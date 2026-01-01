استقبلت العنود بدر، المعروفة بلقب فوزازا، السنة الجديدة بإطلالة مميزة عكست أسلوبها الجريء والبسيط في آنٍ واحد. اختارت فستانًا من الساتان باللون الأخضر، جاء بقصة ناعمة وخالية من التعقيد، ما منح الإطلالة أناقة هادئة تبرز جمال اللون وانسيابية الخامة دون تكلف.
ونسّقت الفستان مع جاكيت من الفرو باللون البني، أضفى دفئًا وفخامة على اللوك، وخلق تباينًا بصريًا جذابًا مع نعومة الساتان. وأضافت لمسة لافتة عبر حقيبة بطبعة الزيبرا، كسرت الكلاسيكية ومنحت الإطلالة طابعًا عصريًا جريئًا يعكس شخصيتها المرحة في اختيار الإكسسوارات.
واكتملت الإطلالة بحذاء ذي كعب عالٍ باللون الفضي الميتاليك، عزز الإحساس الاحتفالي وأضفى بريقًا أنيقًا يتماشى مع أجواء استقبال العام الجديد. وفي الصورة، ظهرت فوزازا وهي تحمل بالونات تحمل رقم 2026، تضحك بعفوية واضحة، ما أضفى على المشهد روحًا مرحة وعفوية.
Al-Anoud Badr, known by the nickname Fawzaza, welcomed the new year with a distinctive look that reflected her bold yet simple style. She chose a satin dress in green, featuring a soft and uncomplicated cut, which gave the outfit a calm elegance that highlighted the beauty of the color and the fluidity of the fabric without being ostentatious.
She paired the dress with a brown fur jacket, adding warmth and luxury to the look, while creating an attractive visual contrast with the softness of the satin. She added a striking touch with a zebra-print bag, breaking the classic vibe and giving the outfit a bold modern character that reflects her playful personality in accessory choices.
The look was completed with metallic silver high-heeled shoes, enhancing the festive feel and adding a chic sparkle that matched the atmosphere of welcoming the new year. In the photo, Fawzaza was seen holding balloons with the number 2026, laughing with clear spontaneity, which added a joyful and carefree spirit to the scene.