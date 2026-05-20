The Director of Public Security, Lieutenant General Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Basami, confirmed that artificial intelligence and predictive analytics have become supportive tools for managing Hajj, enhancing operational efficiency and the quality of services provided to the guests of Allah, and solidifying the Kingdom's position as a leading global model in crowd management.

During his participation in the Grand Hajj Symposium, which discussed the evolution of crowd management during Hajj, and the role of modern technologies and the command and control center in supporting security decisions and improving field performance, he explained that crowd management during Hajj relies on a proactive intelligent system that supports operational efficiency and contributes to enhancing flow and public safety during the Hajj season.

He clarified that the analysis of human flows and real-time data have become two key elements in supporting field decision-making, by enhancing the understanding of the operational situation and increasing the speed of response and dealing with field variables.

The Director of Public Security pointed out that the command and control center has contributed to enhancing the speed and accuracy of security decisions by providing a unified operational picture, and improving coordination and response efficiency among the participating entities.

He indicated that the integration of security, transportation, health, and services has contributed to improving flow and safety, and supporting crowd management within the holy sites according to a comprehensive operational system.