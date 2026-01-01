أعلن نادي تشيلسي الإنجليزي إنهاء التعاقد مع المدرب الإيطالي إنزو ماريسكا بشكل رسمي.


وقال تشيلسي في بيان اليوم: «اتفق النادي والمدرب على إنهاء التعاقد بينهما»، وأضاف البيان: «قاد إنزو الفريق للفوز بلقب دوري المؤتمر الأوروبي لكرة القدم وكأس العالم للأندية، وستبقى هذه الإنجازات جزءًا مهماً من تاريخ تشيلسي، ونشكره على إسهاماته مع النادي».


وأشار البيان، إلى أن تشيلسي يتطلع للعودة للمسار الصحيح هذا الموسم في ظل استمراره في المنافسة في 4 بطولات مختلفة منها دوري أبطال أوروبا.


وكان الإيطالي ماريسكا «45 عامًا»، قد تولى مهمة تدريب تشيلسي خلفًا للأرجنتيني ماوريسيو بوكيتينو في صيف 2024، ونجح في إعادة النادي إلى دوري أبطال أوروبا في ختام موسمه الأول، الذي توج فيه بلقب مسابقة دوري المؤتمر الأوروبي ولقب كأس العالم للأندية 2025، في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، وتراجعت نتائج تشيلسي في الأسابيع الأخيرة، حيث اكتفى بفوز وحيد في آخر 7 مباريات بالدوري.


ويحتل تشيلسي المركز الخامس في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم برصيد 30 نقطة.