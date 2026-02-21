توجه شركاء الولايات المتحدة التجاريون في آسيا إلى تقييم أوجه الضبابية الجديدة اليوم (السبت) بعد أن تعهد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بفرض رسوم جمركية جديدة على الواردات، بعد ساعات من إلغاء المحكمة العليا كثيرا من الرسوم الجمركية الشاملة التي استخدمها لشن حرب تجارية عالمية.


وأبطل قرار المحكمة بعض الرسوم الجمركية التي فرضتها إدارة ترمب على دول آسيوية مصدرة من الصين وكوريا الجنوبية إلى اليابان وتايوان، أكبر مصنع للرقائق الإلكترونية في العالم والطرف الرئيسي في سلاسل توريد التكنولوجيا.


وفي غضون ساعات أكد ترمب ‌أنه سيفرض رسوما جديدة تبلغ 10% ‌على ⁠الواردات من جميع ⁠البلدان إلى الولايات المتحدة اعتبارا من يوم الثلاثاء لمدة 150 يوما بشكل مبدئي بموجب قانون مختلف، مما دفع المحللين إلى التحذير من احتمال اتخاذ المزيد من الإجراءات، مما يهدد بمزيد من الارتباك للشركات والمستثمرين.

التصريح الياباني

وفي اليابان، قال متحدث باسم الحكومة إن طوكيو «ستدرس بعناية محتوى هذا الحكم ورد ⁠إدارة ترمب عليه، وسترد بشكل مناسب». ولم ‌تصدر الصين، التي تستعد لاستضافة ‌ترمب في أواخر مارس، أي تعليق رسمي أو تتخذ ‌أي إجراءات مضادة بسبب عطلة محلية طويلة. لكن مسؤولا ‌ماليا كبيرا في هونج كونج الخاضعة للحكم الصيني وصف الوضع في الولايات المتحدة بأنه «فشل ذريع».


ومع فرض واشنطن رسوما على صادرات البر الرئيسي للصين، تواجه المنتجات المصنوعة في هونج كونج عموما ‌معدلات جمركية أقل، مما يسمح للمدينة بالحفاظ على التدفقات التجارية حتى مع تصاعد التوتر ⁠بين الصين والولايات ⁠المتحدة.


وفي تايوان، قالت الحكومة إنها تراقب الوضع عن كثب، مشيرة إلى أن الحكومة الأمريكية لم تحدد بعد كيفية التنفيذ الكامل لاتفاقياتها التجارية مع كثير من الدول.


وذكر بيان صادر عن مجلس الوزراء «على الرغم من أن التأثير الأولي على تايوان يبدو محدودا، فإن الحكومة ستراقب التطورات عن كثب وستحافظ على اتصال وثيق مع الولايات المتحدة لفهم تفاصيل التنفيذ المحددة والاستجابة بشكل مناسب».


ووقعت تايوان في الآونة الأخيرة اتفاقيتين مع الولايات المتحدة، الأولى مذكرة تفاهم الشهر الماضي التزمت فيها تايوان باستثمار 250 مليار دولار، والثانية تم توقيعها هذا الشهر لخفض الرسوم الجمركية المضادة.