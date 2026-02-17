The Saudi Minister of Media, Salman Al-Dosari, revealed the Ministry of Media's stance regarding the discontent of some media professionals and content creators over the Saudi League's decision to prevent photographers and content creators from documenting matches. The Minister of Media confirmed that the measure was taken to protect rights, and that the ministry is working on reviewing the decision in coordination with the relevant parties to resolve any challenges.

Al-Dosari stated in a conversation with the journalist Turki Al-Shidid after the government press conference that the Kingdom is fortunate to have creative content creators who need the support of state institutions.

Reviewing the Decision

The Minister of Media pointed out that the procedure will be reviewed in coordination with the league and the relevant parties to ensure that any challenges facing content creators are addressed.

Al-Dosari concluded by saying, "Rest assured that the Minister of Sports personally, and I, are concerned about our media colleagues and partners, and we take pride in them."