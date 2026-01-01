Al-Anoud Badr, known by the nickname Fawzaza, welcomed the new year with a distinctive look that reflected her bold yet simple style. She chose a satin dress in green, featuring a soft and uncomplicated cut, which gave the outfit a calm elegance that highlighted the beauty of the color and the fluidity of the fabric without being ostentatious.

She paired the dress with a brown fur jacket, adding warmth and luxury to the look, while creating an attractive visual contrast with the softness of the satin. She added a striking touch with a zebra-print bag, breaking the classic vibe and giving the outfit a bold modern character that reflects her playful personality in accessory choices.

The look was completed with metallic silver high-heeled shoes, enhancing the festive feel and adding a chic sparkle that matched the atmosphere of welcoming the new year. In the photo, Fawzaza was seen holding balloons with the number 2026, laughing with clear spontaneity, which added a joyful and carefree spirit to the scene.