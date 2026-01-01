The English club Chelsea announced the official termination of the contract with Italian coach Enzo Maresca.



Chelsea stated in a statement today: "The club and the coach have agreed to terminate their contract," adding: "Enzo led the team to win the UEFA Europa Conference League title and the FIFA Club World Cup, and these achievements will remain an important part of Chelsea's history. We thank him for his contributions to the club."



The statement indicated that Chelsea is looking to get back on the right track this season as it continues to compete in four different tournaments, including the UEFA Champions League.



Italian Maresca, 45, took over the coaching role at Chelsea, succeeding Argentine Mauricio Pochettino in the summer of 2024. He successfully returned the club to the Champions League at the end of his first season, in which he won the UEFA Europa Conference League title and the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in the United States. Chelsea's results have declined in recent weeks, managing only one win in their last seven league matches.



Chelsea currently occupies the fifth position in the Premier League table with 30 points.