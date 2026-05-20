أكد مدير الأمن العام الفريق محمد بن عبدالله البسامي، أن الذكاء الاصطناعي والتحليلات التنبؤية باتا من الأدوات الداعمة لإدارة الحج، بما يعزز كفاءة التشغيل وجودة الخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن، ويرسّخ مكانة المملكة بوصفها نموذجاً عالمياً متقدماً في إدارة الحشود.
وبيّن، خلال مشاركته في ندوة الحج الكبرى، التي تناولت تطور إدارة الحشود في الحج، ودور التقنيات الحديثة ومركز القيادة والسيطرة في دعم القرار الأمني ورفع كفاءة الأداء الميداني، أن إدارة الحشود في الحج تعتمد على منظومة استباقية ذكية تدعم كفاءة التشغيل الميداني، وتُسهم في تعزيز الانسيابية والسلامة العامة خلال موسم الحج.
وأوضح أن تحليل التدفقات البشرية والبيانات اللحظية أصبحا عنصرين رئيسيين في دعم القرار الميداني، من خلال تعزيز قراءة الحالة التشغيلية ورفع سرعة الاستجابة والتعامل مع المتغيرات الميدانية.
وأشار مدير الأمن العام إلى أن مركز القيادة والسيطرة أسهم في تعزيز سرعة ودقة القرار الأمني، عبر توفير صورة تشغيلية موحدة، ورفع كفاءة التنسيق والاستجابة بين الجهات المشاركة.
وأبان أن التكامل بين الأمن والنقل والصحة والخدمات أسهم في رفع الانسيابية والسلامة، ودعم إدارة الحشود داخل المشاعر المقدسة وفق منظومة تشغيلية متكاملة.
The Director of Public Security, Lieutenant General Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Basami, confirmed that artificial intelligence and predictive analytics have become supportive tools for managing Hajj, enhancing operational efficiency and the quality of services provided to the guests of Allah, and solidifying the Kingdom's position as a leading global model in crowd management.
During his participation in the Grand Hajj Symposium, which discussed the evolution of crowd management during Hajj, and the role of modern technologies and the command and control center in supporting security decisions and improving field performance, he explained that crowd management during Hajj relies on a proactive intelligent system that supports operational efficiency and contributes to enhancing flow and public safety during the Hajj season.
He clarified that the analysis of human flows and real-time data have become two key elements in supporting field decision-making, by enhancing the understanding of the operational situation and increasing the speed of response and dealing with field variables.
The Director of Public Security pointed out that the command and control center has contributed to enhancing the speed and accuracy of security decisions by providing a unified operational picture, and improving coordination and response efficiency among the participating entities.
He indicated that the integration of security, transportation, health, and services has contributed to improving flow and safety, and supporting crowd management within the holy sites according to a comprehensive operational system.