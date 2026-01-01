Queen Kably attracted attention with a luxurious look in which she chose a rich green velvet abaya, a color that suggests elegance and depth, reflecting a refined taste leaning towards quiet classicism. The velvet fabric added an elegant visual weight and a royal presence, especially with its soft draping that enhanced the feeling of luxury without exaggeration.

The pink embroidery served as a central aesthetic element, as the decorations were distributed in a balanced and precise manner, giving the abaya a poetic feminine touch that broke the severity of the dark color and added a thoughtful vibrancy to the design. This contrast between the deep green and the embroidered roses created a visual harmony that reflects a high artistic sense and a conscious choice of details.

Overall, the look expressed maturity in taste and confidence in choices, as it combined Eastern luxury with a calm modern touch.