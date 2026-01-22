The General Authority for Foreign Trade announced today (Thursday) the initiation of an anti-dumping investigation against imports of epoxy resins originating from or exported from the People's Republic of China, the Republic of India, the Republic of Korea, and Taiwan.

The decision to start the investigation was issued in accordance with the Commercial Treatment System in International Trade, which was issued on November 23, 2022. The first paragraph of Article Four states that "the Authority shall undertake the tasks of commercial treatments, including conducting investigations and reviews and imposing measures in accordance with the Kingdom's international commitments, particularly the Anti-Dumping Agreement, the Subsidies and Countervailing Measures Agreement, and the Safeguards Agreement."

The system aims to protect the domestic industry from harm resulting from dumped and subsidized imports, prevent an increase in imports, and defend the Kingdom's exports that are subject to commercial treatment measures.