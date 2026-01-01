أعلن نادي تشيلسي الإنجليزي إنهاء التعاقد مع المدرب الإيطالي إنزو ماريسكا بشكل رسمي.
وقال تشيلسي في بيان اليوم: «اتفق النادي والمدرب على إنهاء التعاقد بينهما»، وأضاف البيان: «قاد إنزو الفريق للفوز بلقب دوري المؤتمر الأوروبي لكرة القدم وكأس العالم للأندية، وستبقى هذه الإنجازات جزءًا مهماً من تاريخ تشيلسي، ونشكره على إسهاماته مع النادي».
وأشار البيان، إلى أن تشيلسي يتطلع للعودة للمسار الصحيح هذا الموسم في ظل استمراره في المنافسة في 4 بطولات مختلفة منها دوري أبطال أوروبا.
وكان الإيطالي ماريسكا «45 عامًا»، قد تولى مهمة تدريب تشيلسي خلفًا للأرجنتيني ماوريسيو بوكيتينو في صيف 2024، ونجح في إعادة النادي إلى دوري أبطال أوروبا في ختام موسمه الأول، الذي توج فيه بلقب مسابقة دوري المؤتمر الأوروبي ولقب كأس العالم للأندية 2025، في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، وتراجعت نتائج تشيلسي في الأسابيع الأخيرة، حيث اكتفى بفوز وحيد في آخر 7 مباريات بالدوري.
ويحتل تشيلسي المركز الخامس في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم برصيد 30 نقطة.
The English club Chelsea announced the official termination of the contract with Italian coach Enzo Maresca.
Chelsea stated in a statement today: "The club and the coach have agreed to terminate their contract," adding: "Enzo led the team to win the UEFA Europa Conference League title and the FIFA Club World Cup, and these achievements will remain an important part of Chelsea's history. We thank him for his contributions to the club."
The statement indicated that Chelsea is looking to get back on the right track this season as it continues to compete in four different tournaments, including the UEFA Champions League.
Italian Maresca, 45, took over the coaching role at Chelsea, succeeding Argentine Mauricio Pochettino in the summer of 2024. He successfully returned the club to the Champions League at the end of his first season, in which he won the UEFA Europa Conference League title and the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in the United States. Chelsea's results have declined in recent weeks, managing only one win in their last seven league matches.
Chelsea currently occupies the fifth position in the Premier League table with 30 points.