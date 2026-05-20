The Ministry of Commerce has issued an official directive, requiring all private sector and shipping companies to enable consumers to open packages and inspect their contents in front of the delivery representative before completing the final delivery process or providing them with a verification code, in a crucial step aimed at raising the level of transparency and enhancing the protection of consumer rights.



Refusal to Accept Delivery



The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, Abdul Rahman Al-Hussein, recently emphasized in a video clip the importance of not handing over the shipment code to the representative until the package has been verified. He explained that the code serves as an official acknowledgment from the consumer of receiving all purchases in good condition, as well as their safety and quality.



Al-Hussein clarified that if the product is defective or does not meet the agreed specifications, the consumer has the right to refuse delivery. He pointed out the necessity of being mindful of rights and obligations in e-commerce.



Growth of E-Commerce



It is noteworthy that during the first quarter of this year, the e-commerce sector witnessed a 9% growth in registered records, exceeding 45,600 records by the end of the first quarter, compared to 41,800 during the same period in 2025.



Riyadh had one of the highest numbers of these records, with over 20,000, followed by Mecca with 11,500, and then the Eastern Province with approximately 6,800 commercial records.