The monitoring teams of the Ministry of Commerce seized (1196) counterfeit smartphones, and more than (322) thousand products including headphones, chargers, stickers, and others at the premises of a violating establishment in Jeddah.

The operation to monitor and investigate counterfeit phones that the ministry seized in Riyadh led to tracing their source in Jeddah, and raiding the violating premises in cooperation with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, and the Jeddah Police. Three expatriates were arrested—two of Asian nationality and one of Arab nationality—who exploited the establishment to engage in commercial fraud.

It was found that the expatriates converted Chinese smartphones that entered the local market legally into phones of two well-known brands by reprogramming them and adding stickers of the two brands for the purpose of reselling them.

The monitoring teams proceeded to close the violating premises and referred the involved parties to complete the procedures and apply severe penalties against them.

The Ministry of Commerce is taking action against violators of the Anti-Commercial Fraud Law due to the resulting fraud and deception of consumers. The law stipulates penalties of up to 3 years in prison, fines of up to one million riyals, or both, along with the publicizing of the violators and the deportation of the violating workers.