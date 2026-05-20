دعت قوات الدفاع المدني بالحج ضيوف الرحمن وحملات الحج إلى الاستخدام الآمن والمعتدل للأجهزة الكهربائية في مقار الإقامة بالمشاعر المقدسة؛ تجنبًا لزيادة الأحمال الكهربائية التي قد تتسبب في وقوع تماسات أو حرائق.

وأكدت قوات الدفاع المدني بالحج، ضرورة التقيد بإرشادات وتعليمات السلامة الوقائية حفاظًا على سلامة الحجاج، التي يتم نشرها عبر وسائل الإعلام الرسمية ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي، لتعزيز الأمن والسلامة خلال موسم الحج، داعيةً الجميع إلى الاتصال بالرقم (911) لطلب المساعدة عند حدوث أي حالة طارئة -لا قدر الله-.