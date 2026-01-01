The foundation stone was laid today for the establishment of the Sdaia "Hexagon" Data Center, which is considered the largest government data center in the world classified as Tier IV. It possesses the highest classification level for data centers according to the Uptime Institute, with a total capacity estimated at 480 megawatts. It will be built on an area exceeding 30 million square feet in Riyadh and is designed according to the highest global standards to provide the highest levels of availability, security, and operational readiness for government data centers, meeting the requirements of entities and the growing reliance on electronic services, contributing to the enhancement of the national economy and supporting the Kingdom's position as a key player in the future of the global digital economy.

On this occasion, a celebration was held attended by the Assistant Minister of Interior for Technical Affairs, Prince Dr. Bandar bin Abdullah Al-Mashari, Prince Fahd bin Khalid bin Faisal, and the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Engineer Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha. They were welcomed at the venue by the President of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (Sdaia), Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi.

Global Standards

The Director of the National Information Center at Sdaia, Dr. Issam bin Abdullah Al-Waqit, presented an introductory presentation that covered the details of the project, the technical and engineering specifications of the center, and what distinguishes it with an operational structure that ensures the highest levels of readiness and availability. He also reviewed the relevant global accreditations that the center's solutions and engineering design have obtained according to reference global standards. Following this, the attendees toured the accompanying exhibition and learned about the stages of the center's design and its future technical environment.

After that, the guests participated in laying the foundation stone for the center, marking the official start of its implementation.

Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi, the President of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (Sdaia), explained that this global national project comes as part of the continuous and ongoing support from the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Board of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, for the authority to fulfill its role as the competent body in the Kingdom regarding data (including big data) and artificial intelligence, and the national reference in all matters related to them in terms of regulation, development, and interaction, in order to contribute to elevating the Kingdom to leadership among data-driven and AI-driven economies.

Other Centers

He stated, "The Hexagon Data Center is the first of Sdaia's strategic initiatives for data centers, and it will be followed by the establishment of other centers. This center represents a qualitative strategic push towards making the Kingdom a global data hub, ensuring data sovereignty and security, enabling innovation and the digital economy, as well as achieving social economic impact in the Kingdom, and empowering government entities, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030, to elevate the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia among the best global economies based on data and artificial intelligence."

He added, "The center is a landmark in data centers in the region and is designed according to the TIA-942 global engineering standard, which is one of the most prominent engineering standards for data centers. It relies on an operational system with independent dual paths and systems that ensure the reliability of operations technically, enhancing the efficiency of the technical infrastructure and ensuring its high readiness even in the most extreme operational conditions, thus ensuring operational continuity and service efficiency. It will also feature high-performance computing infrastructure that provides advanced support for its technologies, aiming to enhance the capabilities of vital and developmental sectors in the Kingdom to adopt rapid developments in artificial intelligence, attract technological investments, and increase the reliability of digital services in the Kingdom."

Innovative Solutions

He noted that the Hexagon Data Center project is environmentally friendly, as it adopts innovative solutions in energy efficiency and smart cooling, using modern low-energy computing technologies to ensure it is environmentally friendly and preserves the environment. It adopts innovative solutions based on applying advanced technologies in energy efficiency and smart cooling, direct liquid cooling technologies, and hybrid cooling systems, achieving the lowest energy usage effectiveness ratio, in addition to benefiting from renewable energy as a sustainable energy source, ensuring that the data center is one of the largest green data centers globally, certified by the global sustainability and energy efficiency standard LEED Gold.

He pointed out that Sdaia's strategy towards data centers contributes to a reduction of nearly 30,000 tons of carbon emissions annually and achieves an economic impact on the GDP estimated at about 10.8 billion riyals. These centers are considered vital infrastructure and the beating heart of the modern digital economy, enhancing the Kingdom's global standing in the field of data and artificial intelligence. He emphasized that the Kingdom will continue to strengthen its presence in advanced technologies, as Sdaia will work on pioneering projects that reflect its ambitious journey towards building an integrated digital ecosystem, enhancing national enablers in data and artificial intelligence, and creating world-class technological infrastructure that contributes to supporting the competitiveness of the national economy and attracting investments, achieving the objectives of Vision 2030 in building a sustainable knowledge economy and global leadership in advanced technologies.