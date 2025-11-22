On a legendary night in Bangkok, Mexican Fatima Bush Fernandez was crowned Miss Universe 2025, amidst the flashing cameras and applause of the global audience. The event was not just a beauty pageant, but a fierce competition among more than 120 contestants, where Fatima faced intense rivalry after a journey filled with pressures and controversies, ultimately emerging as the woman who reigns over the universe, fulfilling the dreams of millions around the world.

Fatima, 25 years old and originally from the state of Tabasco, captured attention with her high confidence and impactful speech during the final segment, where she emphasized her intention to use the title to empower girls and enhance their self-confidence. This appearance garnered her widespread support both inside and outside the venue.

The event was not without its controversies. Bush was the target of sharp criticism from the pageant director in Thailand just days before the crowning, when he made derogatory remarks about her during a promotional meeting, leading to a wave of solidarity from the contestants and the withdrawal of several in protest against the statements. Despite this, the Mexican contestant moved forward steadily, before the organizer issued an official apology to contain the crisis.

At the end of the event, Bush received the crown from the former Danish queen Victoria Kier Thielvig, amidst warm applause and messages of support that many considered a "victory for strong character" more than a victory for traditional beauty.