تشير التوقعات إلى أن سوق تأجير الألبسة عبر الإنترنت ستشهد نمواً متسارعاً خلال الفترة من عام 2025 إلى 2030، مدفوعاً بتغير سلوك المستهلكين واهتمامهم بالاستدامة وتقليل الهدر.
هذا النمو يعكس تحولاً واضحاً في مفهوم اقتناء الملابس، حيث لم يعد الشراء الدائم الخيار الوحيد، بل أصبحت فكرة «الاستفادة المؤقتة» من القطع الفاخرة أو المناسبة للفعاليات حلاً اقتصادياً وبيئياً في آن واحد.
يعتمد هذا النمو أيضاً على التطور التقني في منصات التأجير التي باتت تقدم تجربة تسوق رقمية سهلة وشخصية، ما يفتح الباب أمام نمط جديد من الموضة أكثر مرونة ومسؤولية تجاه البيئة.
Forecasts indicate that the online clothing rental market will experience accelerated growth from 2025 to 2030, driven by changes in consumer behavior and their interest in sustainability and waste reduction.
This growth reflects a clear shift in the concept of clothing acquisition, as permanent purchase is no longer the only option; instead, the idea of "temporary use" of luxury items or event-appropriate outfits has become both an economic and environmental solution.
This growth also relies on technological advancements in rental platforms, which now offer an easy and personalized digital shopping experience, opening the door to a new style of fashion that is more flexible and environmentally responsible.