كشف وزير الإعلام السعودي سلمان الدوسري عن موقف وزارة الإعلام تجاه استياء بعض الإعلاميين وصناع المحتوى من قرار رابطة الدوري السعودي الذي يقضي بمنع المصورين وصنّاع المحتوى من توثيق المباريات. وأكد وزير الإعلام أن الإجراء جاء بدافع حماية الحقوق، وأن الوزارة تعمل على مراجعة القرار بالتنسيق مع المعنيين لحل أي تحديات.

وقال الدوسري في حديث مع الإعلامي تركي الشديد بعد المؤتمر الصحفي الحكومي، إن المملكة محظوظة بصُنّاع محتوى مبدعين يحتاجون إلى دعم مؤسسات الدولة.

مراجعة القرار

ولفت وزير الإعلام إلى أن الإجراء سيُراجع بالتنسيق مع الرابطة والمعنيين، لضمان معالجة أي تحديات تواجه صناع المحتوى.

وخلص الدوسري للقول: «تأكدوا أن وزير الرياضة شخصياً، وأنا، مهتمان بزملائنا وشركائنا الإعلاميين ونفتخر بهم».