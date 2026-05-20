كشف الرئيس التنفيذي لمركز برنامج جودة الحياة خالد بن عبدالله البكر، أن البرنامج حقّق أكثر من 97% من مستهدفاته قبل عام 2030، مؤكّدًا أن المملكة العربية السعودية أطلقت أول مؤشر عالمي لجودة الحياة بتبنٍّ دولي من أكثر من 100 مدينة في 50 دولة. جاء ذلك خلال لقاء مفتوح مع نخبة من كتّاب الرأي في جمعية كتّاب الرأي السعودية بالرياض، أدار حواره الزميل سلطان المالك.

من 3 قطاعات إلى 6


استعرض البكر مسيرة البرنامج منذ انطلاقه عام 2018 ضمن برامج رؤية المملكة 2030، موضحًا أنه بدأ بالتركيز على ثلاثة قطاعات هي الرياضة والثقافة والترفيه، قبل أن تتوسّع مظلّته بعد جائحة كورونا في نهاية عام 2020 لتشمل ثلاثة قطاعات إضافية: السياحة، والقطاع البلدي، والقطاع الأمني. وأشار إلى أن هذا التوسّع جاء استجابةً لطبيعة العمل التنموي الذي لا يمكن أن يرتقي بجودة الحياة دون تكامل مع البنية البلدية والأمنية.


وأوضح أن البرنامج يقوم على ركيزتين من المؤشرات العالمية: قابلية العيش، التي تشمل البنية التحتية والإسكان والتخطيط الحضري والأمن، ونمط الحياة الذي يضم الخيارات الترفيهية والرياضية والثقافية، مشبّهًا الأولى بـ«الـ Hardware» والثانية بـ«الـ Software» في منظومة متكاملة.

مؤشر سعودي يصدّر إلى العالم


«بدلًا من تبنّي معايير غربية ونحاول تطبيقها على أنفسنا، انطلقنا من تجربة المملكة الثرية في التنمية وقدّمناها كهديّة للعالم»..


وفيما وصفه بالإنجاز الأبرز خلال العام الحالي، أعلن البكر إطلاق المملكة للمؤشر العالمي لجودة الحياة بالتعاون مع برنامج الأمم المتحدة، مشيرًا إلى أن المؤشر حظي بإشادة اللجنة الإحصائية للأمم المتحدة الشهر الماضي، وتبنّته حتى الآن أكثر من 100 مدينة في 50 دولة حول العالم.


وأكّد أن المؤشر يمثّل تحوّلًا نوعيًا في طريقة تعامل المملكة مع المعايير الدولية، إذ تنتقل من موقع المتلقّي للمعايير الغربية إلى موقع المُصدِّر لمعايير ينطلق وضعها من تجربتها التنموية، وتلقى قبولها واعتمادها في الخارج.