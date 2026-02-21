Hours after threatening to resort to military force, U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his call to Iran for negotiations yesterday (Friday). He considered that the best option for them is to negotiate a deal he described as fair.



Axios reported that a U.S. official stated that President Trump is considering several military options that include attacking Iran at any moment and directly targeting Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.



The source indicated that the Trump administration is willing to consider a proposal that allows Iran to enrich uranium symbolically, provided that it does not leave any potential path to acquiring a nuclear bomb, emphasizing that they are waiting for proposals from Tehran before holding another round of talks.



The site quoted the source as saying that Trump is ready to accept a substantive political agreement with Iran if they present an offer that cannot be refused; otherwise, American patience will not last.



Two U.S. officials revealed that military planning regarding Iran has reached an advanced stage, with options including targeting individuals as part of an attack and seeking regime change in Tehran if President Trump orders it.



According to Reuters, the latest information indicates that there is more detailed and ambitious planning before Trump makes his decision.



Media outlets reported an informed U.S. official stating that the United States has not evacuated hundreds of soldiers from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, nor from any of its bases in Bahrain, where the U.S. Fifth Fleet is based, denying reports circulated by some media in this regard.



The U.S. aircraft carrier Gerald Ford has arrived in the Mediterranean Sea, and satellite images showed the carrier sailing towards the Middle East, after U.S. officials said last week that this carrier and its strike group would be sent from the Caribbean to the region.



Military aircraft were spotted on the runway of Lajes Air Base in Terceira in the Azores Islands in the Atlantic Ocean, coinciding with Washington's reinforcement of its military presence amid rising tensions with Iran.



Meanwhile, the Israeli military announced that it is closely monitoring regional developments and discussions regarding Iran, confirming full readiness and maintaining operational instructions unchanged for now.