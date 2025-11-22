مع أولى نسمات البرد، يعود الشتاء هذا العام بصيحة ساحرة تخطف الأنظار وتثير شهية عاشقات الموضة: البوت الفرو. هذا الحذاء الفاخر، الذي يجمع بين الدفء والأناقة، عاد ليتصدر منصات الأزياء وإطلالات الشارع في شتاء 2025، سواء في اللوكات اليومية المريحة أو إطلالات après-ski الفاخرة. تصميماته المتجددة وألوانه اللافتة جعلت منه القطعة الأكثر طلبًا هذا الموسم، وكأنه إعلان رسمي لبدء موسم الفخامة الشتوية.

الماركات تقدّم نسخًا قصيرة وطويلة، مع الفرو الصناعي كخيار مستدام وعملي.

يُنسّق مع ليغينغز، جينز، أو معاطف صوف وفخمة لإطلالة متوازنة بين الراحة والفخامة.

الألوان تراوح بين المحايد والجريء، والنعل العريض أو المنصة يضيف لمسة عصرية.

البوت الفرو أصبح عنصرًا أساسيًا في خزانة الشتاء، يجمع بين التراث والموضة الحديثة.