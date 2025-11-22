في لحظة تألق، خطفت الإعلامية لجين عمران الأضواء بإطلالة سماوية فاخرة خلال حضورها فعالية Tiffany & Co، حيث تألقت بدرجات الأزرق الهادئة التي منحتها حضورًا ملكيًا يليق ببريق المناسبة. إطلالة حملت مزيجًا من الفخامة والنعومة، لترسّخ اسمها مرة أخرى ضمن أكثر الشخصيات تأثيرًا في عالم الموضة والستايل.
اختارت فستانًا باللون الأزرق الفاتح بقصّة انسيابية أنثوية تعكس هدوء اللون وأناقة المناسبة، فيما جاءت المجوهرات الماسية من تيفاني لتعزّز البريق وتضفي لمسة فخمة على الإطلالة. اعتمدت لجين مكياجًا ناعمًا بتدرجات دافئة وتسريحة مرتّبة تُبرز ملامحها وتكمل فخامة اللوك، لتظهر بصورة متوازنة بين البساطة والرقي في واحدة من أجمل إطلالاتها هذا الموسم.
In a moment of brilliance, the media personality Lujain Omran stole the spotlight with a luxurious heavenly look while attending the Tiffany & Co event, where she dazzled in soft shades of blue that gave her a royal presence befitting the sparkle of the occasion. This look carried a blend of luxury and softness, reaffirming her name once again among the most influential figures in the world of fashion and style.
She chose a light blue dress with a flowing feminine cut that reflects the calmness of the color and the elegance of the occasion, while the diamond jewelry from Tiffany enhanced the sparkle and added a luxurious touch to the look. Lujain opted for soft makeup in warm tones and a neat hairstyle that highlighted her features and complemented the grandeur of the look, presenting a balanced image between simplicity and sophistication in one of her most beautiful appearances this season.