قتل 3 أشخاص بينهم عنصر في قوات الباسيج التابعة للحرس الثوري الإيراني خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية، في الاحتجاجات التي شهدتها إيران على غلاء المعيشة.


ونقل التلفزيون الإيراني عن نائب محافظ مقاطعة لرستان سعيد بور علي، أن عنصراً في الباسيج في مدينة كوهدشت عمره 21 عاماً قتل هذه الليلة بأيدي مثيري شغب فيما كان يدافع عن النظام العام.


وتعد هذه الحصيلة الرسمية المعلنة هي الأولى منذ بد الاحتجاجات التي انطلقت (الأحد) في طهران وامتدت إلى مدن أخرى وشارك فيها طلاب جامعيون.


وكان الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان قد دعا الشعب إلى إظهار التضامن بدلاً من تنظيم احتجاجات في الوضع الحالي، موضحاً أن الحكومة قد تتخذ قرارات جديدة خلال ساعات لتحسين الوضع الاقتصادي، وتعزيزِ القدرة الشرائية للمواطنين.


ولفت إلى أن بلاده تتعرض لضغوط خارجية متواصلة شبهها بالحرب الشاملة، لافتاً إلى وجود محاولات لإسقاط البلاد عبر الضغوط الاقتصادية.


وكانت الحكومة قد أعلنت أمس إغلاق المكاتب الحكومية والمراكز التعليمية في معظم المحافظات، مؤكدة أنها يوم عطلة إضافي قبل عطلة نهاية أسبوع طويلة.