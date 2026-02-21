The Israeli occupation forces continued their escalation against civilians in the western countryside of Daraa in southern Syria today (Saturday).



The Syrian "Al-Ikhbariya" channel reported that the Israeli occupation forces intensified their violations against civilians in the village of Ma'riya located in the western countryside of Daraa, amid a state of collective terror experienced by the residents there.



The channel mentioned that the escalation operations included the confiscation of agricultural lands and the looting of livestock, in addition to repeated gunfire directed at the residents, which hindered their movement and forced them to seek shelter in their homes for fear of their lives.



It quoted one farmer expressing his suffering greatly from the occupation forces, accusing them of stealing sheep and seizing land. He said: "We have become in need of psychologists due to the terror and panic caused by their incursions."



He added that the occupation forces open fire as soon as anyone steps outside during the day, noting that farmers have become unable to reach their lands for fear of direct targeting.



A unit belonging to the Israeli army arrested a child on Thursday west of the village of Kodna in the southern Quneitra countryside and took him to an unknown location.



The Syrian "Al-Ikhbariya" reported that the child is no more than 15 years old, indicating that no official clarification regarding the reasons for the arrest has been issued so far.



According to the channel, the occupation forces violated ceasefire agreements through their nighttime and daytime incursions, amid urgent appeals from the residents to stop these escalating violations that threaten their existence in the area.



Three American officials announced on Wednesday that the United States has begun the process of withdrawing all its forces from Syria, numbering about 1,000 soldiers, in a move that ends a military operation that lasted nearly 10 years within the country.



Officials confirmed that the U.S. military has already completed its withdrawal from the Tanf base on the Syrian-Jordanian-Iraqi border and from the Shaddadi base in the northeastern part of the country earlier this month, according to the "Wall Street Journal," and they stated that the remaining sites are scheduled to be evacuated within the next two months.