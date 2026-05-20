وقّعت وزارة الاقتصاد والتخطيط مذكرة تفاهم مع اتحاد الغرف التجارية السعودية؛ لتعزيز التعاون المشترك في المجالات الاقتصادية والتنموية، ودعم القطاع الخاص وتمكين المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة، وذلك بحضور وزير الاقتصاد والتخطيط فيصل الإبراهيم، ونائب وزير الاقتصاد والتخطيط المهندس عمار نقادي، ورئيس مجلس إدارة اتحاد الغرف التجارية السعودية عبدالله كامل.

جانب من توقيع الاتفاقية.

جانب من توقيع الاتفاقية.

وتهدف المذكرة إلى تطوير الدراسات والبحوث الاقتصادية المشتركة، وتبادل البيانات والتحليلات، ودعم البرامج والمبادرات الهادفة إلى تعزيز ريادة الأعمال، إلى جانب دراسة التحديات التي تواجه القطاع الخاص والعمل على معالجتها.

تنمية مناطقية وقطاعية


وتشمل المذكرة التعاون في مجالات التنمية المناطقية والقطاعية، وتطوير البرامج التدريبية لتنمية مهارات القوى العاملة ومواءمة مخرجات التعليم مع احتياجات سوق العمل، إضافةً إلى تنظيم ورش العمل واللقاءات التشاورية مع القطاع الخاص، ودعم جهود الاستدامة والابتكار والتقنية والتمويل المستدام.


وقّع المذكرة من جانب وزارة الاقتصاد والتخطيط، وكيل الوزارة لشؤون التنمية القطاعية والمناطقية فرح إسماعيل، ومن جانب اتحاد الغرف التجارية السعودية الأمين العام سلطان المسلم.