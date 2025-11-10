كعادتها في كسر القواعد، عادت كريستين ستيورات لتفاجئ جمهورها بإطلالة مختلفة كليًا في عرض شانيل الأخير، مزجت بين الغموض والجرأة وأشعلت نقاشًا واسعًا حول سرّ هذا التحوّل.
أطلت ستيورات بإطلالة ناضجة تجمع بين الغموض والعصرية، مع مكياج حاد وتسريحة شعر قصيرة أبرزت ملامح وجهها بطريقة غير معتادة.
تفاعل المتابعون بين من رأى أن مظهرها الجديد يعكس نضجاً وتمرداً فنياً يتماشى مع أسلوبها الحر، ومن اعتبر أن التغيير أفقدها جزءاً من هويتها الكلاسيكية التي اشتهرت بها.
ورغم الجدل، استطاعت ستيورات أن تفرض حضورها على السجادة الحمراء بطريقتها الخاصة وتؤكد مجدداً أنها لا تتبع القواعد بل تصنعها.
As usual in breaking the rules, Kristen Stewart surprised her audience with a completely different look at the latest Chanel show, blending mystery and boldness, igniting a wide discussion about the secret behind this transformation.
Stewart appeared with a mature look that combined mystery and modernity, featuring sharp makeup and a short hairstyle that highlighted her facial features in an unusual way.
Followers reacted, with some seeing her new appearance as a reflection of artistic maturity and rebellion that aligns with her free style, while others felt that the change took away part of her classic identity for which she is famous.
Despite the controversy, Stewart managed to assert her presence on the red carpet in her own way and reaffirm that she does not follow the rules but makes them.