دعت قوات الدفاع المدني بالحج ضيوف الرحمن وحملات الحج إلى الاستخدام الآمن والمعتدل للأجهزة الكهربائية في مقار الإقامة بالمشاعر المقدسة؛ تجنبًا لزيادة الأحمال الكهربائية التي قد تتسبب في وقوع تماسات أو حرائق.
وأكدت قوات الدفاع المدني بالحج، ضرورة التقيد بإرشادات وتعليمات السلامة الوقائية حفاظًا على سلامة الحجاج، التي يتم نشرها عبر وسائل الإعلام الرسمية ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي، لتعزيز الأمن والسلامة خلال موسم الحج، داعيةً الجميع إلى الاتصال بالرقم (911) لطلب المساعدة عند حدوث أي حالة طارئة -لا قدر الله-.
The Civil Defense Forces in Hajj have called on the guests of الرحمن and Hajj campaigns to use electrical devices safely and moderately in their accommodations in the holy sites; to avoid increasing electrical loads that could lead to short circuits or fires.
The Civil Defense Forces in Hajj emphasized the necessity of adhering to safety guidelines and preventive instructions to ensure the safety of pilgrims, which are disseminated through official media and social media platforms, to enhance security and safety during the Hajj season, urging everyone to call the number (911) for assistance in case of any emergency - God forbid -.