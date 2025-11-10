في لحظة فنية خطفت الأضواء، أشعلت المغنية تشابل روان المسرح خلال حفل إدخال الأسطورة سيندي لوبر إلى قاعة مشاهير الروك آند رول، حيث ظهرت بإطلالة جريئة ومبهرة تمزج بين الفن والاستعراض، في تحية خاصة لأيقونتها الموسيقية التي لطالما ألهمتها.

تشابل روان تتألق بإطلالة جريئة في حفل أسطوري يهز قاعة مشاهير الروك

ارتدت روان تنورة مصنوعة من قصاصات الصحف صممها إفرين نافا، ونسقتها مع قطعة رأس لافتة مرصعة بالكريستال مستوحاة من إطلالة شهيرة للوپر في مشهد أغنيتها الشهيرة «True Colors».

الإطلالة المميزة التي جمعت بين الجرأة والدراما عكست روح روان المرحة والكاريزما التي تميز أسلوبها الفني، في ليلة احتفالية جمعت رموز الموسيقى والنجومية على المسرح العالمي.