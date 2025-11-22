In a photoshoot where she shone like a queen, Buthaina Al-Raisi captured attention with a stunning look that combines luxury and elegance. She wore a dark brown satin dress that flowed smoothly to the ground, with an off-the-shoulder design that gave her a royal touch, once again confirming her ability to transform every appearance into a moment of unforgettable glamour and beauty.

The soft lighting highlighted the fabric's sheen and enriched the depth of the color, while the earthy makeup and the updo hairstyle complemented the femininity and strength in the image.

The classic-themed background added a cinematic dimension that enhanced the beauty and uniqueness of the look.