دخل الشرق الأوسط عام 2026 وهو يعيش واحدة من أعمق لحظات التحول في تاريخه الحديث. المنطقة التي هزّها زلزال 7 أكتوبر 2023 لم تستعد توازنها حتى اللحظة، بل دخلت في مسار تغييرات متراكمة أعادت رسم خرائط النفوذ، وبدّلت أدوار اللاعبين، وفتحت الباب أمام مشهد إقليمي جديد عنوانه الأساسي عودة الولايات المتحدة بقوة، وصعود المملكة العربية السعودية كلاعب مركزي في هندسة هذا المشهد.

عام المفاجآت الثقيلة

عام 2025 كان عام المفاجآت الثقيلة؛ سقوط نظام بشار الأسد في أواخر 2024 لم يكن حدثاً سورياً فحسب، بل كان زلزالاً إستراتيجياً امتدت ارتداداته إلى كامل الإقليم. للمرة الأولى منذ عقود، تدخل سورية مرحلة جديدة عنوانها الاهتمام الأمريكي – السعودي.

هذا السقوط فتح فراغاً إستراتيجياً سارعت القوى الكبرى إلى ملئه. تركيا عبر تقديم الدعم السياسي والعسكري، إسرائيل عبر ترسيخ واقع أمني جديد في جنوب سورية من خلال مناطق عازلة ومنزوعة السلاح، ووجود عسكري دائم في نقاط إستراتيجية أبرزها جبل الشيخ.

في المقابل، دخلت المملكة العربية السعودية إلى الملف السوري من أوسع أبوابه، لتكون أول قوة عربية تجلس على طاولة إعادة تركيب سورية، وتنجح في جمع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ونظيره السوري أحمد الشرع في لقاء مفصلي دشّن مرحلة جديدة من الانخراط العربي في الأزمة السورية.

نقطة الانعطاف الكبرى

زيارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى دول الخليج في يونيو 2025 شكّلت نقطة الانعطاف الكبرى. من هناك أعلن العودة الأمريكية إلى الشرق الأوسط، واضعاً حداً لسنوات الانكفاء والتردد. من الرياض، أطلق شراكة اقتصادية وأمنية غير مسبوقة مع ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، ورفع العقوبات عن سورية، وربط مصالح بلاده بمصالح المنطقة تحت شعار الاقتصاد أولاً. منذ تلك اللحظة، بدأت تتبلور ملامح ما يمكن تسميته الشرق الأوسط الأمريكي الجديد، حيث تلعب السعودية دور القاطرة السياسية والاقتصادية.

دور المملكة لم يقتصر على سورية، إذ تحولت إلى راعية أساسية لمسار حل الدولتين، ونجحت في إعطاء المشروع الفلسطيني زخماً دولياً بالتنسيق مع فرنسا، ما أجبر واشنطن على ملاقاة هذا التوجه بدل مواجهته. كما برز دورها كوسيط رئيسي في ملفات متعددة من غزة إلى لبنان وسورية، في وقت استعادت فيه مصر دورها الإقليمي عبر ملف الوساطة في غزة والنزاع المائي مع إثيوبيا.

مصير الدولة الفلسطينية

على خط غزة، انتهت الحرب بضغط أمريكي، لكن آثارها ما زالت تحكم المشهد. إسرائيل خرجت من القطاع مثقلة بالخسائر السياسية والأخلاقية، لكنها تستعد لنقل ثقل عملياتها إلى الضفة الغربية المحتلة، حيث تسعى حكومة نتنياهو إلى تنفيذ خطة الحسم التي تبدأ بإحداث فوضى، وتستهدف إسقاط السلطة الفلسطينية، وصولاً إلى فرض وقائع الضم والترحيل. هكذا بات مصير الدولة الفلسطينية يُحسم بين أنقاض غزة واشتباكات الضفة.

في لبنان، تبدلت المعادلات، حزب الله خرج من الحرب خاسراً قادته وعمقه السوري وممراته. فيما بات الملف اللبناني جزءاً من سلة تفاوض دولية أوسع، وعليه تعيش البلاد على وقع ضغوط خارجية لإعادة ترتيب التوازنات الداخلية ضمن النظام الإقليمي الجديد.

زمن إعادة التموضع

في الخلفية، تبقى الحرب الإسرائيلية – الإيرانية هي الأخطر. جولة يونيو 2025 انتهت بلا غالب ولا مغلوب، لكنها فتحت الباب أمام سباق تسلح واستعدادات متبادلة لجولة ثانية يتوقع أن تكون أكثر دموية. وقف إطلاق النار الذي فرضه ترمب بتغريدة، يفتقر إلى أي ترتيبات سياسية أو آليات رقابة، ما يجعل الانفجار مجدداً مسألة وقت.

وسط كل ذلك، يتضح أن المنطقة دخلت زمن إعادة التموضع. اللاعبون التقليديون تراجعوا والقوى الصاعدة تقدمت؛ وعلى رأسها المملكة العربية السعودية التي لم تعد تكتفي بدور الوسيط، بل باتت شريكاً كاملاً في صناعة القرار الإقليمي. من الرياض انطلق المسار الأمريكي الجديد، وإليها تتجه الأنظار في كل تسوية محتملة سواء في فلسطين أو سورية أو لبنان.

الشرق الأوسط في 2026 ليس امتداداً لما كان عليه قبل ثلاث سنوات. إنه إقليم يعاد تركيبه تحت ضغط الحروب وصفقات السلام، تقوده واشنطن بعقلية رجل الصفقات، وتحتل فيه المملكة العربية السعودية موقع القلب النابض، فيما تتحرك إسرائيل لتكريس وقائع جديدة على الأرض، وتبقى المنطقة كلها معلقة على سؤال واحد: هل تكون المرحلة القادمة بداية تسويات كبرى، أم مقدمة لجولات أعنف من الصراع؟