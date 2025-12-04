As the announcement date for the winners approaches on December 8, the Global Water Innovation Award has revealed its final list of 36 nominees who qualified from over 2,570 entries from 119 countries around the world. These entries are part of a wide international competition aimed at finding practical solutions that contribute to improving the lives of communities facing increasing water challenges, enhancing water security, and ensuring resource sustainability.

The nominated projects reflect a wide diversity in innovation fields, as the award considers 6 main pathways including: desalination technologies, water treatment, water quality, reuse, water governance, and smart technologies. Among these, advanced solutions for more efficient water treatment, projects to reduce losses, and technologies based on artificial intelligence to support sustainability and improve resource management stand out, aligning with global sector priorities and meeting the needs of countries seeking innovative and effective solutions.

The qualified entries undergo rigorous evaluation stages overseen by an international judging panel consisting of 28 judges who represent a mix of research and technical expertise from 12 influential countries in the global water sector; spanning Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North America, including Belgium, China, Egypt, Italy, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

This international diversity reflects the strength of the scientific standards used in evaluating innovations, the richness of the participating experiences, and the resulting high credibility in nominating projects that possess solutions applicable and scalable globally.

Since the call for participation was opened, the award has welcomed innovators and researchers seeking to develop solutions that provide communities with better opportunities for access to safe water, reduce losses, and enhance usage efficiency, at a time when the challenges related to water scarcity and climate change are intensifying. These projects are viewed as a future contribution to improving quality of life, especially in areas suffering from a shortage of water resources.

The winners in the six pathways will be announced during the ceremony held at the Innovation in Water Sustainability Conference – IDWS2025 in its fourth edition in Jeddah on December 8, with the presence of experts, leaders, and innovators from around the world, as part of a program that highlights innovations and stimulates the development of technologies that shape the future of the global water sector and showcases Saudi Arabia's role in that.