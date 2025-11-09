Forecasts indicate that the online clothing rental market will experience accelerated growth from 2025 to 2030, driven by changes in consumer behavior and their interest in sustainability and waste reduction.

This growth reflects a clear shift in the concept of clothing acquisition, as permanent purchase is no longer the only option; instead, the idea of "temporary use" of luxury items or event-appropriate outfits has become both an economic and environmental solution.

This growth also relies on technological advancements in rental platforms, which now offer an easy and personalized digital shopping experience, opening the door to a new style of fashion that is more flexible and environmentally responsible.