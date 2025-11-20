ضبطت الفرق الرقابية لوزارة التجارة (1196) هاتفًا ذكيًا مغشوشًا، وأكثر من (322) ألف منتج عبارة عن سماعات وشواحن وملصقات وغيرها في مقر منشأة مخالفة في محافظة جدة.

وقادت عملية رصد وتحرٍ لهواتف مغشوشة ضبطتها الوزارة في الرياض إلى تتبع مصدرها في جدة، ومداهمة المقر المخالف بالتعاون مع وزارة البلديات والإسكان، ووزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، وهيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك، وشرطة محافظة جدة، وتم ضبط 3 وافدين «اثنان من جنسية آسيوية، والثالث من جنسية عربية» استغلوا المؤسسة لممارسة الغش التجاري.

واتضح قيام الوافدين بتحويل هواتف ذكية صينية دخلت السوق المحلي بشكل نظامي إلى هواتف لعلامتين تجاريتين معروفتين من خلال إعادة برمجتها، وإضافة ملصقات للعلامتين التجاريتين، بغرض إعادة تسويقها.

وباشرت الفرق الرقابية إغلاق المقر المخالف، وإحالة المتورطين لاستكمال الإجراءات وتطبيق العقوبات الرادعة بحقهم.

وتتصدى وزارة التجارة لمخالفي نظام مكافحة الغش التجاري لما يترتب عليها من غش وخداع للمستهلكين، وينص النظام على عقوبات تصل إلى السجن 3 سنوات، وغرامات تصل إلى مليون ريال أو بهما معًا، والتشهير بالمخالفين، وإبعاد العمالة المخالفة.