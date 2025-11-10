كعادتها في كسر القواعد، عادت كريستين ستيورات لتفاجئ جمهورها بإطلالة مختلفة كليًا في عرض شانيل الأخير، مزجت بين الغموض والجرأة وأشعلت نقاشًا واسعًا حول سرّ هذا التحوّل.

أطلت ستيورات بإطلالة ناضجة تجمع بين الغموض والعصرية، مع مكياج حاد وتسريحة شعر قصيرة أبرزت ملامح وجهها بطريقة غير معتادة.

تفاعل المتابعون بين من رأى أن مظهرها الجديد يعكس نضجاً وتمرداً فنياً يتماشى مع أسلوبها الحر، ومن اعتبر أن التغيير أفقدها جزءاً من هويتها الكلاسيكية التي اشتهرت بها.

ورغم الجدل، استطاعت ستيورات أن تفرض حضورها على السجادة الحمراء بطريقتها الخاصة وتؤكد مجدداً أنها لا تتبع القواعد بل تصنعها.