من عالم الموضة إلى منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، أثارت صيحة جديدة على «تيك توك» جدلاً واسعًا بين محبي التجميل: لون الشعر المطابق للبشرة. هذه الصيحة تهدف إلى خلق إطلالة متناسقة ومشرقة، حيث يمتزج لون الشعر بسلاسة مع لون البشرة ليمنح الوجه توهجًا ناعمًا وإشراقة فريدة. وبين مؤيد ومعارض، أصبحت هذه التقنية حديث المستخدمين على المنصة، ما يجعلها من أكثر صيحات الجمال إثارة للجدل حاليًا.

ورغم انتشار المقاطع التي توثّق تجارب شابات تبنين هذه الموضة، حذّر خبراء التجميل من اعتمادها بشكل مطلق، مؤكدين أن نجاحها يعتمد على التدرّجات الدافئة فقط، فيما قد تفقد الإطلالة حيويتها لدى صاحبات البشرات الباردة أو الوردية.

ويشير المختصون إلى أن اختيار لون قريب من البشرة مع فارق بسيط في الدرجة هو الأسلوب الأكثر أمانًا، لأنه يمنح عمقًا للملامح ويحافظ على التباين الطبيعي الذي يبرز جمال الوجه، بعكس المطابقة الكاملة التي قد تؤدي إلى مظهر باهت وغير متجانس.