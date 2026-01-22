أعلنت الهيئة العامة للتجارة الخارجية، اليوم (الخميس)، بدء تحقيق مكافحة الإغراق ضد واردات المملكة من منتج راتنجات الإيبوكسي ذات منشأ أو المصدرة من جمهورية الصين الشعبية وجمهورية الهند وجمهورية كوريا وتايوان.

وصدر قرار بدء التحقيق وفقًا لنظام المعالجات التجارية في التجارة الدولية الصادر بتاريخ 23 نوفمبر 2022، الذي نص في الفقرة الأولى من المادة الرابعة على أن «تتولى الهيئة مهمات المعالجات التجارية، ومن ذلك إجراء التحقيقات والمراجعات وفرض التدابير بما يتوافق مع تعهدات المملكة الدولية وبخاصة اتفاقية مكافحة الإغراق واتفاقية الدعم والتدابير التعويضية واتفاقية الوقاية».

ويهدف النظام إلى حماية الصناعة المحلية من الضرر الناتج عن الواردات المُغرِقة والمدعومة، والوقاية من الزيادة في الواردات، والدفاع عن صادرات المملكة التي تتعرض لإجراءات المعالجات التجارية.