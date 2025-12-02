كشفت بيانات مؤشر مديري المشتريات عن استمرار الزخم الإيجابي للقطاع الخاص غير النفطي في المملكة خلال عام 2025، في مؤشر يعكس عمق التحولات الاقتصادية التي تشهدها السعودية في ظل المرحلة الثالثة من رؤية 2030.

ويُعد هذا المؤشر واحداً من أهم الأدوات الاقتصادية عالمياً لقياس حركة النشاط الاقتصادي واتجاهات التوسع لدى الشركات، من خلال رصد الطلبات الجديدة، ومعدلات الإنتاج، وحالة الاستثمار.

ويعتمد مؤشر مديري المشتريات الذي تصممه ستاندرد آند بورز داو جونز على استطلاع دوري لآراء المديرين التنفيذيين في شركات القطاع الخاص غير النفطي، ويقيس اتجاهات الطلب والإنتاج قبل دخولها مرحلة التنفيذ الفعلي، ما يجعله أداة استباقية تعطي صورة مبكرة عن صحة الاقتصاد واتجاهات التوسع. ويحدد المؤشر مستوى 50 نقطة كخط فاصل بين النمو والانكماش.

وكشف المؤشر الاقتصادي الذي تعدّه ستاندرد آند بورز داو جونز بالتعاون مع بنك الرياض أن نشاط الشركات السعودية غير النفطية هو الأقوى بين الاقتصادات الكبرى؛ إذ تجاوز مستوى التوسع نحو 60.2 نقطة، مقارنة بتراجع اليابان وكوريا الجنوبية، وبقاء دول الاتحاد الأوروبي عند مستويات أقل، ما يعكس تفوقاً سعودياً واضحاً في ديناميكية السوق.

وبحسب البيانات الواردة في بيان الميزانية العامة للدولة لعام 2026، فإن تسجيل السعودية لهذا المستوى المرتفع يؤكد استمرار توسع القطاع الخاص، مدفوعاً بالسياسات الحكومية التي عززت بيئة الأعمال وقدرة الشركات على الاستثمار والنمو.

وتشير الوثيقة إلى أن هذا الأداء المتقدم يعزز قدرة الاقتصاد السعودي على التكيف مع المتغيرات العالمية، ويؤكد نضج القطاعات غير النفطية التي أصبحت محركاً رئيسياً للنمو في السنوات الأخيرة. وتبرهن هذه المؤشرات على أن التوسع في القطاع الخاص يشكل ركيزة أساسية لتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية 2030، وبناء اقتصاد متنوع وأكثر استدامة.