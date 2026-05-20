أصدرت وزارة التجارة توجيهاً رسمياً، ألزمت بموجبه جميع شركات القطاع الخاص والشحن تمكين المستهلك من فتح الطرود والاطلاع على محتوياتها ومعاينتها أمام مندوب التوصيل، قبل إتمام عملية التسليم النهائي أو تزويده برمز التحقق، في خطوة حاسمة تهدف إلى رفع مستوى الشفافية، وتعزيز حماية حقوق المستهلكين.

رفض التسلم


وكان المتحدث الرسمي باسم وزارة التجارة، عبد الرحمن الحسين، قد أكد أخيراً، في مقطع فيديو أهمية عدم تسليم رمز الشحنة للمندوب إلا بعد التأكد من الطرد،. وأوضح أن الرمز يعدّ إقراراً رسمياً من المستهلك بتسلم كل المشتريات بشكل سليم، وسلامتها وجودتها.


وأوضح الحسين أنه في حال كان المنتج معيباً أو غير مطابق للمواصفات المتفق عليها، فإنه يحق للمستهلك رفض التسلم. وأشار إلى ضرورة الحرص على الحقوق والواجبات في التجارة الإلكترونية.

نمو التجارة الإلكترونية


يذكر أنه خلال الربع الأول من العام الحالي، شهد قطاع التجارة الإلكترونية نمواً في السجلات القائمة بـ9%، بعدد يتجاوز 45 ألفاً و600 سجل بنهاية الفصل الأول، مقابل 41 ألفاً و800 في الفترة نفسها من 2025.


وكانت الرياض من أعلى المناطق امتلاكاً لهذه السجلات بما يزيد على 20 ألفاً، ثم مكة المكرمة بـ11 ألفاً و500، وجاءت بعدها المنطقة الشرقية بنحو 6800 سجل تجاري.