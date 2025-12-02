The Purchasing Managers' Index data revealed the continued positive momentum of the non-oil private sector in the Kingdom during 2025, indicating the depth of the economic transformations taking place in Saudi Arabia under the third phase of Vision 2030.

This index is considered one of the most important global economic tools for measuring economic activity and expansion trends among companies, by monitoring new orders, production rates, and investment conditions.

The Purchasing Managers' Index, designed by S&P Dow Jones, relies on a periodic survey of executives in non-oil private sector companies, measuring demand and production trends before they enter the actual implementation phase, making it a proactive tool that provides an early picture of the economy's health and expansion trends. The index sets a level of 50 points as a dividing line between growth and contraction.

The economic index prepared by S&P Dow Jones in collaboration with Riyad Bank revealed that the activity of Saudi non-oil companies is the strongest among major economies; it exceeded the expansion level of 60.2 points, compared to the decline in Japan and South Korea, while the European Union countries remained at lower levels, reflecting a clear Saudi superiority in market dynamics.

According to the data included in the general state budget statement for 2026, Saudi Arabia's achievement of this high level confirms the continued expansion of the private sector, driven by government policies that have enhanced the business environment and the ability of companies to invest and grow.

The document indicates that this advanced performance enhances the Saudi economy's ability to adapt to global changes and confirms the maturity of non-oil sectors, which have become a key driver of growth in recent years. These indicators demonstrate that the expansion of the private sector is a fundamental pillar for achieving the targets of Vision 2030 and building a diversified and more sustainable economy.