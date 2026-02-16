اختتم المنتخب السعودي للكاراتيه مشاركته في بطولة الدوري العالمي للشباب، التي أُقيمت في إمارة الفجيرة بدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة خلال الفترة من 12 إلى 15 فبراير 2026، وسط مشاركة 820 لاعباً ولاعبة يمثلون 347 دولة من مختلف أنحاء العالم.


وشارك المنتخب السعودي في البطولة ببعثة مكونة من 55 لاعباً ولاعبة، نجحوا في حصد خمس ميداليات متنوعة.


وجاءت الميدالية الذهبية عن طريق اللاعب عبدالرحمن عرفات في منافسات وزن تحت 55 كغم، فيما أحرز اللاعب عمرو برقاوي الميدالية الفضية في وزن فوق 76 كغم. كما حقق المنتخب ثلاث ميداليات برونزية جاءت عبر منير الشهراني في وزن فوق 55 كغم، وعبدالرحمن باحمران في منافسات الكاتا الفردي، وإبراهيم الملحم في الكاتا الفردي.