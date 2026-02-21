بعد ساعات من تهديده باللجوء إلى القوة العسكرية، كرر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أمس (الجمعة)، دعوته لإيران بشأن التفاوض. واعتبر أن الخيار الأفضل أمامها هو التفاوض على اتفاق وصفه بالعادل.


ونقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن مسؤول أمريكي قوله: إن الرئيس ترمب يدرس عدّة خيارات عسكرية تتضمن الهجوم على إيران في أي لحظة، واستهداف المرشد علي خامنئي بشكل مباشر.


وأفاد المصدر بأن إدارة ترمب، مستعدة للنظر في مقترح يسمح لإيران بتخصيب اليورانيوم بشكل رمزي، شريطة ألّا يترك ذلك أي سبيل محتمل لامتلاك قنبلة نووية، مؤكداً أنها تنتظر مقترحات طهران قبل عقد جولة محادثات أخرى.


ونقل الموقع عن المصدر قوله: إن ترمب مستعد لقبول اتفاق سياسي جوهري مع إيران إذا قدموا عرضاً لا يمكن رفضه، وإلا فإن الصبر الأمريكي لن يدوم.


وكشف مسؤولان أمريكيان، أن التخطيط العسكري بشأن إيران وصل إلى مرحلة متقدمة، مع خيارات تشمل استهداف أفراد في إطار هجوم، والسعي إلى تغيير النظام في طهران، إذا أمر الرئيس ترمب بذلك.


وبحسب «رويترز»، تشير أحدث المعلومات إلى وجود تخطيط أكثر تفصيلاً وطموحاً قبل اتخاذ ترمب قراره.


ونقلت وسائل إعلام عن مسؤول أمريكي مطّلع قوله: إنّ الولايات المتّحدة لم تجلِ مئات الجنود من قاعدة العديد الجوّية في قطر، كما لم تجلِ أي من قواعدها في البحرين، حيث مقر الأسطول الخامس الأمريكي، نافياً ما تناقلته بعض التقارير الإعلامية بهذا الشأن.


ووصلت حاملة الطائرات الأمريكية جيرالد فورد إلى مياه البحر المتوسط، وأظهرت صور أقمار صناعية الحاملة أثناء إبحارها باتجاه الشرق الأوسط، بعدما قال مسؤولون أمريكيون الأسبوع الماضي، إن هذه الحاملة ومجموعتها الضاربة سترسل من البحر الكاريبي إلى المنطقة.


ورصدت طائرات عسكرية على مدرج قاعدة لاجيس الجوية في جزيرة تيرسيرا بجزر الأزور في المحيط الأطلسي، تزامناً مع تعزيز واشنطن انتشارها العسكري وسط تصاعد التوتر مع إيران.


فيما أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي أنه يراقب عن كثب التطورات الإقليمية والنقاش بشأن إيران، مؤكداً الجاهزية الكاملة والإبقاء على التعليمات العملياتية دون تغيير حتى الآن.