سورية تواجه خطراً جديداً.. هروب 20 ألف «داعشي» بعد فوضى «الهول»

The Wall Street Journal revealed, citing U.S. officials familiar with the latest intelligence assessments, that U.S. intelligence estimates that between 15,000 and 20,000 people – including members of ISIS – have managed to escape from the al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria, and they are now scattered throughout the country.

The newspaper explained that security in the camp has completely collapsed in recent weeks, after the Syrian government forces expelled the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) that had been guarding it for many years.



The American newspaper noted that the security vacuum resulting from the military withdrawal led to wide gaps in the fence, allowing for organized mass escapes in some cases.

In a previous report, the Financial Times confirmed, citing security and humanitarian sources, that thousands of prisoners and detainees in the camp managed to escape by cutting through the fence or with the help of smugglers, and they have indeed scattered across various parts of Syria, with some successfully reaching Iraq and Turkey illegally, taking advantage of the security chaos and porous borders.



This development is considered one of the most dangerous security repercussions resulting from the rapid changes in northeastern Syria since the fall of the previous regime, as the al-Hol camp, sometimes referred to as the "ISIS camp," housed tens of thousands of women and children who are family members of the organization's fighters, along with some active elements.

The al-Hol camp is located in Al-Hasakah province in northeastern Syria, and it is one of the largest and most dangerous camps in the world that houses individuals linked to ISIS, which was established after the collapse of ISIS in 2019, when the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), with the support of the U.S.-led international coalition, took control of the organization's last stronghold in the town of Baghouz.

The Syrian security forces took control of the facility as part of a broader deployment in areas of northern and eastern Syria that were previously under the control of the SDF, following an agreement between the two parties that stipulates a gradual integration of military forces and administrative structures in Al-Hasakah province.

The Syrian news agency SANA previously reported that the Syrian government is working on evacuating the remaining residents of the al-Hol camp, in preparation for emptying the facility that was previously under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Security experts warn that this mass escape could reactivate dormant cells of the organization or contribute to a resurgence of terrorist activity in various areas of Syria, and possibly beyond.