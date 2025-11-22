From the world of fashion to social media platforms, a new trend on "TikTok" has sparked widespread debate among beauty enthusiasts: hair color matching skin tone. This trend aims to create a harmonious and radiant look, where hair color seamlessly blends with skin tone to give the face a soft glow and unique brightness. Amid supporters and opponents, this technique has become a hot topic among users on the platform, making it one of the most controversial beauty trends currently.

Despite the proliferation of clips documenting young women embracing this trend, beauty experts have warned against adopting it outright, emphasizing that its success relies solely on warm shades, while the look may lose its vitality for those with cool or rosy skin tones.

Experts indicate that choosing a color close to the skin tone with a slight difference in shade is the safest approach, as it adds depth to the features and maintains the natural contrast that highlights the beauty of the face, unlike complete matching which may result in a dull and uneven appearance.