نفى مصدر حكومي يمني، صحة الأنباء المتداولة بشأن صدور توجيهات حكومية بإغلاق مطار عدن الدولي أمام الرحلات الجوية، مؤكداً أن الحكومة لم تصدر أي توجيهات بإغلاق المطار، كما لا يوجد أي قرار من هذا النوع صادر عن قيادة تحالف دعم الشرعية.

وأوضح المصدر، أنه وبالتنسيق مع قيادة تحالف دعم الشرعية، اعتمدت السلطات الملاحية الرسمية إجراءات تنظيمية محدودة على بعض الوجهات الخارجية القابلة للمراجعة الدورية، وذلك دعماً لجهود خفض التصعيد، وعملاً بإعلان حالة الطوارئ وآليات التفتيش المعتمدة، وبما تقتضيه متطلبات الأمن، والامتثال للقوانين الملاحية الدولية، وقرارات مجلس الأمن.

وحمّل المصدر، المجلس الانتقالي مسؤولية أي تبعات ناتجة عن توجيهات وزير النقل المحسوب عليه، بإغلاق المطار أمام الرحلات الجوية، واصفاً تلك التوجيهات بالإجراءات غير المسؤولة التي من شأنها مفاقمة معاناة المواطنين، وإعاقة حركة السفر المدني والإنساني.

وأكد المصدر الحكومي اليمني، حرص الحكومة وقيادة تحالف دعم الشرعية على تخفيف معاناة المواطنين وضمان استمرار حركة السفر، مع الحفاظ في الوقت ذاته على متطلبات الأمن، ومنع أي استخدام غير مشروع للمنافذ السيادية.

وجدد المصدر الدعوة إلى الالتزام الصارم بالقرارات السيادية، وجهود خفض التصعيد التي يقودها الأشقاء في المملكة العربية السعودية، وتجنب اتخاذ أي خطوات أحادية للإضرار بمصالح الشعب اليمني، ورهنها بتحقيق أهداف سياسية غير مشروعة، والإخلال بالإجراءات الملاحية الدولية المعمول بها في ظل الظروف الاستثنائية الراهنة.