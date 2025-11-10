تشابل روان تتألق بإطلالة جريئة في حفل أسطوري يهز قاعة مشاهير الروك

In a moment of artistic brilliance that stole the spotlight, singer Chapel Rowan ignited the stage during the induction ceremony of the legend Cyndi Lauper into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where she appeared in a bold and stunning look that blended art and performance, in a special tribute to her musical icon who has always inspired her.

Rowan wore a skirt made from newspaper clippings designed by Evryn Nava, and paired it with a striking headpiece adorned with crystals, inspired by a famous look of Lauper in the scene of her hit song "True Colors."

The distinctive look that combined boldness and drama reflected Rowan's playful spirit and the charisma that defines her artistic style, on a celebratory night that brought together icons of music and stardom on the global stage.