من عالم الموضة إلى منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، أثارت صيحة جديدة على «تيك توك» جدلاً واسعًا بين محبي التجميل: لون الشعر المطابق للبشرة. هذه الصيحة تهدف إلى خلق إطلالة متناسقة ومشرقة، حيث يمتزج لون الشعر بسلاسة مع لون البشرة ليمنح الوجه توهجًا ناعمًا وإشراقة فريدة. وبين مؤيد ومعارض، أصبحت هذه التقنية حديث المستخدمين على المنصة، ما يجعلها من أكثر صيحات الجمال إثارة للجدل حاليًا.
ورغم انتشار المقاطع التي توثّق تجارب شابات تبنين هذه الموضة، حذّر خبراء التجميل من اعتمادها بشكل مطلق، مؤكدين أن نجاحها يعتمد على التدرّجات الدافئة فقط، فيما قد تفقد الإطلالة حيويتها لدى صاحبات البشرات الباردة أو الوردية.
ويشير المختصون إلى أن اختيار لون قريب من البشرة مع فارق بسيط في الدرجة هو الأسلوب الأكثر أمانًا، لأنه يمنح عمقًا للملامح ويحافظ على التباين الطبيعي الذي يبرز جمال الوجه، بعكس المطابقة الكاملة التي قد تؤدي إلى مظهر باهت وغير متجانس.
From the world of fashion to social media platforms, a new trend on "TikTok" has sparked widespread debate among beauty enthusiasts: hair color matching skin tone. This trend aims to create a harmonious and radiant look, where hair color seamlessly blends with skin tone to give the face a soft glow and unique brightness. Amid supporters and opponents, this technique has become a hot topic among users on the platform, making it one of the most controversial beauty trends currently.
Despite the proliferation of clips documenting young women embracing this trend, beauty experts have warned against adopting it outright, emphasizing that its success relies solely on warm shades, while the look may lose its vitality for those with cool or rosy skin tones.
Experts indicate that choosing a color close to the skin tone with a slight difference in shade is the safest approach, as it adds depth to the features and maintains the natural contrast that highlights the beauty of the face, unlike complete matching which may result in a dull and uneven appearance.