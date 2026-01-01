استقبلت العنود بدر، المعروفة بلقب فوزازا، السنة الجديدة بإطلالة مميزة عكست أسلوبها الجريء والبسيط في آنٍ واحد. اختارت فستانًا من الساتان باللون الأخضر، جاء بقصة ناعمة وخالية من التعقيد، ما منح الإطلالة أناقة هادئة تبرز جمال اللون وانسيابية الخامة دون تكلف.

ونسّقت الفستان مع جاكيت من الفرو باللون البني، أضفى دفئًا وفخامة على اللوك، وخلق تباينًا بصريًا جذابًا مع نعومة الساتان. وأضافت لمسة لافتة عبر حقيبة بطبعة الزيبرا، كسرت الكلاسيكية ومنحت الإطلالة طابعًا عصريًا جريئًا يعكس شخصيتها المرحة في اختيار الإكسسوارات.

واكتملت الإطلالة بحذاء ذي كعب عالٍ باللون الفضي الميتاليك، عزز الإحساس الاحتفالي وأضفى بريقًا أنيقًا يتماشى مع أجواء استقبال العام الجديد. وفي الصورة، ظهرت فوزازا وهي تحمل بالونات تحمل رقم 2026، تضحك بعفوية واضحة، ما أضفى على المشهد روحًا مرحة وعفوية.