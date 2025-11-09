Hairstyles inspired by the 1980s are making a strong comeback this season in the beauty arena after years of simplicity and softness.

Fashion experts have noted a clear return to exaggerated volume, thick waves, and bold cuts like the mullet, which has appeared in a more modern and flowing style.

Social media platforms, especially "TikTok," have contributed to the spread of these trends through clips that revive the spirit of that era in a way that suits contemporary taste.

Large hair accessories like bows and fabric ties have also returned to complement the vibrant look. Beauty experts emphasize that this comeback does not mean repeating the past but rather reinterpreting it with a more elegant spirit suitable for a time that seeks distinction, confidence, and bold self-expression.