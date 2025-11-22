في ليلة أسطورية بمدينة بانكوك، توجت المكسيكية فاطمة بوش فرنانديز بلقب ملكة جمال الكون 2025، وسط أضواء الكاميرات وتصفيق الحضور العالمي. الحفل لم يكن مجرد مسابقة للجمال، بل كان صراعًا محتدمًا بين أكثر من 120 متسابقة، حيث خاضت فاطمة منافسة شديدة بعد رحلة مليئة بالضغوط والجدل، لتخرج في النهاية كسيدة تتربع على عرش الكون، محققة حلم الملايين حول العالم.

فاطمة، البالغة من العمر 25 عامًا ومن مواليد ولاية تاباسكو، خطفت الأنظار بثقتها العالية وخطابها المؤثر خلال الفقرة النهائية، حين أكدت سعيها لاستخدام اللقب في تمكين الفتيات وتعزيز ثقتهن بأنفسهن. هذا الظهور منحها تأييدًا واسعًا داخل القاعة وخارجها.

الحدث لم يخلُ من الضجة. فقد كانت بوش محور انتقادات حادة من مدير المسابقة في تايلند قبل أيام من التتويج، حين وصفها بشكل مسيء خلال اجتماع ترويجي، ما تسبب في موجة تضامن كبيرة من المتسابقات وانسحاب عدد منهن احتجاجًا على التصريحات. ورغم ذلك، مضت المتسابقة المكسيكية بثبات، قبل أن يُقدّم المنظم اعتذارًا رسميًا لاحتواء الأزمة.

وفي ختام الحفل، تسلّمت بوش التاج من الملكة السابقة الدنماركية فيكتوريا كيير ثيلفيج، وسط تصفيق حار ورسائل دعم اعتبرها كثيرون «انتصارًا للشخصية القوية» أكثر من كونها انتصارًا للجمال التقليدي.