سورية تواجه خطراً جديداً.. هروب 20 ألف «داعشي» بعد فوضى «الهول»

كشفت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال»، نقلاً عن مسؤولين أمريكيين مطلعين على أحدث التقييمات الاستخباراتية، أن الاستخبارات الأمريكية تقدر أن ما بين 15 و20 ألف شخص –بينهم عناصر من تنظيم داعش– تمكنوا من الفرار من مخيم الهول في شمال شرق سورية، وهم الآن متفرقون في أنحاء البلاد.

وأوضحت الصحيفة أن الأمن في المخيم انهار بشكل كامل خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة، بعد أن طردت القوات السورية الحكومية قوات سورية الديموقراطية (قسد) التي كانت تتولى حراسته لسنوات طويلة.
وذكرت الصحيفة الأمريكية أن الفراغ الأمني الناتج عن الانسحاب العسكري أدى إلى فتح ثغرات واسعة في السياج، ما سمح بفرار جماعي منظم في بعض الحالات.

وفي تقرير سابق، أكدت صحيفة «فايننشال تايمز» نقلاً عن مصادر أمنية وإنسانية أن آلاف السجناء والمحتجزين في المخيم تمكنوا من الفرار عبر قطع السياج أو بمساعدة مهربين، وتفرقوا بالفعل في مختلف أنحاء سورية، وبعضهم نجح في الوصول بشكل غير قانوني إلى العراق وتركيا، مستغلاً الفوضى الأمنية والحدود المنفذة.
ويُعد هذا التطور من أخطر التداعيات الأمنية الناجمة عن التغيرات السريعة في شمال شرق سورية منذ سقوط النظام السابق، حيث كان مخيم الهول، الذي يُطلق عليه أحياناً «مخيم الدواعش»، يضم عشرات الآلاف من النساء والأطفال المنتمين عائلياً لمقاتلي التنظيم، إلى جانب بعض العناصر النشطة.

ويقع مخيم «الهول» في محافظة الحسكة شمال شرق سورية، وهو أحد أكبر وأخطر المخيمات في العالم التي تضم أفراداً مرتبطين بتنظيم «داعش»، والذي أُنشئ بعد انهيار تنظيم داعش عام 2019، عندما سيطرت قوات سورية الديموقراطية (قسد) بدعم من التحالف الدولي بقيادة الولايات المتحدة على آخر معاقل التنظيم في بلدة الباغوز.

وتسلمت القوات الأمنية السورية السيطرة على المنشأة، في إطار انتشار أوسع لها في مناطق شمال وشرق سورية كانت تخضع سابقاً لسيطرة «قسد»، وذلك عقب اتفاق بين الطرفين ينص على دمج متدرج للقوات العسكرية والهياكل الإدارية في محافظة الحسكة.

وذكرت وكالة «سانا» السورية سابقاً أن الحكومة السورية تعمل على إجلاء المقيمين المتبقين في مخيم الهول، تمهيداً لإفراغ المنشأة التي كانت خاضعة سابقاً لسيطرة قوات سورية الديموقراطية.

ويحذر خبراء أمنيون من أن هذا الفرار الجماعي قد يُعيد تنشيط خلايا التنظيم النائمة، أو يُسهم في تجدد النشاط الإرهابي في مناطق سورية المختلفة، وربما خارجها.