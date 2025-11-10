خلال حضورها العرض الأول لفيلم «Wicked: For Good» في باريس، خطفت أريانا غراندي الأنظار بإطلالة أنثوية مستوحاة من الطابع الكلاسيكي، حيث ارتدت فستانًا أسود بتفاصيل حمراء زاهية عند الصدر والبطانة الداخلية، ما أضفى لمسة درامية أنيقة على مظهرها.

جاء التصميم بتوقيع دار أزياء فاخرة وجمع بين الرقي والبساطة، فيما أكملت غراندي إطلالتها بحذاء أسود كلاسيكي وتسريحة شعر مرفوعة أظهرت ملامحها الناعمة.

ظهورها الأنيق في شوارع باريس أعاد التأكيد على مكانتها كأيقونة للأناقة العصرية التي تمزج بين الأسلوب الكلاسيكي وروح الشباب.