في جلسة تصوير تألقت فيها كملكة، خطفت بثينة الرئيسي الأنظار بإطلالة ساحرة تجمع بين الفخامة والرقي. ارتدت فستان ساتان بني داكن انساب على الأرض بسلاسة، مع كتف منسدلة تمنحها لمسة ملكية، لتؤكد مرة أخرى قدرتها على تحويل كل إطلالة إلى لحظة من الإبهار والجمال الذي لا يُنسى.

الإضاءة الهادئة أبرزت لمعان القماش وأغنت عمق اللون، بينما جاء المكياج الترابي والتسريحة المرفوعة ليكملا الأنوثة والقوة في الصورة.

الخلفية ذات الطابع الكلاسيكي منحت اللقطة بعدًا سينمائيًا زاد من جمال الإطلالة وتميّزها.