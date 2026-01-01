The English club Arsenal has made Spanish Real Madrid midfielder Turkish Arda Güler a primary target for the winter transfer window.



Arsenal currently tops the Premier League standings in its quest to win the title for the first time in 20 years, and it seeks to strengthen its squad in preparation for the second half of the current season, hoping to sign the Real Madrid player in the coming weeks.



The website "CaughtOffside" reported that Güler is admired by Arsenal and its coach Arteta, who hopes to reach an agreement to sign the player in the winter transfer window, similar to what happened with Norwegian Martin Ødegaard, the current Arsenal captain.



Arsenal wishes to sign Güler on loan for the second half of the current season, with plans to make a permanent deal in the summer. However, it may face competition from Liverpool and Manchester United for the Turkish player's signature.



Despite Arsenal's strong interest in signing the player, reports have indicated that Real Madrid does not intend to sell him, and his departure may be more likely at the end of the current season. However, the 20-year-old is considered a key player in coach Xabi Alonso's plans, and there is no real chance of him leaving Real Madrid.