The Civil Defense Forces in Hajj have called on the guests of الرحمن and Hajj campaigns to use electrical devices safely and moderately in their accommodations in the holy sites; to avoid increasing electrical loads that could lead to short circuits or fires.

The Civil Defense Forces in Hajj emphasized the necessity of adhering to safety guidelines and preventive instructions to ensure the safety of pilgrims, which are disseminated through official media and social media platforms, to enhance security and safety during the Hajj season, urging everyone to call the number (911) for assistance in case of any emergency - God forbid -.