وضع نادي آرسنال الإنجليزي، لاعب وسط ريال مدريد الإسباني التركي أردا جولر، هدفًا أساسيًا لضمه في فترة الانتقالات الشتوية.


ويحتل آرسنال صدارة ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي في سعيه للفوز باللقب الأول في المسابقة منذ 20 عامًا، ويسعى إلى تدعيم صفوفه استعدادًا للنصف الثاني من الموسم الحالي، ويأمل في أن يضم لاعب ريال مدريد خلال الأسابيع القادمة.


وذكر موقع «كوت أوفسايد» أن جولر يحظى بإعجاب آرسنال ومدربه أرتيتا، ويأمل في التوصل إلى اتفاق بشأن ضم اللاعب في الانتقالات الشتوية مثلما حدث مع النرويجي مارتن أوديجارد قائد آرسنال الحالي.


ويرغب آرسنال في ضم جولر على سبيل الإعارة في النصف الثاني من الموسم الحالي، على أن يتعاقد معه بشكل دائم في الصيف، وقد يواجه اهتمامه بضم اللاعب التركي منافسة من جانب ليفربول ومانشستر يونايتد.


ورغم اهتمام آرسنال الكبير بضم اللاعب، فإن التقارير أوضحت أن ريال مدريد لا ينوي بيع اللاعب وقد تكون مغادرته أقرب بنهاية الموسم الحالي، لكن اللاعب البالغ من العمر 20 عامًا يعد لاعبًا أساسيًا في خطة المدرب تشابي ألونسو، ولا توجد فرصة حقيقية لرحيله عن الريال.