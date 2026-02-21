U.S. trade partners in Asia are turning to assess the new uncertainties today (Saturday) after U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to impose new tariffs on imports, just hours after the Supreme Court canceled many of the sweeping tariffs he used to launch a global trade war.



The court's decision struck down some of the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on Asian exporting countries from China and South Korea to Japan and Taiwan, the world's largest semiconductor manufacturer and a key player in technology supply chains.



Within hours, Trump confirmed that he would impose new tariffs of 10% on imports from all countries to the United States starting Tuesday for an initial period of 150 days under a different law, prompting analysts to warn of the possibility of further actions, threatening more confusion for businesses and investors.

Japanese Statement

In Japan, a government spokesperson said that Tokyo "will carefully study the content of this ruling and the response of the Trump administration, and will respond appropriately." China, which is preparing to host Trump in late March, has not issued any official comment or taken any countermeasures due to a long local holiday. However, a senior financial official in Hong Kong, which is under Chinese rule, described the situation in the United States as a "disastrous failure."



As Washington imposes tariffs on mainland China's exports, products made in Hong Kong generally face lower tariff rates, allowing the city to maintain trade flows even as tensions rise between China and the United States.



In Taiwan, the government stated that it is closely monitoring the situation, noting that the U.S. government has not yet specified how it will fully implement its trade agreements with many countries.



A statement from the Cabinet mentioned, "Although the initial impact on Taiwan appears limited, the government will closely monitor developments and maintain close communication with the United States to understand the specific implementation details and respond appropriately."



Taiwan recently signed two agreements with the United States, the first being a memorandum of understanding last month in which Taiwan committed to invest $250 billion, and the second signed this month to reduce counter tariffs.