور المشهد. الصور أظهرتها بثقة عالية في تجربة جمالية جريئة، بدت من خلالها راغبة في كسر النمط التقليدي الذي ارتبط بإطلالاتها في السنوات الماضية، والانتقال نحو خيارات أكثر حداثة ولفتًا للأنظار.
الإطلالة أثارت نقاشًا واسعًا بين المتابعين، حيث رأى البعض أنها خطوة مختلفة تعكس روحًا متجددة لدى النجمة، بينما وجد آخرون أن التصميم غير اعتيادي لكنه يعكس رغبتها في تقديم صورة فنية أكثر جرأة. وبين الجدل والثناء، نجحت غادة عبدالرازق في إعادة تصدر حديث الجمهور بمجرد ظهورها بفستان فوشي واحد حمل الكثير من الرسائل البصري.
The artist Ghada Abdel Razek appeared in a recent photoshoot with an unconventional look that sparked widespread interaction on social media, after she was seen in a long fuchsia dress with a voluminous design, presenting her in a different light from her usual style. The dress featured a striking color and a dramatic cut that focused on wide layers, giving the look a theatrical presence closer to high fashion illustrations, especially with its choice in a photoshoot that relied on visual impact.
Ghada opted for a subtle makeup that balanced the boldness of the color, along with a simple hairstyle that allowed the dress to be the focal point of the scene. The photos showcased her with high confidence in a bold aesthetic experience, through which she seemed eager to break the traditional mold associated with her appearances in past years, moving towards more modern and eye-catching choices.
The look sparked extensive discussion among followers, with some seeing it as a different step that reflects a renewed spirit in the star, while others found the design unconventional but indicative of her desire to present a bolder artistic image. Amidst the debate and praise, Ghada Abdel Razek succeeded in regaining public attention simply by appearing in a single fuchsia dress that carried many visual messages.