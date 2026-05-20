The CEO of the Quality of Life Program Center, Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Bakr, revealed that the program has achieved more than 97% of its targets before 2030, confirming that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has launched the first global index for quality of life with international adoption from over 100 cities in 50 countries. This was stated during an open meeting with a select group of opinion writers at the Saudi Opinion Writers Association in Riyadh, moderated by colleague Sultan Al-Malik.

From 3 Sectors to 6



Al-Bakr reviewed the program's journey since its launch in 2018 as part of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 initiatives, explaining that it initially focused on three sectors: sports, culture, and entertainment, before expanding its scope after the COVID-19 pandemic at the end of 2020 to include three additional sectors: tourism, the municipal sector, and the security sector. He pointed out that this expansion came in response to the nature of developmental work that cannot enhance quality of life without integration with municipal and security infrastructure.



He clarified that the program is based on two pillars of global indicators: livability, which includes infrastructure, housing, urban planning, and security, and lifestyle, which encompasses recreational, sports, and cultural options, likening the former to "Hardware" and the latter to "Software" in a comprehensive system.

A Saudi Index Exported to the World



"Instead of adopting Western standards and trying to apply them to ourselves, we launched from the Kingdom's rich experience in development and presented it as a gift to the world."



In what he described as the most significant achievement this year, Al-Bakr announced the Kingdom's launch of the global quality of life index in collaboration with the United Nations program, noting that the index received praise from the United Nations Statistical Commission last month and has been adopted by more than 100 cities in 50 countries around the world so far.



He emphasized that the index represents a qualitative shift in the way the Kingdom deals with international standards, as it moves from being a recipient of Western standards to being a source of standards based on its developmental experience, which has gained acceptance and recognition abroad.