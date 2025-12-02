كشفت بيانات مؤشر مديري المشتريات عن استمرار الزخم الإيجابي للقطاع الخاص غير النفطي في المملكة خلال عام 2025، في مؤشر يعكس عمق التحولات الاقتصادية التي تشهدها السعودية في ظل المرحلة الثالثة من رؤية 2030.
ويُعد هذا المؤشر واحداً من أهم الأدوات الاقتصادية عالمياً لقياس حركة النشاط الاقتصادي واتجاهات التوسع لدى الشركات، من خلال رصد الطلبات الجديدة، ومعدلات الإنتاج، وحالة الاستثمار.
ويعتمد مؤشر مديري المشتريات الذي تصممه ستاندرد آند بورز داو جونز على استطلاع دوري لآراء المديرين التنفيذيين في شركات القطاع الخاص غير النفطي، ويقيس اتجاهات الطلب والإنتاج قبل دخولها مرحلة التنفيذ الفعلي، ما يجعله أداة استباقية تعطي صورة مبكرة عن صحة الاقتصاد واتجاهات التوسع. ويحدد المؤشر مستوى 50 نقطة كخط فاصل بين النمو والانكماش.
وكشف المؤشر الاقتصادي الذي تعدّه ستاندرد آند بورز داو جونز بالتعاون مع بنك الرياض أن نشاط الشركات السعودية غير النفطية هو الأقوى بين الاقتصادات الكبرى؛ إذ تجاوز مستوى التوسع نحو 60.2 نقطة، مقارنة بتراجع اليابان وكوريا الجنوبية، وبقاء دول الاتحاد الأوروبي عند مستويات أقل، ما يعكس تفوقاً سعودياً واضحاً في ديناميكية السوق.
وبحسب البيانات الواردة في بيان الميزانية العامة للدولة لعام 2026، فإن تسجيل السعودية لهذا المستوى المرتفع يؤكد استمرار توسع القطاع الخاص، مدفوعاً بالسياسات الحكومية التي عززت بيئة الأعمال وقدرة الشركات على الاستثمار والنمو.
وتشير الوثيقة إلى أن هذا الأداء المتقدم يعزز قدرة الاقتصاد السعودي على التكيف مع المتغيرات العالمية، ويؤكد نضج القطاعات غير النفطية التي أصبحت محركاً رئيسياً للنمو في السنوات الأخيرة. وتبرهن هذه المؤشرات على أن التوسع في القطاع الخاص يشكل ركيزة أساسية لتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية 2030، وبناء اقتصاد متنوع وأكثر استدامة.
The Purchasing Managers' Index data revealed the continued positive momentum of the non-oil private sector in the Kingdom during 2025, indicating the depth of the economic transformations taking place in Saudi Arabia under the third phase of Vision 2030.
This index is considered one of the most important global economic tools for measuring economic activity and expansion trends among companies, by monitoring new orders, production rates, and investment conditions.
The Purchasing Managers' Index, designed by S&P Dow Jones, relies on a periodic survey of executives in non-oil private sector companies, measuring demand and production trends before they enter the actual implementation phase, making it a proactive tool that provides an early picture of the economy's health and expansion trends. The index sets a level of 50 points as a dividing line between growth and contraction.
The economic index prepared by S&P Dow Jones in collaboration with Riyad Bank revealed that the activity of Saudi non-oil companies is the strongest among major economies; it exceeded the expansion level of 60.2 points, compared to the decline in Japan and South Korea, while the European Union countries remained at lower levels, reflecting a clear Saudi superiority in market dynamics.
According to the data included in the general state budget statement for 2026, Saudi Arabia's achievement of this high level confirms the continued expansion of the private sector, driven by government policies that have enhanced the business environment and the ability of companies to invest and grow.
The document indicates that this advanced performance enhances the Saudi economy's ability to adapt to global changes and confirms the maturity of non-oil sectors, which have become a key driver of growth in recent years. These indicators demonstrate that the expansion of the private sector is a fundamental pillar for achieving the targets of Vision 2030 and building a diversified and more sustainable economy.