قبضت الجهات الأمنية في العراق، اليوم (الخميس)، على التيكتوكر حسام عناد الملقب بـ«حسحس» في العاصمة بغداد، على خلفية قضايا تتعلق بالمحتوى الهابط وغسل الأموال، وفق مصادر أمنية مطلعة.

غسل الأموال

وأكد المصدر الأمني، اتخاذ إجراءات قانونيةسابقًا بحق «حسحس» بسبب المحتوى الهابط الذي نشره، مشيرًا إلى أن التحقيقات أظهرت تورطه أيضًا في عمليات غسل أموال خلال متابعة السلطات له.

وأضاف المصدر: تم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحقه وفق أوامر قضائية صادرة عن الجهات المختصة.

و اعتقلت الشرطة العراقية «حسحس» نهاية شهر مايو 2025 على خلفية تهم نشر محتوى هابط، إلا أنه أُفرج عنه لاحقًا مقابل كفالة مالية.

وتأتي هذه العملية ضمن جهود السلطات لمكافحة الانتهاكات الرقمية والجرائم المالية المرتبطة بمنصات التواصل الاجتماعي.