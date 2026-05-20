The Ministry of Economy and Planning signed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Chambers of Commerce; to enhance joint cooperation in economic and developmental fields, support the private sector, and empower small and medium enterprises, in the presence of the Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim, the Deputy Minister of Economy and Planning Engineer Ammar Naqadi, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Chambers of Commerce Abdullah Kamel.



The memorandum aims to develop joint economic studies and research, exchange data and analyses, and support programs and initiatives aimed at enhancing entrepreneurship, in addition to studying the challenges facing the private sector and working to address them.

Regional and Sectoral Development



The memorandum includes cooperation in the fields of regional and sectoral development, developing training programs to enhance the skills of the workforce and aligning educational outputs with labor market needs, in addition to organizing workshops and consultative meetings with the private sector, and supporting efforts in sustainability, innovation, technology, and sustainable financing.



The memorandum was signed on behalf of the Ministry of Economy and Planning by the Undersecretary for Sectoral and Regional Development Farah Ismail, and on behalf of the Saudi Chambers of Commerce by the Secretary-General Sultan Al-Musallam.