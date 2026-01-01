نفى مصدر حكومي يمني، صحة الأنباء المتداولة بشأن صدور توجيهات حكومية بإغلاق مطار عدن الدولي أمام الرحلات الجوية، مؤكداً أن الحكومة لم تصدر أي توجيهات بإغلاق المطار، كما لا يوجد أي قرار من هذا النوع صادر عن قيادة تحالف دعم الشرعية.
وأوضح المصدر، أنه وبالتنسيق مع قيادة تحالف دعم الشرعية، اعتمدت السلطات الملاحية الرسمية إجراءات تنظيمية محدودة على بعض الوجهات الخارجية القابلة للمراجعة الدورية، وذلك دعماً لجهود خفض التصعيد، وعملاً بإعلان حالة الطوارئ وآليات التفتيش المعتمدة، وبما تقتضيه متطلبات الأمن، والامتثال للقوانين الملاحية الدولية، وقرارات مجلس الأمن.
وحمّل المصدر، المجلس الانتقالي مسؤولية أي تبعات ناتجة عن توجيهات وزير النقل المحسوب عليه، بإغلاق المطار أمام الرحلات الجوية، واصفاً تلك التوجيهات بالإجراءات غير المسؤولة التي من شأنها مفاقمة معاناة المواطنين، وإعاقة حركة السفر المدني والإنساني.
وأكد المصدر الحكومي اليمني، حرص الحكومة وقيادة تحالف دعم الشرعية على تخفيف معاناة المواطنين وضمان استمرار حركة السفر، مع الحفاظ في الوقت ذاته على متطلبات الأمن، ومنع أي استخدام غير مشروع للمنافذ السيادية.
وجدد المصدر الدعوة إلى الالتزام الصارم بالقرارات السيادية، وجهود خفض التصعيد التي يقودها الأشقاء في المملكة العربية السعودية، وتجنب اتخاذ أي خطوات أحادية للإضرار بمصالح الشعب اليمني، ورهنها بتحقيق أهداف سياسية غير مشروعة، والإخلال بالإجراءات الملاحية الدولية المعمول بها في ظل الظروف الاستثنائية الراهنة.
A Yemeni government source denied the accuracy of reports circulating about government directives to close Aden International Airport to air traffic, confirming that the government has not issued any directives to close the airport, nor is there any decision of this kind issued by the leadership of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy.
The source explained that, in coordination with the leadership of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy, the official aviation authorities have adopted limited regulatory measures on some external destinations subject to periodic review, in support of efforts to de-escalate, and in accordance with the declaration of a state of emergency and the approved inspection mechanisms, as well as the requirements of security, compliance with international aviation laws, and Security Council resolutions.
The source held the Transitional Council responsible for any consequences arising from the directives of the Minister of Transport associated with it, to close the airport to air traffic, describing those directives as irresponsible measures that would exacerbate the suffering of citizens and hinder civil and humanitarian travel.
The Yemeni government source affirmed the government's and the Coalition's commitment to alleviating the suffering of citizens and ensuring the continuation of travel, while simultaneously maintaining security requirements and preventing any unlawful use of sovereign ports.
The source renewed the call for strict adherence to sovereign decisions, and to the de-escalation efforts led by our brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and to avoid taking any unilateral steps that would harm the interests of the Yemeni people, tying them to achieving unlawful political objectives, and disrupting the international aviation procedures in place under the current exceptional circumstances.