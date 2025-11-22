في لحظة تألق، خطفت الإعلامية لجين عمران الأضواء بإطلالة سماوية فاخرة خلال حضورها فعالية Tiffany & Co، حيث تألقت بدرجات الأزرق الهادئة التي منحتها حضورًا ملكيًا يليق ببريق المناسبة. إطلالة حملت مزيجًا من الفخامة والنعومة، لترسّخ اسمها مرة أخرى ضمن أكثر الشخصيات تأثيرًا في عالم الموضة والستايل.

اختارت فستانًا باللون الأزرق الفاتح بقصّة انسيابية أنثوية تعكس هدوء اللون وأناقة المناسبة، فيما جاءت المجوهرات الماسية من تيفاني لتعزّز البريق وتضفي لمسة فخمة على الإطلالة. اعتمدت لجين مكياجًا ناعمًا بتدرجات دافئة وتسريحة مرتّبة تُبرز ملامحها وتكمل فخامة اللوك، لتظهر بصورة متوازنة بين البساطة والرقي في واحدة من أجمل إطلالاتها هذا الموسم.