في جلسة تصوير تألقت فيها كملكة، خطفت بثينة الرئيسي الأنظار بإطلالة ساحرة تجمع بين الفخامة والرقي. ارتدت فستان ساتان بني داكن انساب على الأرض بسلاسة، مع كتف منسدلة تمنحها لمسة ملكية، لتؤكد مرة أخرى قدرتها على تحويل كل إطلالة إلى لحظة من الإبهار والجمال الذي لا يُنسى.
الإضاءة الهادئة أبرزت لمعان القماش وأغنت عمق اللون، بينما جاء المكياج الترابي والتسريحة المرفوعة ليكملا الأنوثة والقوة في الصورة.
الخلفية ذات الطابع الكلاسيكي منحت اللقطة بعدًا سينمائيًا زاد من جمال الإطلالة وتميّزها.
In a photoshoot where she shone like a queen, Buthaina Al-Raisi captured attention with a stunning look that combines luxury and elegance. She wore a dark brown satin dress that flowed smoothly to the ground, with an off-the-shoulder design that gave her a royal touch, once again confirming her ability to transform every appearance into a moment of unforgettable glamour and beauty.
The soft lighting highlighted the fabric's sheen and enriched the depth of the color, while the earthy makeup and the updo hairstyle complemented the femininity and strength in the image.
The classic-themed background added a cinematic dimension that enhanced the beauty and uniqueness of the look.