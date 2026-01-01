قتل 3 أشخاص بينهم عنصر في قوات الباسيج التابعة للحرس الثوري الإيراني خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية، في الاحتجاجات التي شهدتها إيران على غلاء المعيشة.
ونقل التلفزيون الإيراني عن نائب محافظ مقاطعة لرستان سعيد بور علي، أن عنصراً في الباسيج في مدينة كوهدشت عمره 21 عاماً قتل هذه الليلة بأيدي مثيري شغب فيما كان يدافع عن النظام العام.
وتعد هذه الحصيلة الرسمية المعلنة هي الأولى منذ بد الاحتجاجات التي انطلقت (الأحد) في طهران وامتدت إلى مدن أخرى وشارك فيها طلاب جامعيون.
وكان الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان قد دعا الشعب إلى إظهار التضامن بدلاً من تنظيم احتجاجات في الوضع الحالي، موضحاً أن الحكومة قد تتخذ قرارات جديدة خلال ساعات لتحسين الوضع الاقتصادي، وتعزيزِ القدرة الشرائية للمواطنين.
ولفت إلى أن بلاده تتعرض لضغوط خارجية متواصلة شبهها بالحرب الشاملة، لافتاً إلى وجود محاولات لإسقاط البلاد عبر الضغوط الاقتصادية.
وكانت الحكومة قد أعلنت أمس إغلاق المكاتب الحكومية والمراكز التعليمية في معظم المحافظات، مؤكدة أنها يوم عطلة إضافي قبل عطلة نهاية أسبوع طويلة.
Three people were killed, including a member of the Basij forces affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, during the past 24 hours in the protests that have swept Iran over the rising cost of living.
Iranian television reported that the deputy governor of Lorestan province, Saeed Pour Ali, stated that a 21-year-old Basij member in the city of Kuhdasht was killed last night by rioters while defending public order.
This official toll is the first announced since the protests began (on Sunday) in Tehran and spread to other cities, with participation from university students.
Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian called on the people to show solidarity instead of organizing protests in the current situation, explaining that the government may make new decisions within hours to improve the economic situation and enhance the purchasing power of citizens.
He pointed out that his country is facing ongoing external pressures likened to a total war, noting that there are attempts to undermine the country through economic pressures.
The government announced yesterday the closure of government offices and educational centers in most provinces, confirming that it is an additional holiday before a long weekend.