مع اقتراب موعد الإعلان عن الفائزين في 8 ديسمبر القادم، كشفت جائزة الابتكار العالمية في المياه عن قائمتها النهائية التي تضم 36 مرشحًا تأهلوا من بين أكثر من 2570 مشاركة من 119 دول من أنحاء العالم، وتأتي هذه المشاركات ضمن منافسة دولية واسعة تهدف إلى إيجاد حلول عملية تُسهم في تحسين حياة المجتمعات التي تواجه تحديات مائية متزايدة، وتعزيز الأمن المائي واستدامة الموارد.

وتعكس المشاريع المرشحة تنوعًا واسعًا في مجالات الابتكار، إذ تنظر الجائزة في 6 مسارات رئيسية تشمل: تقنيات التحلية، معالجة المياه، جودة المياه، إعادة الاستخدام، الحوكمة المائية، التقنيات الذكية، وتبرز من بينها حلول متقدمة لمعالجة المياه بكفاءة أعلى، ومشاريع للحد من خفض الفاقد، وتقنيات تعتمد على الذكاء الاصطناعي لدعم الاستدامة وتحسين إدارة الموارد، بما يواكب أولويات القطاع عالميًا ويلبّي احتياجات الدول التي تبحث عن حلول مبتكرة وفعّالة.

وتخضع المشاركات المتأهلة لمراحل تقييم دقيقة تشرف عليها لجنة تحكيم دولية تضم 28 محكّمًا يشكّلون مزيجًا من الخبرات البحثية والتقنية القادمة من 12 دولة مؤثرة في قطاع المياه عالميًا؛ تمتد من أوروبا وآسيا والشرق الأوسط إلى أمريكا الشمالية، وتشمل كلًا من بلجيكا، والصين، ومصر، وإيطاليا، وماليزيا، وهولندا، وقطر، والمملكة العربية السعودية، وإسبانيا، ودولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، والمملكة المتحدة، والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية.

ويعكس هذا التنوع الدولي قوة المعايير العلمية المستخدمة في تقييم الابتكارات، وثراء التجارب المشاركة، وما يترتب عليه من مصداقية عالية في ترشيح المشاريع التي تمتلك حلولًا قابلة للتطبيق والانتشار عالميًا.

ومنذ فتح باب المشاركة استقبلت الجائزة المبتكرين والباحثين الذين يسعون إلى تطوير حلول تمنح المجتمعات فرصًا أفضل للوصول إلى مياه آمنة، وخفض الفاقد، ورفع كفاءة الاستخدام، في وقت تتزايد فيه حدة التحديات المرتبطة بندرة المياه وتغير المناخ، ويُنظر إلى هذه المشاريع بوصفها مساهمة مستقبلية في تحسين جودة الحياة، لاسيما في المناطق التي تعاني من شح في مواردها المائية.

وسيتم إعلان الفائزين في المسارات الستة، خلال الحفل المقام في مؤتمر الابتكار في استدامة المياه – IDWS2025 في نسخته الرابعة بمدينة جدة في 8 ديسمبر، وذلك بحضور خبراء وقيادات ومبتكرين من مختلف أنحاء العالم، ضمن برنامج يسلّط الضوء على الابتكارات وتحفيز تطوير التقنيات التي تشكل مستقبل قطاع المياه عالميًا وإبراز دور السعودية في ذلك.