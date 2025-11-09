تشير التوقعات إلى أن سوق تأجير الألبسة عبر الإنترنت ستشهد نمواً متسارعاً خلال الفترة من عام 2025 إلى 2030، مدفوعاً بتغير سلوك المستهلكين واهتمامهم بالاستدامة وتقليل الهدر.

هذا النمو يعكس تحولاً واضحاً في مفهوم اقتناء الملابس، حيث لم يعد الشراء الدائم الخيار الوحيد، بل أصبحت فكرة «الاستفادة المؤقتة» من القطع الفاخرة أو المناسبة للفعاليات حلاً اقتصادياً وبيئياً في آن واحد.

يعتمد هذا النمو أيضاً على التطور التقني في منصات التأجير التي باتت تقدم تجربة تسوق رقمية سهلة وشخصية، ما يفتح الباب أمام نمط جديد من الموضة أكثر مرونة ومسؤولية تجاه البيئة.