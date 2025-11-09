تسريحات الشعر المستوحاة من حقبة الثمانينات تعود هذا الموسم بقوة إلى ساحة الجمال بعد سنوات من البساطة والنعومة.

رصد خبراء الموضة عودة واضحة للحجم المبالغ فيه والتموجات الكثيفة والقصّات الجريئة مثل قصة الموليت التي ظهرت بأسلوب عصري أكثر انسياباً.

مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، خصوصاً "تيك توك"، ساهمت في انتشار هذه الصيحات من خلال مقاطع تُعيد إحياء روح تلك الحقبة بطريقة محدثة تناسب الذوق المعاصر.

إكسسوارات الشعر الكبيرة مثل الفيونكات والربطات القماشية عادت بدورها لتكمّل المظهر الحيوي. ويؤكد خبراء الجمال أن هذه العودة لا تعني تكرار الماضي بل إعادة تفسيره بروح أكثر أناقة وملاءمة لزمن يبحث عن التميز والثقة والتعبير الجريء عن الذات.