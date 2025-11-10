As usual in breaking the rules, Kristen Stewart surprised her audience with a completely different look at the latest Chanel show, blending mystery and boldness, igniting a wide discussion about the secret behind this transformation.

Stewart appeared with a mature look that combined mystery and modernity, featuring sharp makeup and a short hairstyle that highlighted her facial features in an unusual way.

Followers reacted, with some seeing her new appearance as a reflection of artistic maturity and rebellion that aligns with her free style, while others felt that the change took away part of her classic identity for which she is famous.

Despite the controversy, Stewart managed to assert her presence on the red carpet in her own way and reaffirm that she does not follow the rules but makes them.