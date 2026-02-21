واصلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، اليوم (السبت)، تصعيدها ضد المدنيين في ريف درعا الغربي في الجنوب السوري.


وأفادت قناة «الإخبارية» السورية بأن قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي صعدت انتهاكاتها بحق المدنيين في قرية معرية الواقعة بريف درعا الغربي، وسط حالة من الرعب الجماعي التي يعيشها الأهالي هناك.


وذكرت القناة أن عمليات التصعيد شملت مصادرة الأراضي الزراعية ونهب المواشي، إضافة إلى إطلاق نار بشكل متكرر باتجاه الأهالي، ما أدى إلى إعاقة حركتهم ودفعهم للاحتماء بمنازلهم خوفاً على حياتهم.


ونقلت عن أحد المزارعين معاناته كثيراً من قوات الاحتلال، التي اتهمها بسرقة الأغنام، والاستيلاء على الأرض. وقال: «أصبحنا بحاجة لأطباء نفسيين بسبب الرعب والهلع الذي تسببه توغلاتهم».


وأضاف أن قوات الاحتلال تطلق النار فور خروج أي شخص نهاراً، لافتاً إلى أن المزارعين أصبحوا عاجزين عن الوصول إلى أراضيهم خوفاً من الاستهداف المباشر.


وكانت قوة تابعة للجيش الإسرائيلي اعتقلت الخميس طفلاً غرب قرية كودنة في ريف القنيطرة الجنوبي، واقتادته إلى جهة مجهولة.


وأفادت «الإخبارية» السورية بأن الطفل لا يتجاوز 15 عاماً من عمره، مشيرة إلى عدم صدور أي توضيح رسمي حول أسباب الاعتقال حتى الآن.


وبحسب القناة، فإن قوات الاحتلال خرقت اتفاقات فض الاشتباك عبر توغلاتها الليلية والنهارية، وسط مناشدات ملحة من الأهالي لوقف هذه الانتهاكات المتصاعدة التي تهدد وجودهم في المنطقة.


وكان 3 مسؤولين أمريكيين أعلنوا الأربعاء أن الولايات المتحدة بدأت إجراءات سحب جميع قواتها من سورية، البالغ عددها نحو 1000 جندي، في خطوة تنهي عملية عسكرية استمرت نحو 10 سنوات داخل البلاد.


وأكد مسؤولون أن الجيش الأمريكي أكمل بالفعل انسحابه من قاعدة التنف على الحدود السورية الأردنية العراقية، ومن قاعدة الشدادي شمال شرقي البلاد في وقت سابق من الشهر الجاري، وفقاً لصحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال»، وأفادوا بأنه من المقرر إخلاء بقية المواقع خلال الشهرين القادمين.