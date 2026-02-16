The Saudi karate team concluded its participation in the World Youth League Championship, which was held in the Emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates from February 12 to 15, 2026, with the participation of 820 male and female players representing 347 countries from around the world.



The Saudi team participated in the championship with a delegation of 55 male and female players, who succeeded in winning five diverse medals.



The gold medal was won by player Abdulrahman Arafat in the under 55 kg category, while player Amr Barqawi secured the silver medal in the over 76 kg category. The team also achieved three bronze medals, which were won by Munir Al-Shahrani in the over 55 kg category, Abdulrahman Bahamran in individual kata, and Ibrahim Al-Mulhim in individual kata.