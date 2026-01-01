The security forces in Iraq arrested the TikToker Hossam Anad, known as "Hassas," today (Thursday) in the capital Baghdad, due to issues related to inappropriate content and money laundering, according to informed security sources.

Money Laundering

The security source confirmed that legal actions had previously been taken against "Hassas" due to the inappropriate content he published, noting that investigations revealed his involvement in money laundering operations while the authorities were monitoring him.

The source added: Necessary legal measures were taken against him according to judicial orders issued by the relevant authorities.

The Iraqi police arrested "Hassas" at the end of May 2025 on charges of publishing inappropriate content, but he was later released on bail.

This operation is part of the authorities' efforts to combat digital violations and financial crimes associated with social media platforms.