لفتت ملكة كابلي الأنظار بإطلالة فاخرة اختارت فيها عباءة من القطيفة باللون الأخضر الغني، لون يوحي بالفخامة والعمق ويعكس ذوقاً راقياً يميل إلى الكلاسيكية الهادئة. خامة القطيفة أضفت ثِقلاً بصريّاً أنيقاً وحضوراً ملكيّاً، خصوصاً مع انسيابها الناعم الذي عزز الإحساس بالترف دون مبالغة.

وجاء التطريز الوردي عنصراً جمالياً محورياً، إذ توزعت الزخارف بأسلوب متوازن ودقيق، مانحة العباءة لمسة أنثوية شاعرية كسرت صرامة اللون الداكن وأضفت حيوية مدروسة على التصميم. هذا التباين بين الأخضر العميق والورود المطرزة خلق تناغماً بصريّاً يعكس حساً فنياً عالياً واختياراً واعياً للتفاصيل.

الإطلالة ككل عبّرت عن نضج في الذوق وثقة في الاختيارات، إذ جمعت بين الفخامة الشرقية واللمسة العصرية الهادئة.