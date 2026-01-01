وُضع حجر الأساس اليوم لإنشاء مركز بيانات سدايا «هيكساجون» الذي يعد أكبر مركز بيانات حكومي في العالم مصنف Tier IV، ويمتلك أعلى مستوى تصنيف لمراكز البيانات حسب معهد الجهوزية العالمي «Uptime Institute»، بطاقة استيعابية إجمالية تقدر بـ 480 ميجاواط، وسيتم إنشاؤه على مساحة تتجاوز 30 مليون قدم مربع بمدينة الرياض، وصُمم وفق أعلى المعايير العالمية، لتوفير أعلى درجات التواجدية والأمان والجاهزية التشغيلية لمراكز البيانات الحكومية، وتلبية متطلبات الجهات وتنامي الاعتمادية على الخدمات الإلكترونية، بما يُسهم في تعزيز الاقتصاد الوطني، ودعم مكانة المملكة بصفتها لاعبًا رئيسًا في مستقبل الاقتصاد الرقمي العالمي.

وبهذه المناسبة أقيمت احتفالية حضرهامساعد وزير الداخلية لشؤون التقنية الأمير الدكتور بندر بن عبدالله المشاري، والأمير فهد بن خالد بن فيصل، ووزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات المهندس عبدالله بن عامر السواحة، وكان في استقبالهم في مقر الحفل رئيس الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي «سدايا» الدكتور عبدالله بن شرف الغامدي.

معايير عالمية

وقدّم مدير مركز المعلومات الوطني في «سدايا» الدكتور عصام بن عبدالله الوقيت، عرضًا تعريفيًا تناول خلاله تفاصيل المشروع والمواصفات التقنية والهندسية للمركز، وما يميزه من بنية تشغيلية تضمن أعلى مستويات الجاهزية والتواجدية، إضافةً إلى استعراض الاعتمادات العالمية ذات الصلة التي حصلت عليها حلول المركز وتصميمه الهندسي وفق معايير عالمية مرجعية، ثم تجول الحضور على المعرض المصاحب واطلعوا على مراحل تصميم المركز وبيئته التقنية المستقبلية.

عقب ذلك، تشارك الضيوف في وضع حجر الأساس للمركز إيذانًا ببدء أعمال تنفيذه رسميًا.

وأوضح رئيس الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي «سدايا» الدكتور عبدالله بن شرف الغامدي، بأن هذا المشروع الوطني العالمي يأتي ضمن الدعم المتواصل والمستمر من ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، لتضطلع الهيئة بدورها، بوصفها الجهة المختصة في المملكة بالبيانات (بما في ذلك البيانات الضخمة) والذكاء الاصطناعي، والمرجع الوطني في كل ما يتعلق بهما من تنظيم وتطوير وتعامل، لكي تسهم في الارتقاء بالمملكة إلى الريادة ضمن الاقتصادات القائمة على البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي.

مراكز أخرى

وقال «مركز بيانات (هيكساجون) هو باكورة مبادرات إستراتيجية «سدايا» لمراكز البيانات، حيث سيعقبه إنشاء مراكز أخرى، ويعد هذا المركز دفعة إستراتيجية نوعية نحو جعل المملكة مركزًا عالميًا للبيانات، بما يكفل لها سيادة البيانات وأمنها، وتمكين الابتكار والاقتصاد الرقمي، فضلًا عن تحقيق الأثر الاقتصادي الاجتماعي في المملكة، وتمكين الجهات الحكومية، بما يحقق مستهدفات رؤية 2030، نحو الارتقاء بالمملكة العربية السعودية ضمن أفضل الاقتصادات العالمية القائمة على البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي».

وأضاف «يعد المركز علامة فارقة في مراكز البيانات بالمنطقة، وصمم وفق معيار TIA-942 الهندسي العالمي الذي يعد أحد أبرز المعايير الهندسية لمراكز البيانات، والذي يعتمد على منظومة تشغيلية بمسارات وأنظمة مزدوجة مستقلة تضمن موثوقية العمليات تقنيًا، بما يعزز كفاءة البنية التقنية ويضمن جاهزيتها العالية حتى في أقصى الظروف التشغيلية، وبما يضمن استمرارية التشغيل وكفاءة الخدمات، كما سيضم بنية حوسبية عالية الأداء تُتيح دعمًا متقدمًا لتقنياته، بغية تعزيز قدرات القطاعات الحيوية والتنموية في المملكة في تبني تطورات الذكاء الاصطناعي المتسارعة وجذب الاستثمارات التقنية وزيادة موثوقية الخدمات الرقمية في المملكة».

حلول مبتكرة

وأفاد بأن مشروع مركز بيانات (هيكساجون) هو صديق للبيئة، إذ يعتمد على تبني حلول مبتكرة في كفاءة الطاقة والتبريد الذكي، واستخدام تقنيات حديثة للحوسبة منخفضة الاستهلاك للطاقة بما يضمن أن يكون صديقًا للبيئة والمحافظة عليها، ويتبنّى حلولًا مبتكرة تعتمد على تطبيق تقنيات متقدمة في مجال كفاءة الطاقة والتبريد الذكي، وتقنيات التبريد السائل المباشر، وأنظمة تبريد هجينة، بما يحقق أدنى معامل لفعالية استخدام الطاقة، إلى جانب الاستفادة من الطاقة المتجددة كمصدر مستدام للطاقة بما يضمن أن يكون مركز البيانات أحد أكبر مراكز البيانات الخضراء على مستوى العالم المصنف بالاعتماد العالمي للاستدامة وكفاءة الطاقة LEED Gold.

لافتًا إلى أن إستراتيجية «سدايا» نحو مراكز البيانات تسهم في انخفاض قرابة 30 ألف طن من الانبعاثات الكربونية سنويًا، وتحقق أثر اقتصادي في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي تقدر قيمته بنحو 10.8 مليار ريال، حيث تعد هذه المراكز البنية التحتية الحيوية والقلب النابض للاقتصاد الرقمي الحديث، بما يعزز مكانة المملكة العالمية في مجال البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، مؤكدًا مواصلةالمملكة تعزيز حضورها في مجال التقنيات المتقدمة، حيث ستعمل «سدايا» على مشاريع رائدة تعكس مسيرتها الطموحة نحو بناء منظومة رقمية متكاملة، وتعزيز الممكِّنات الوطنية في البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، واستحداث بنى تحتية تقنية عالمية المستوى تسهم في دعم تنافسية الاقتصاد الوطني وجذب الاستثمارات، لتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية 2030 في بناء اقتصاد معرفي مستدام وريادة عالمية في التقنيات المتقدمة.