A Yemeni government source denied the accuracy of reports circulating about government directives to close Aden International Airport to air traffic, confirming that the government has not issued any directives to close the airport, nor is there any decision of this kind issued by the leadership of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy.

The source explained that, in coordination with the leadership of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy, the official aviation authorities have adopted limited regulatory measures on some external destinations subject to periodic review, in support of efforts to de-escalate, and in accordance with the declaration of a state of emergency and the approved inspection mechanisms, as well as the requirements of security, compliance with international aviation laws, and Security Council resolutions.

The source held the Transitional Council responsible for any consequences arising from the directives of the Minister of Transport associated with it, to close the airport to air traffic, describing those directives as irresponsible measures that would exacerbate the suffering of citizens and hinder civil and humanitarian travel.

The Yemeni government source affirmed the government's and the Coalition's commitment to alleviating the suffering of citizens and ensuring the continuation of travel, while simultaneously maintaining security requirements and preventing any unlawful use of sovereign ports.

The source renewed the call for strict adherence to sovereign decisions, and to the de-escalation efforts led by our brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and to avoid taking any unilateral steps that would harm the interests of the Yemeni people, tying them to achieving unlawful political objectives, and disrupting the international aviation procedures in place under the current exceptional circumstances.