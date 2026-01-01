Three people were killed, including a member of the Basij forces affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, during the past 24 hours in the protests that have swept Iran over the rising cost of living.



Iranian television reported that the deputy governor of Lorestan province, Saeed Pour Ali, stated that a 21-year-old Basij member in the city of Kuhdasht was killed last night by rioters while defending public order.



This official toll is the first announced since the protests began (on Sunday) in Tehran and spread to other cities, with participation from university students.



Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian called on the people to show solidarity instead of organizing protests in the current situation, explaining that the government may make new decisions within hours to improve the economic situation and enhance the purchasing power of citizens.



He pointed out that his country is facing ongoing external pressures likened to a total war, noting that there are attempts to undermine the country through economic pressures.



The government announced yesterday the closure of government offices and educational centers in most provinces, confirming that it is an additional holiday before a long weekend.