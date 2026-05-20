The Capital Market Authority referred 17 suspects to the Public Prosecution, including former and current board members of Sinomi Retail (Fawaz Abdulaziz Al-Hokair & Partners), a CEO, in addition to several financial managers in the company and members of the audit team from the company's previous auditor; for suspected violations of the Capital Market Law and the Market Conduct Regulations, as well as suspicions of violations by several board members and an acting CEO of the Companies Law.



Personal Gains and Favoritism



The Public Prosecution has filed a criminal lawsuit against the suspects with the committees for resolving securities disputes.



The referral to the Public Prosecution came in accordance with a decision by the Capital Market Authority's Board based on the results of the criminal inspection conducted by the team formed by the Authority to initiate criminal inspection procedures on the company and examine its accounts under paragraph (c) of Article Five of the Capital Market Law and Article 270 of the Companies Law.



The results of the criminal inspection indicated suspicions that some of the suspects participated in creating a false and misleading impression regarding the value of the company's securities, in addition to some of them using the company's funds and the authorities they possess against the company's interests, achieving personal goals and favoring companies in which they have an interest.



Imposing Penalties under the "Market" Law



The Authority assures all participants in the capital market that illegal practices involving fraud, deception, and manipulation are violations that expose their perpetrators to legal accountability and the imposition of penalties stipulated in the Capital Market Law and its executive regulations and the Companies Law. It emphasizes that it will not hesitate to pursue market manipulators by monitoring their transactions based on its powers under the Capital Market Law and the Companies Law, and its cooperation with relevant authorities, stemming from its responsibility to protect citizens and investors from unfair or improper practices, and to work towards achieving justice, adequacy, and transparency in securities transactions.



Announcement of the Identity of Violators upon Establishing Violations



The General Secretariat of the Committees for Resolving Securities Disputes will publicly announce on its website the identities of the violators upon establishing the violations and the issuance of final decisions from the Committees for Resolving Securities Disputes against them. Those harmed by these violations, once established, have the right to file a lawsuit against the violators for compensation before the Committees for Resolving Securities Disputes at that time, provided that a complaint is submitted to the Authority in this regard beforehand.