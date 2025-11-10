During her attendance at the premiere of the film "Wicked: For Good" in Paris, Ariana Grande captured attention with a feminine look inspired by classic style, wearing a black dress with bright red details at the chest and inner lining, which added an elegant dramatic touch to her appearance.

The design was by a luxury fashion house and combined sophistication with simplicity, while Grande completed her look with classic black shoes and an updo that showcased her soft features.

Her elegant appearance on the streets of Paris reaffirmed her status as an icon of modern elegance that blends classic style with a youthful spirit.