The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, chaired a roundtable meeting in the U.S. capital, Washington, with major industrial and mining companies, during which he reviewed the qualitative investment opportunities in the Kingdom, urging companies to invest in those opportunities and benefit from the resources provided to facilitate the journey of investors in the industrial and mining sectors.

During the meeting, which took place at the headquarters of the American Chamber of Commerce, Al-Khorayef emphasized the strength of the strategic relations between the Kingdom and the United States, which have lasted for more than eight decades, built on ambitious visions and mutual interests of both countries. He pointed out that the bilateral economic ties have reflected on the growth of qualitative investment partnerships and contributed to the prominent presence of American companies in the Kingdom, which number 1,300.

He drew attention to the economic transformation that the Kingdom is witnessing, led by Vision 2030, which has made the industrial and mining sectors two essential pillars for diversifying the national economy, clarifying that the industrial and mineral resources system in the Kingdom

focuses on attracting qualitative investments and providing all the resources that facilitate the journey of investors at all stages.

Al-Khorayef presented to investors the competitive advantages of the investment environment in the Kingdom and its strategic components that make it a promising destination for global investments, including qualified human capabilities, its geographical location connecting three continents, which links it to the most important regional and global markets, in addition to the abundance of its natural resources, competitive energy prices, as well as its advanced infrastructure and industrial cities.

During the meeting, some leading American companies operating in the Kingdom provided an overview of their success stories in investing in the Saudi industrial sector, highlighting the direct impact of integrated government efforts in recent years to improve the investment environment and increase its attractiveness for global investments. These companies included PepsiCo, Parsons, Lucid, Honeywell, Bechtel, as well as Guardian Glass and Abbott.

Al-Khorayef held bilateral meetings with several leaders of American industrial and mining companies, focusing discussions on showcasing opportunities for expansion in manufacturing and export plans from the Kingdom, in addition to initiatives for localizing high-value industries, and highlighting the importance of investing in critical minerals to enhance the resilience of global supply chains. The companies that Al-Khorayef met with included Lucid, Abbott, as well as the Critical Minerals Fund.

The meetings were attended by the CEO of the National Industrial Development Center, Engineer Saleh Al-Sulami, the CEO of the Saudi Geological Survey, Engineer Abdullah Al-Shamrani, in addition to several leaders from the industrial and mineral resources system in the Kingdom.

The meetings of the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources with major American companies align with the objectives of Vision 2030 for developing the industrial and mining sectors and enhancing their competitiveness, maximizing their role in the journey of economic diversification, through building effective international partnerships, transferring technology and knowledge, and attracting qualitative investments.