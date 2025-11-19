رأس وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر بن إبراهيم الخريّف، في العاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن، اجتماع الطاولة المستديرة مع كبرى الشركات الصناعية والتعدينية، واستعرض خلالها الفرص الاستثمارية النوعية بالمملكة، داعيًا الشركات إلى استثمار تلك الفرص، والاستفادة من الممكنات المقدمة لتسهيل رحلة المستثمرين في قطاعي الصناعة والتعدين.

وأكد الخريّف خلال الاجتماع، الذي انعقد بمقر الغرفة التجارية الأمريكية، على متانة العلاقات الإستراتيجية التي تربط بين المملكة والولايات المتحدة، وتمتد لأكثر من ثمانية عقود، حيث بنيت على الرؤى الطموحة والمصالح المشتركة لكلا البلدين، مبينًا أن الروابط الاقتصادية الثنائية انعكست على نمو الشراكات الاستثمارية النوعية، وأسهمت في الحضور البارز للشركات الأمريكية في المملكة التي بلغ عددها 1,300 شركة.

ولفت النظر إلى التحول الاقتصادي الذي تشهده المملكة، وتقوده رؤية 2030 التي جعلت قطاعي الصناعة والتعدين ركيزتين أساسيتين لتنويع الاقتصاد الوطني، موضحًا أن منظومة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بالمملكة

تركز على استقطاب الاستثمارات النوعية، وتقديم جميع الممكنات التي تسهِّل رحلة المستثمرين في جميع مراحلها.

واستعرض الخريّف أمام المستثمرين المزايا التنافسية لبيئة الاستثمار في المملكة، ومقوماتها الإستراتيجية التي تجعلها وجهة واعدة للاستثمارات العالمية، ومنها القدرات البشرية المؤهلة، وموقعها الجغرافي الرابط بين 3 قارات، الذي يصلها بأهم الأسواق الإقليمية والعالمية، إضافة إلى وفرة مواردها الطبيعية، وأسعار الطاقة التنافسية، إلى جانب بنيتها التحتية المتطورة، ومدنها الصناعية المتقدمة.

وخلال الاجتماع قدمت بعضُ الشركات الأمريكية الرائدة العاملة في المملكة لمحةً عن قصص نجاحها في الاستثمار بالقطاع الصناعي السعودي، وأبرزت الأثر المباشر لتكامل الجهود الحكومية خلال الأعوام الأخيرة في تحسين البيئة الاستثمارية وزيادة جاذبيتها للاستثمارات العالمية، وتضمنت تلك الشركات PepsiCo، وParsons، وLucid، وHoneywell، وBechtel، إضافة إلى Guardian Glass، وAbbott.

وعقد الخريّف اجتماعات ثنائية بعدد من قادة الشركات الصناعية والتعدينية الأمريكية، وتركزت النقاشات فيها على استعراض فرص التوسُّع في خطط التصنيع والتصدير من المملكة، إضافة إلى مبادرات توطين الصناعات عالية القيمة، وسلطت الضوء على أهمية الاستثمار في المعادن الحرجة لتعزيز مرونة سلاسل الإمداد العالمية، وشملت الشركات التي التقى الخريّف قادتها شركة Lucid، وشركة Abbott، إضافة إلى صندوق المعادن الحرجة.

وشهدت الاجتماعات حضور الرئيس التنفيذي للمركز الوطني للتنمية الصناعية المهندس صالح السلمي، والرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة السعودية للمساحة الجيولوجية المهندس عبدالله الشمراني، إضافة إلى عدد من قيادات منظومة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بالمملكة.

وتواكب اجتماعات وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية -مع كبرى الشركات الأمريكية- مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، بتطوير قطاعي الصناعة والتعدين وتعزيز تنافسيتهما، وتعظيم دورهما في مسيرة التنوُّع الاقتصادي، وذلك من خلال بناء الشراكات الدولية الفاعلة، ونقل التقنية والمعرفة، واستقطاب الاستثمارات النوعية.